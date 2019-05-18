It didn’t take long for Camden High to show its passing game Friday in the spring football game against Charlton County.
Wildcats quarterback Logan Watson tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Hardy on the second play from scrimmage for a early 7-0 lead over the Indians.
Camden, 7-4 last season and 1-2 in region play, forced a punt on the Indians’ first possession after back-to-back bad snaps put Charlton deep in its own territory.
Camden scored again later in the first quarter after Hunter Guarino recovered a fumble at the Indians’ 28-yard-line. Two plays later, Jamie Felix scored on a 28-yard run to give the Wildcats at 14-0 lead.
The teams traded possession until midway through the second quarter when the Indians recovered a fumbled punt on the Camden seven-yard line. The following play, Tristain Herring scored to make the score 14-8 after a two-point conversion.
Camden responded on the next possession on a 72-yard touchdown reception by Terrence Griffin to give the Wildcats a 21-8 lead at halftime.
Camden’s quarterbacks completed 12-of-16 passes in the first half for 216 yards.
“We responded to their score positively when we got the ball back,” Camden coach Bob Sphire said.
The teams held each other scoreless in the third quarter, though the Indians lost a scoring opportunity when they intercepted a ball at the Camden 12-yard line and failed to score.
The teams agreed to play a set number of plays on offense and defense in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Sphire said he liked his team’s explosive plays but he didn’t get a chance to watch his team have a long, sustained drive.
“It was about as distributed of a graph from good to average to below average to mediocre. The defense was not great, but solid,” he said of his team’s performance.
There was also a learning curve getting accustomed to the new 40-second clock and some new sideline technology software.
Though the team looked solid on both sides of the ball, Sphire said there are still lots of unanswered questions about his team’s potential.
“Now we’re at the point where we balance things out,” he said. “Now the flow is better understood.”