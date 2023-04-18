The Islands Planning Commission will hold a discussion at Tuesday’s meeting about possibly changing the boundaries of the village preservation district on St. Simons Island.

Commission member Michael Torras is asking fellow commission members to discuss the boundaries, saying the area he considered to be the village as a youth is different than the one described in the island preservation district.

“I want to know how the boundaries were created,” Torras said in a phone interview Friday. “It’s larger than what I am familiar with.”

The district was created “to protect the historical and architectural character of the Village area on St. Simons Island, and to protect existing property values from incompatible architectural and landscape designs,” according to the planning commission website.

“The purpose of this overlay district is to serve as an additional layer of regulations to the existing zoning regulations,” according to site.

Torras said he believes the district’s boundaries extend too far, forcing residents to have to come before the planning commission to change the color of their houses.

“It seems like overreaching to me,” he said. “It’s time we look at it, refresh it. I think we need to reduce the boundaries.”

Commission members will also be asked to consider a request to allow the renovation of a duplex to become a one-family residence.

Plans are to renovate the existing duplex and convert it into a three-bedroom, two bath home at 409 Magnolia St. on St. Simons Island.

