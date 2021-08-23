Imagine a private peninsula, surrounded by tidal creeks and marshes with views to Sea Island, Little St. Simons and beyond. Now, imagine your event – wedding, family reunion, party, corporate event, fundraiser – being held in such a venue. At the end of South Harrington Road, off of Frederica Road, you’ll find Village Creek Landing.
Old-timers will remember when this was the site of Cusie’s Fish Camp, and later, when Charlie and Norma Yawn had a restaurant there, with some of the best fried shrimp and coldest beer you could find. Although those days are long gone, some semblance of them can be recreated at Village Creek Landing.
In addition to the event venue, which consists of a two-story structure, a covered porch, a gazebo and plenty of seating (and dancing) space, it also serves as the outpost for Southeast Adventure Outfitters which offers a full slate of outdoor activities – kayaking, kayak fishing, fishing charters, birding and nature tours, sunset cruises, along with kayaking and boating lessons.
Truly a labor of love, Village Creek Landing is owned by the Gowen/McGuigg Family, who in 2018, purchased it from the Berolzheimer Family. Since 2009, Southeast Adventure Outfitters co-leased the property, along with Halyards Catering, followed by Straton Hall Events. At one point, Halyards and Straton Hall were the sole caterers for the venue, but after purchasing the property, the family decided to open up the vendors list to include locally licensed vendors.
Even the most recent renovations were completed by family members. After a tornado affected their Satilla River property, the wood was salvaged, milled and used for flooring, beams, bars, benches and restrooms. All of the wood is Satilla River pine and oak. The benches were all hand-crafted by Dr. Jim Gowen, a local obstetrician-gynecologist, and member of the family.
This level of participation by family members is a part of the core values of Village Creek Landing. According to its website, “Each family member has an important role in operating the business.”
Stacy Gowen, site manager at VCL, says that whatever event you can dream up, they can do.
“We mostly do private events, such as weddings, rehearsal dinners, family reunions and corporate events,” she said. “We have held many local fundraisers at Village Creek Landing.”
The variety of events is endless and occasions have included private anniversary celebrations just for two, baby showers and bridal showers.
“Very recently, we have had families use the venue for memorial services or celebrations of life,” Gowen said.
Like the website states, “the peninsula can be dressed up or dressed down for almost any occasion. From black tie to barbecue, to down and dirty oyster shuckin’ and everything in between.”
Before the Covid-19 lockdown, Village Creek Landing hosted public events, including live music events and outdoor farmers/artists markets about once a month.
“They were always so much fun,” she said. “Local food trucks would come out to sell food. It was such a great opportunity to get locals to come out and join us.”
Those public events, she said, generated great feedback, adding that the folks at Village Creek Landing cannot wait to have markets and live music again.
In fact, just this past spring, Drivin’ N Cryin’ performed a concert at Village Creek Landing. Gowen said she’s looking forward to hosting more outdoor concerts in the future.
“Hopefully, Covid will be in the rearview mirror sooner than later,” she said. “It was a great evening seeing folks out and having fun.”
Village Creek Landing is a perfect event spot. The interior space with stunning views overlooking the marsh and waterways will seat up to 70 people, and maximum capacity on the property is 250 guests.
“We have two covered porches with 20 barstools upstairs and bench seating around the deck perimeter downstairs,” Gowen said. “Clients may set up inside or outside on the deck, or both.”
Tent rentals are available through Beachview Tent Rentals, which has several options at a variety of price points.
“I always recommend a tent for larger parties, just in case of inclement weather,” she said.
Finding the perfect location is the first step to planning an event, but food and beverages follow closely behind.
When considering a caterer, remember that in Glynn County, alcohol must be obtained by a licensed caterer that can pull an off-site permit and have a bartender serve it. Glynn County ordinance does not allow anyone to bring their own alcohol to an event.
The good news is, Village Creek Landing has a lot of options because they don’t restrict their clients to just one or two purveyors of food and beverage.
“We have a preferred vendors list with caterers that have been approved to serve food and bar at our venue,” she said. “We have had Low Country boils, oyster roasts, barbecue and even seated, plated dinner parties at Village Creek Landing. Whatever you are looking for, I bet I can help find the right caterer.”
Village Creek Landing can be found at the end of South Harrington Road, on St. Simons Island. The best way to book the venue is to contact Stacy Gowen at stacy@villagecreeklanding.com. The phone number is 912-506-2301. Gowen says she is often in meetings, giving tours of the venue or preparing for an event. She will respond to texts as soon as possible, and tries to respond to emails at least twice each day, both morning and evening.