From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friend asked me why I won’t accept Jesus as my Savior. My answer is because the things I’ve done are unforgivable; I was so unkind to my parents before they died and I loathe myself. How can I expect God to forgive my wretched behavior?
– U.S.
Dear U.S.: Thoughts about God not willing to forgive people for sinful acts actually comes from Satan, the enemy of the human race. He will do almost anything to make us think God hates us and won’t forgive us. One of Satan’s tricks is to encourage us to keep dredging up the sins of the past. He uses our memory of them to condemn us and tell us how terrible we are.
That’s why the Bible calls Satan “the accuser of our brethren” (Revelation 12:10). But his accusations are false! Here is the truth: Those who honestly and humbly turn to Jesus and ask Him to forgive them can be sure He has.
When Jesus died on the cross, every sin of mankind was placed on Him. He paid the penalty for all sin. But we must admit our sin, repent, and turn from sin and receive Him and live for Him. If we continue in sin and allow past emotions and memories to defeat us, we are serving the devil. Guilt is a tool of Satan. The Bible says, “The blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin” (1 John 1:7).
This is our confidence when we belong to Christ: “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus” (Romans 8:1).
John Newton, the slave trader who repented and turned from his sin, wrote, “Amazing grace! How sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost, but now I’m found, was blind but now I see.”