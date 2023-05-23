When Sherry DiSimone started working at Heller Healthcare in December of 2018, she received the typical initiation — a full examination by the practice’s owner, chiropractor Dr. Jen Heller.
“We did an exam with x-rays to see what was going on. I do that for all my staff members. They work really hard for the business, so I take care of them,” Heller explained.
At that time, DiSimone’s x-rays were fairly typical. Her bones showed common wear and tear with a bit of arthritis creeping into her low back.
It was to be expected. DiSimone led an active lifestyle. She had also spent years battling neck and back issues following a serious car accident in 2006.
“At the time, I had some general aches and pains but nothing too bad,” DiSimone, the office’s public relations manager, recalled.
However, that all changed in 2021. That’s when, in the midst of a very normal day, she experienced a devastating injury. DiSimone re-herniated two discs in her low back, the same that were impacted by the car accident.
The pain became unbearable.
“I was just trying on clothes,” DiSimone remembered with a laugh.
“She was leaning forward and kind of shimming and that can do it. The forward flexion with the slight twisting ... that can be enough,” Heller said with a nod.
From that day on, everyday activities became enormous obstacles. DiSimone had difficulty going up and down stairs. She hurt while standing, sitting and even lying down.
There was no escape.
“... doing the dishes, cooking, cleaning ... even getting dressed. Getting dressed was ridiculously hard,” DiSimone said.
But luckily, she knew just who to call. After an examination with Dr. Jen, the two decided to treat the injury with stem cells, followed by a treatment plan that incorporated chiropractic adjustments, massage and stretching.
From the start, DiSimone was committed, understanding that this was her best shot at avoiding surgery.
“I wasn’t going to have surgery. I just couldn’t,” she said.
She received her injections in June 2021. The first few weeks were still pretty tough but by week 3 she could notice a change in her pain. In fact, she started feeling so much better, she started doing things she was unable to do when her pain was so severe.
Heller Healthcare offers an integrative approach to healthcare, including comprehensive and cutting edge treatments, including regenerative medicine, also known as stem cell therapy. This treatment was once normally reserved for top athletes, but has become more mainstreamed, and available right here in the Golden Isles.
Stem cell therapy uses stem cells to stimulate the body’s natural repair mechanisms. Stem cells are the body’s own building blocks, and the basic foundation cells that can grow new and repair damaged tissue and reduce inflammation. They can divide and replenish cells damaged by disease, injury or normal wear. This doubling process of every 28 hours continues for several months to change and regenerate the joints, arthritis, and tissue until new, healthy tissue has formed and replaced the old, degenerated tissue. After the stem cells have been injected, the amount of chiropractic, massage, and/or rehab treatments needed to assist change and enhancement of the results varies by patient’s needs and goals to achieve optimal results.
And DiSimone’s recent x-rays are proof of her healing.
“We just did x-rays and wow ... it’s dramatic,” Heller said with a grin. “You can see the structure, height, and angle change that has given her relief. There’s still some arthritis but that’s the common arthritis that we will continue to manage throughout her lifetime.”
Today, DiSimone shares her story with other patients as one of the many success stories told in Heller’s office. But she also makes sure to share the lessons she’s learned.
“The stem cells continue to grow ... it’s not like a steroid shot. It’s not a quick fix. But I learned you have to take care of them and do the right thing. Now I can be active again, but I know if I take it too far that I might have to take it easy or rest the next day,” she said.
Heller agreed.
“In our consultations, we always tell our patients that they have to manage their expectations. You have to put in the work and take care of yourself. You have to work hard so you can play hard. But if you do, we will get you to your goals,” Heller said.