In an effort to explorewhat sports ministry looks like in the current socially distanced landscape, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will release the “Huddle Up” series, beginning at 3:30 p.m. today with a conversation that will include St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, and former Glynn Academy standout, Adam Wainwright.
Each Friday, the series, which can be found at the FCA’s YouTube channel, will feature prominent sports figures engaging in conversations about athletics and faith.
Super Bowl-winning tight end, and former Georgia Bulldog, Benjamin Watson will act as the emcee of the inaugural Huddle Up with NFL receiver Brandin Cooks, NFL quarterback Luke McCown, and Wainwright set to speak live on the channel.
For those who wish to join the huddle, visit youtube.com/fcavideo anytime ahead of the event and set a reminder for the live-streaming at 3:30 p.m.