From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I get weary of my family telling me that Hell is a literal place. Why should I believe their wild imaginations and misinterpretations of passages in the Bible? How can we know what Hell really is?
— I.M.
Dear I.M.: Mankind can only know the reality of Hell by reading the truth of Scripture. Hell is a lake of fire (Revelation 20:15). It’s a place of sorrow (Psalm 18:5). It’s a place of wailing (Matthew 13:42). It’s a place of outer darkness (Matthew 8:12). It’s a place where people scream for mercy (Luke 16:24) and a place of everlasting punishment (Matthew 25:46).
That is God’s description — not man’s. And God declares that all people outside of Jesus Christ are headed to that terrible place unless they repent of their sins and turn by faith to Jesus Christ.
The same Bible that teaches the wrath, anger and judgment of Almighty God also teaches His love and mercy. Scores of Scripture passages emphasize this truth.
For those who have confessed their sin and turned to the Lord He says: “The Lord your God is a merciful God, He will not forsake you nor destroy you” (Deuteronomy 4:31). For those who have not humbled themselves, this is the day of decision. Outside of Christ we are all wicked and steeped in sinful disobedience to God. “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; let him return to the Lord, and He will have mercy on him; and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon” (Isaiah 55:7).
What a merciful promise coming down from Heaven to the human race. We mustn’t let sin weigh us down with weariness. Hell will be filled with eternal sinfulness that will never be satisfied. Turn to the Lord while there is still time and know the richness of His forgiveness.