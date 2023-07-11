ATLANTA — Community-based organizations across the country working to reduce maternal mortality would get an influx of federal funding under legislation introduced Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Warnock and fellow sponsor Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., cited a study the Journal of the American Medical Association released last week showing maternal mortality doubled between 1999 and 2019, with most deaths occurring among Black women.

