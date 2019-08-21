As a mom, Nikki Beasley knows that persuading youngsters to choose healthy options over junk food is a tricky task. Many kids (and honestly many adults) prefer to reach for something quick, easy and often terrible for one’s body.
From fried food to chips to snack cakes, there’s no shortage of unhealthy fare floating around. But it’s Beasley’s mission to replace those items, putting something more nutritious into little hands.
Beasley, who owns Wrap Happy at 5441 Altama Ave. in Brunswick with her husband Jermaine, has crafted kids’ meals that mix standard favorites, like cheese, with a daily dose of fruits and vegetables.
“We didn’t want to just offer greens ... we want people, especially kids, to see that healthy stuff can be tasty too,” Jermaine Beasley said.
It was a concept they embraced since first opening their doors off L St. in 2016. They wanted to offer a tasty menu but also wanted to explore more than wings and burgers.
And the Beasleys wanted to really inspire children to eat healthier.
“You have to watch them,” Nikki said with a laugh. “I watch my five-year-old with the cookies. Then my 12-year-old never drinks water.”
But the Beasleys’ menu shows that eating well can actually taste good. The wraps they’re famous for can be wheat or gluten free, with low carb options rounding out the mix.
“You have to have a balance,” she said. “That’s why we offer different options on the wraps. But we also offer the baked chips instead of fried. We have large or small side salads. We offer juice instead of soda. We also have vitamin water.”
Other popular side items are small fruit cups containing grapes, bananas and assorted other pieces.
“The fruit cups are great. I tell my children ... OK you can have dessert, but you have to have a piece of fruit too,” Nikki said.
While things are revving up for the new school year, the Beasleys take time to reiterate the importance of a healthy diet — both while they’re working and when they’re at home.
But teaching children the importance of healthy eating is a full-time job, even when parents are not around. For instance, at school, it can be tempting to let little ones indulge daily in pizza, fries or ice cream. Nikki notes, however, that it only takes a few minutes to pack up a lunch that also boasts big flavor.
Nikki Beasley said items from their kids’ meals are incredibly easy to recreate at home, even without the big grill the restaurant uses.
“It is really easy and it just takes a little planning. We have our quesadilla, which has cheese so they get their dairy in. We also do turkey, ham and cheese on a tortilla. Wrapping that up is really easy,” she said.
“You can pop it in their lunch box with a piece of fruit and a juice box. It’s very healthy. We also have a pizza wrap with cheese and pepperoni.”
Of course, Wrap Happy also has breakfast items that would make a good treat for youngsters’ busy morning exits.
“The sunrise fruit wrap is really popular and it’s another healthy choice. That’s strawberry, kiwi, pineapple, brown sugar, granola and fat free yogurt on a cinnamon crêpe,” Nikki Beasley said.
Wrap Happy even serves up a breakfast fruit cup with half of a banana designed to look like a dolphin with a grape in its mouth.
“There are a lot of healthy and fun things you can do ... you just have to take a little time,” she said with a smile.