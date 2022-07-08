With a whirlwind of a summer taking place with the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors basketball program, head coach Myosha Leeper finally saw her team take the court against opposing teams.
“Yes it has been,” Leeper said of her crazy first month in charge. “Just getting to know the girls. We went and played two quick games. We’ve got some work to do. We are a young team, mostly incoming ninth graders and upcoming sophomores. We are gonna be really young.”
Having to make connections quickly with other coaches in the state, Leeper was able to get her team into a one day basketball showcase at Bryan County High School. Her team took on Savannah High and Bryan County in the two scheduled games they played in.
Leeper said the team looked alright out on the court competing, but prefaced that they need to work on some things before the regular season begins in October.
“Right now we need to work better as a team,” Leeper said. “Right now, I have got to work on taking a bunch of individuals and making them into a team. I have one half of the defense working and the other half not. Just getting them all to work cohesively. That’s going to be our goal.
“This is just the summer, so I don’t have everybody. Some of them were at camp, some were on vacation, some out of town. Hopefully, once we get everyone back in the fall, then I can really see all the work they have put in and do a good job.”
As she’s taken over a new program, Leeper lost a few key players that would have been returning to Glynn Academy for their senior seasons. Those players followed former head coach Sharnesha Smith to Camden County to continue playing for her.
This forced Leeper to work with the small numbers she’s seen, but she has stayed upbeat and is ready to lead her alma mater.
“So far the most I’ve had is nine at a time,” Leeper said of the summer turnout. “I’ve seen 16 of them total. I am going to have no seniors so it’s all underclassmen. They come in and they seem to click right into the program and what I want them to do. Just getting them to work together, thats what I’m working on the most.
“Starting late really kind of hurt us, because I haven’t had the smooth transition of having the other coach there and introducing me….I will work with what I got and we will just go from there.”
As the days tick closer to the new school season beginning, Leeper is excited to see the students on campus and even pitch to Lady Terrors on other fall sports to come out to play basketball.