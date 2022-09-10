B.E.S.T. Academy’s football team may have wished it didn’t agree to the long trek from Atlanta on short notice to face the Camden County Wildcats Friday.
Traffic problems made the Eagles’ bus arrive just before the scheduled kickoff at 7:30 p.m. forcing a delay in the start of the game.
Perhaps the lack of warmup and the long bus ride took its toll on the team after the Eagles won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.
It took Camden less than three minutes to score the first of five touchdowns in the first half on a seven play drive culminating with a 47 yard touchdown run by Jaden Dailey for a 8-0 lead after a successful two-point conversion.
The Eagles fumbled and recovered twice on the first possession, which ended with a punt from midfield. The Wildcats got good field position on a Ja’Marley Riddle punt return to the B.E.S.T. 29 yard line. Four plays later, Camden quarterback Mason Robinson tossed a 5 yard touchdown pass to Ronald Spradley-Pettus for a 14-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion.
After forcing an Eagles’ punt, Camden started a drive on the 42-yard line, pushing the ball down the field in seven plays for Dailey’s second rushing touchdown of the half and a 21-0 Wildcats lead early in the second quarter.
After forcing another three and out for the Eagles, the Wildcats started a drive a midfield, ending the four-play drive with a 13 yard touchdown run by Shamarion Gibbs for a 28-0 Camden lead.
Camden scored again on an 11 yard round by Quan Floyd to give the Wildcats a 35-0 lead at halftime.
A running clock led to a speedy third quarter where both sides traded possessions without a score. Camden opened the fourth quarter five-play drive ending in a short field goal for a 38-0 lead.
After holding the Eagles on their next possession, the Wildcats scored on the first possession after taking a punt on the B.E.S.T. 47-yard line. Ian Pederson ran the ball in for a touchdown for a 45-0 lead.
Camden’s defense, with mostly backups playing in the final quarter, preserved the shutout win.
Camden coach Jeff Herron cautioned his players after the game not to get too full of themselves with back-to-back convincing wins.
The challenge for Friday’s matchup was preparing for the Eagles on short notice after the Wildcats’ scheduled opponent canceled.
“It wasn’t easy,” Herron said. “We didn’t practice for them.”
Herron expressed sympathy for B.E.S.T. for making a long trip with little time to prepare.
“It’s a tough trip no matter what,” he said.
Herron praised his players for the strong running game and relatively few miscues that led to penalties.
Next week’s matchup against Somerset Academy is expected to be a challenge, Herron said.
“They could be the best team we’ve played this season,” he said. “We’re going to have a huge crowd. We are going to have to be at our very best.”