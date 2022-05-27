Where do you plan to go after this? If you’re going to college/trade school, what do you plan to study?
I plan to go to the University of Georgia and major in computer science. I chose UGA because I love Athens, and I’ve always been a Georgia fan. And I chose computer science because I’m good at math, and I like computers.
What advice do you have for the underclassmen you’re leaving behind?
Stay true to yourself. Work hard. Do what you want to do. Learn to say no to people. And do what makes you happy.
What was the hardest challenge you faced in your educational career so far?
Juggling all the responsibilities that seniors have to worry about on top of the course load. That’s pretty rough — everything hits you around this time of year and you have to handle it.
How do you hope to make your mark on the world after leaving high school?
Live how I want to live, and if it affects just one person that’s enough for me. I just hope to live a content life and be happy with the choices I made. That will be enough for me.