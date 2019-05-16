More than a dozen Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce past chairpersons were among those who attended Wednesday’s meeting for a special reason.
They gathered to recognize longtime chamber president Woody Woodside, who is retiring this month after serving more than 34 years on the job. Woodside was presented a framed copy of the Congressional Record with copies of speeches made in his honor and a photograph of him with U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Johnny Isakson.
“This is a celebration of 34 years of service,” said Jeff Bennett, the outgoing chamber chairman.
In other business, Shaw McVeigh said the Brunswick-Glynn County Communities of Faith has identified and prioritized items of concern in the Golden Isles.
The organization is seeking funds to rehabilitate the homes of the elderly and disabled veterans, including the construction of handicap ramps. More affordable housing is needed, with more emphasis on enforcement of housing codes, better housing stock and absentee landlords.
The organization has identified the need for funding to provide transitional housing and mental health treatment for the homeless. Many of the chronically homeless die in their 40s through violence, drugs or poor health.
Other issues of concern are jobs/economic development, infrastructure, transportation, parks, poverty and environmental issues.
“Hopefully, we’ll receive some funding,” McVeigh said.
The chamber also heard about Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s recycling event scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glynn Place Mall near the JCPenney parking lot. The event will enable people to recycle electronics ranging from computers and camcorders to CD players and fax machines. All battery types, florescent and CFL light bulbs and scrap metal will also be recycled at the event.
Free paper shredding of personal documents will be offered and textiles in any condition, including clothes, shoes, handbags, hats, towels, wash cloths, sheets, bedspreads and blankets will be accepted at the event.
A $5 per auto donation is recommended.