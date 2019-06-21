“We even stretch those big muscles they got out there!”
The Brunswick portion of the 39th annual Robert Sapp baseball camp finished up on Friday as 135 campers took on the heat, fought off the rain and learned a ton about baseball.
For the past 39 years, Sapp has gone all over the state of Georgia each summer, teaching kids the fundamentals of baseball.
While the camp started as a way for Sapp to earn extra money, it evolved into something that allows him to give back to communities and to kids that may not get the same experience as others.
“I just hate to see kids that want to play baseball, but they don’t have the opportunity to get the whole background,” Sapp said. “Even if those kids don’t end up playing at a higher level, I think most of them that come out here and they enjoyed the week, get a little feel of baseball, and that’s something that they can take for the rest of their lives.”
Sapp said that this week is about teaching the kids the right fundamentals of baseball.
“Fundamentals are not practiced as much as they use to be because everybody wants to play games, which is okay, but you have to practice too,” Sapp said. “We try to teach them the correct fundamentals at an early age and let them go from there.”
When Sapp said fundamentals, he means it.
Each day of the week focused on a different fundamental. On Monday the campers worked on hitting, Tuesday it was pitching, Wednesday it was field, and on Thursday it was bunting and base running.
Sapp and the coaches that help him out taught the players how to do all of these drills properly. As for Friday, the campers got to work on all the exercises they learned that week.
The one thing that was consistent every day was learning how to throw and catch the ball the right way. Sapp said that they tell the campers if you cannot proper catch or throw then you can’t play baseball.
Throughout the morning session on Friday, anyone could hear either Sapp or one of his coaches yelling, “Elbow up,” and “Watch the ball.” It was like clockwork if a player didn’t throw the ball correctly, ‘elbow up’ immediately came out of Sapp’s mouth.
If a player didn’t bunt or hit correctly, he made them do it until they got a few reps incorrectly. He even pulled me into the drill to show his young players what to watch for when at the plate.
“Young Lady, do you know how to bunt? Can you do it for me,” Sapp asked. Instead of telling him no or even having the option, one of the kids handed me a bat, and I stepped up to the plate.
While I whiffed on a few, he talked me and the campers through how to bunt the right way and got the ‘you took your eye off the ball,’ line. Then he asked me to hit a few.
I knocked a few in the air, and one on the ground for the other campers to field and Sapp said with a chuckle, “You still got it in you, better quit while your ahead.”
Once he put me in the drills, I got his message. After the campers saw an older person do it, especially a girl, they wanted to get back out there and do it again.
Campers got lunch and a motivational movie each day after their fundamental work in the morning and to get them out of the grueling Brunswick heat. Once lunch and the movie were over, then the fun begins as the players get to participate in games.
Thirty-nine years is a long time, and when asked how much longer the camp could go on, Sapp couldn’t give a straight answer.
“I go one week and one year at a time,” Sapp said. “It’s getting pretty tough, now everybody’s registering online and paying by PayPal, so that means my wife really has a lot of paperwork. And then getting staff is getting to be a little bit more of a problem, but this could be my last year, or I may try to go another year or two.
“I’m the one that still enjoys it and getting out there with them, so we will see how it goes.”