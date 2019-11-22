Ten years ago, Clouds Yoga Center instructor Connie Brogan had an idea to help the Glynn County community. She would help organize a food drive hosted at a food store so shoppers could pop in, buy their donations, and drop them off on the way out. The drive was set to benefit Sparrow’s Nest, a branch of FaithWorks that helps provide food and financial assistance to those in crisis.
“It was an idea that I thought might work better than asking people to bring food to locations,” she said. “Maybe just go do your shopping on Saturday, but buy a little extra to donate to the drive.”
Initially it was set in spring, but the organizers at Sparrow’s Nest told Brogan that the holidays were when their need for food was greatest. The drive moved to the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and the rest, as they say, was history.
In the beginning the search for volunteers was difficult – not as much lately, Brogan explained. There are traditionally 32 volunteers – four at the doors of Winn Dixie, with the guard changing every hour.
“It gets easier every year,” she said. “The first year I had to beat the bushes to get 32 people. This year, I was pretty much full three weeks ago. People are scrambling to help now.”
The Pirates of the Spanish Main, a local all-girls volunteer group, helps load the donations into a loaned trailer, which Brogan said usually fills up from floor to ceiling and helps Sparrow’s Nest feed those in need through the holiday season until February.
The drive is beneficial for both donors and recipients, Brogan said, and
“This food drive, it’s one of the places that contributes to the entire community,” she said. “No matter what you can go into Sparrow’s Nest, and if you qualify you can get your entire Thanksgiving meal.”
Sparrow’s Nest also accepts financial donations, and cash and checks are accepted at the drive. Last year the drive collected over $3,000 just in cash donations.
If people are out shopping, or traveling to and from the RSM Classic, there is time to stop by and donate food or money, Brogan said.
“It’s a great day because, not only do we do good for the community, but so many people come out,” she said. “Everybody loves to visit each other, seeing their neighbors. It’s always a big fellowship day.”
The food drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Winn Dixie in Retreat Village on St. Simons Island. Donors can also leave donations with volunteers at The Club on Demere Road. Donations of nonperishables as well as money are welcomed.
