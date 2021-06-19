Who needs the church? Have you ever wondered that or felt that yourself?
Certainly, you probably know others who feel that way. I can understand that many people have been hurt by the church, and others find that the church seems to be irrelevant to them. It seems that many today trivialize the nature and the role of the church as something that is not that important. Surely, the church as a whole has had her faults, but can I encourage you to perhaps rethink your ideas concerning the church of Jesus Christ. Our culture has become more independent and this often creates a situation where some people ignore the church. As westernized Americans, we live self-reliant, self-sufficient lives. We think we can do it all on our own. Church is seen as just a formality. We think we do not need it, but this just reveals our spiritual immaturity. I have head statements like, “I love Jesus, but I just can’t stand the church.”
We do not realize what we are saying. The church is the bride and body of Christ. It is the family of God’s people made up together. We belong to Jesus, and if we are going to live triumphant Christian lives we need to walk in the fellowship of God’s people.
In our busyness, we often tend to trivialize the church. I do not believe the church should take up every night of our week, but it seems these days that everything else takes precedence over the church. We put ball practices and games, entertainment and social engagements, business and pleasure all ahead of our devotion to the body of Christ and the church. Many will tack the church on last, but are not willing to sacrifice time and money for the sake of Christ’s mission through the local church.
In our sin, some of us pollute the church. As Christians, our sin does not just affect ourselves. It also affects the people we are supposed to be walking in community with. As Christians, we diminish the witness and power of the church when we live dishonorable and sinful lives. How many times have we heard the people think the church is full of nothing but a bunch of hypocrites? The more holiness we have in the church, the more power we will have. We also trivialize the church when we elevate our traditions over God’s truth.
We turn church into nothing more than a building or a handful of programs. We end up fighting about non-biblical issues such as the volume of music and the color of carpet. It’s a crying shame. We are each entitled to our opinions, but let us behave like Christians and love one another.
And last of all, we often value our preferences over God’s priorities. We end up practically defining the church according to our personal comforts. We shop and shop for a church that is “right for us.” I understand this to a large extent, but we need to be careful that we are not just engaged in a selfish pursuit. We often think a good church should make me feel good. I should get a good parking spot, a latte, and be out in time to beat the Sunday crowd to lunch. Is that how you rank a church — a church that can meet all of your personal desires and needs? Or do you seek for a church when you can meet together with God’s people and encounter His Word and His Presence in a way that challenges you to follow after Christ.
Please do not cheapen the church. Let us value it, love it, and honor it — even when it disappoints us. After all, God has no Plan B. His only plan to change the world involves His people, the church. I encourage you to rethink your relationship and commitment to the church. And that’s the Word.