William Hawthorne
Buy Now

William Hawthorne is the 2022 valedictorian at Brunswick High School.

Where do you plan to go after this? If you’re going to college/trade school, what do you plan to study?

I plan to go to the University of Georgia and major in computer science. I chose UGA because I love Athens, and I’ve always been a Georgia fan. And I chose computer science because I’m good at math, and I like computers.

What advice do you have for the underclassmen you’re leaving behind?

Stay true to yourself. Work hard. Do what you want to do. Learn to say no to people. And do what makes you happy.

What was the hardest challenge you faced in your educational career so far?

Juggling all the responsibilities that seniors have to worry about on top of the course load. That’s pretty rough — everything hits you around this time of year and you have to handle it.

How do you hope to make your mark on the world after leaving high school?

Live how I want to live, and if it affects just one person that’s enough for me. I just hope to live a content life and be happy with the choices I made. That will be enough for me.

More from this section

Brunswick High celebrates Class of 2022

Brunswick High celebrates Class of 2022

Brunswick High honored the Class of 2022 on Wednesday night at Glynn County Stadium. Family and friends of the graduates packed the stands on both sides of the stadium while the graduates sat in rows and rows of chairs on the field.