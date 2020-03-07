One day a man named Nicodemus came to Jesus to ask a serious theological question, but all Jesus wanted to talk about was birthdays. In the original version of “Nic at Nite,” Nicodemus came to talk to Jesus at night because he was afraid of being judged by others. He was intrigued though, and he wanted to know if Jesus knew about the Kingdom of God. As he began to question Jesus, Jesus told him, “I tell you the truth, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again.”
The term born again has fallen on hard times. The person who coined the term, however, was not Jerry Falwell or Billy Graham. It was Jesus. He was the one that said, “You must be born again.”
According to Jesus, everyone needs to have two birthdays, and the second birthday is just as vitally important as the first. The first birthday determines when you are born on this earth. The second birth (or birthday) determines where you will spend eternity. Our first birth brings us into a human family. Jesus said that we need a second birth — a spiritual birth — if we were going to become a part of God’s family.
Jesus said, “No one can enter the Kingdom of God (God’s family) unless he is born of water and the Spirit. Flesh gives birth to flesh, but spirit gives birth to Spirit. You should not be surprised at my saying, You must be born again” (John 3:5-7).
When Jesus said, “Flesh gives birth to flesh,” he was alluding to the idea of humans giving birth to humans. Human mothers give birth to human children. There is no recorded case where a human mother gave birth to a dog or a cat regardless what you may read in the National Enquirer.
In the same way as your earthly mom gave birth to you — flesh to flesh — your heavenly Father wants to give birth to your spirit though his Holy Spirit. Your parents may have been great Christians or very religious people, but they could not give birth to your spiritual life. They may have nurtured and encouraged it, but only God can produce the life of God within you. There is a spiritual vacuum that we all enter this world with and only one can fill that vacuum. His name is Jesus and when we receive him into our lives by faith, he gives us His Spirit and we are born again. We have a new life.
How is one born again? Let me ask you, how hard did you work when you were born as a baby? Not real hard at all I bet. It was your mother who did all the work. She labored and agonized, and swore she’d get even with your dad for doing this to her, and finally pushed until you came out. You were just along for the ride (You might remember that come Mother’s Day.)
You can’t make yourself be born again. It has to happen from a force outside of you. God has to do this work inside of you. You can’t do it yourself. You can’t sign up for it. You can’t join a church and say from this day forward I am going to born again.
The disciple John told us, “To all who received him, to those who believe in his name he gave the right to become the children of God — children not born of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God” (John 1:12).
We are born again when we respond to God’s offer of forgiveness and eternal life through Jesus Christ, confess our sins, and invite Jesus Christ into our lives to be our leader and lord. And when Jesus truly comes in, his Holy Spirit fills us and changes us. We are truly born again. Have you had a spiritual birthday? Have you been born again? And that’s the Word.
