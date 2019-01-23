The College of Coastal Georgia men’s basketball coaching staff already planned to participate in this week’s Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers program.
But the annual effort took on a different meaning this year for Mariners head coach Jesse Watkins, when earlier this month, he was was diagnosed with prostate cancer during a routine health checkup.
Tonight, the Coastal Georgia coaches will help the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society raise awareness for cancer and also help raise money for continued cancer research by wearing their sneakers along with their suits when Coastal hosts The Sun Conference rival Florida Memorial at Howard Coffin Gym.
“It hits you hard when you find out,” Watkins said in a release from the school’s sports communications department. “But, you realize you have the opportunity to be cured and you have to do what’s best for you in that regard.
“You have to wake up, smile and fight to live the next day. I hope that by raising awareness and funding for research that there can one day be a cure for cancer.”
The Mariners’ mens team has known of their coach’s diagnosis since early in the month, but the Coastal Georgia athletics staff and others within the campus community weren’t notified until Wednesday with the coach’s permission.
Watkins is working with doctors to schedule surgery, likely this coming week or the following week, after which he is expected to miss a couple of weeks while in recovery.
The Coastal Georgia coach was told by his doctors that since the cancer was detected early the results of the surgery should be favorable and that he likely will not need any follow-up treatments other than normal post-operation visits.
A biopsy forced Watkins to miss Coastal Georgia’s game against Ave Maria on Jan. 3, but he was back on his feet the next day and attended the City Championship basketball game between Brunswick High and Glynn Academy that Friday evening before coaching the Mariners against Southeastern the following afternoon.
The 47-year-old Watkins learned of his cancer diagnosis the next week, just days ahead of Coastal Georgia’s game at Thomas University on Jan. 12.
“It’s a personal issue with me,” Watkins said of this week’s effort in college hoops to bring the fight against cancer onto the playing court in gymnasiums and arenas across the country. “I just want to make sure everyone is aware of the importance of early detection and getting tested at certain ages like doctors suggest.
“Awareness is important. Like (former N.C. State head coach) Jimmy Valvano (who died of cancer at age 47 just months after his epic ESPY speech) said cancer has affected my life. It may or may not affect yours, but it may affect someone in your family or someone in your life. It’s just important that we raise awareness.”
Fans attending today’s women’s and men’s doubleheader against Florida Memorial will have a chance to make a donation to the Coaches vs. Cancer effort at the ticket table when they enter the Coffin building with proceeds going to the basketball coaches association’s fund-raising campaign.
For more than 25 years, the coaches association has partnered with the ACS to raise funds for future cancer research. During its time, Coaches vs. Cancer has raised over $115 million to support the cause.
In support of the cause as many bigger schools such as North Carolina have already done this week in support of the nationwide program.
Tipoff for the women’s game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the men’s contest to follow.