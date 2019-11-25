The residents of West Point Plantation can start blowing up their floats and stocking up on suntan lotion. Their St. Simons Island neighborhood will soon boast a long-awaited swimming pool and clubhouse.
Residents will be able to not only cool off with a dip in the new pool and enjoy aquatic recreation with their neighbors, but also enjoy a snack or cold drink from the outdoor kitchen and entertainment area while connecting with absent friends via free Wifi on the pool deck and in the clubhouse.
The pool and clubhouse project is a front-end investment to support the new expansion program that includes the building and sale of 12 to 20 new homes at West Point Plantation each year for the next 10 to 15 years. West Point Plantation residents and local realtors have commented that this could not have come at a better time.
“We are beyond excited about the pool and clubhouse being constructed,” said Kathy Wade, a long-time West Point Plantation resident. “We have had a lot of the new, young families moving into the neighborhood and I know they are all looking forward to having pool parties this coming summer.”
An opening celebration for the pool project is planned for Spring of 2020.
The much-anticipated swimming pool and clubhouse has been designed and engineered by Ussery-Rule Architects, and the pool will be constructed by Worthy Pools, both based on St. Simons. The clubhouse and bathroom facilities will be built under a separate contract. Bids are still being accepted.
The project will ensure property values continue to climb and the lifestyles remain safe and carefree.
The new pool and clubhouse, along with the community’s large lots, seven acres of private parks, stocked catch-and-release fishing lakes, miles of mossy oak-lined sidewalks and other luxuries will attract new home buyers and further accelerate values.
Torras Realty will be overseeing the construction of new homes and will be teaming up with a local real estate brokerage to sell to future residents. With West Point Plantation building the homes, it will ensure all new homes meet community design and building standards, paying tribute to the island’s rich history and aesthetics. Homes in Phase II will range from 2,000-3,500 square feet and will sit on quarter-and half-acre lots.
Call 888-432-2057 or email sales@torrasrealty.com for more information.