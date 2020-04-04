A spokeswoman for the hospital in Waycross says the staff feels for the families of the two patients who died while under treatment for COVID-19.
Tina Kicklighter said there are currently seven coronavirus patients hospitalized at Memorial Satilla Health, not including the two who just died.
“They were our patients,” she said. “Our hearts go out to the families.”
Kicklighter said some of the seven coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the 231-bed hospital are from outside Ware County, but she doesn’t know how many or where they are from.
The hospital is well supplied and staff is prepared in case there is a surge in COVID-19 patients, Kicklighter said.
“We’ve been planning for about a month,” she said. “We have access to resources from across the country. Our staff is doing great.”
The hospital has experienced a decrease in surgery and outpatient volume as a result of COVID-19, leading to a reduction of hours for some of the hospital’s employees. In response, HCA Healthcare announced a new “pandemic pay continuation” policy to help protect the financial security for front-line caregivers at all facilities. It applies to all HCA Healthcare employees, including those at Memorial Satilla.
“This pandemic is unique and our colleagues’ concerns are real,” said Bobby McCullough, CEO of Memorial Satilla Health. “We want them to know that we care like family, and stand with them.
“If we are to emerge stronger, more resilient and more capable to meet our nation’s healthcare challenges, we recognize that this cannot happen without supporting all of our colleagues in these trying times.”
Kicklighter lives in Pierce County and makes the drive to her job in Waycross daily. She said it appears people are following the health advisories about social distancing.
“It looks like people around here are abiding,” she said. “I think now it’s real. It’s here.”