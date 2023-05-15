Vida Blue, the dynamic left-handed pitcher who starred for both the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants in a prolific and tumultuous career, has died, his family and the A’s announced in a statement Sunday. He was 73.
Blue won 209 games and made six All-Star teams in 17 MLB seasons. He won the American League MVP and Cy Young awards in 1971 and won three World Series championships with the A’s from 1972 to ‘74.
Blue had been battling unspecified health issues. In April, he attended the A’s reunion of their 1973 World Series championship team at the Coliseum, where he declined to discuss his health but was in good spirits recalling his playing days on both sides of the Bay.
“I say there are A’s fans, Giants fans and Vida Blue fans,” Blue said that day. “So I don’t know, I got lucky, I guess.”
In a statement, the A’s said: “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue. ... Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend.”
With a high leg kick and powerful fastball, Blue was a key member of the “Swingin’ A’s” dynasty, posting three 20-win seasons during Oakland’s run of five consecutive AL West titles from 1971 to ‘75.
Blue later pitched for the Giants and Royals and retired with a 209-161 record and 3.27 ERA.
— The Mercury News
He started All-Star Games in both leagues — the first pitcher to do so — even amid off-the-field issues that impacted his career and later, he believed, his chances at the Hall of Fame.
“Vida Blue has been a Bay Area baseball icon for over 50 years,” Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. “His impact on the Bay Area transcends his 17 years on the diamond with the influence he’s had on our community.”
Just 19 when he debuted in 1969, Blue made a splash when the A’s called him up again in late 1970. He threw a one-hit shutout against the Royals in his second outing that season. Ten days later, Blue fired a no-hitter against the Twins, the seventh in A’s franchise history.
In 1971, Blue authored one of major-league pitching’s all-time great seasons. He went 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA, eight shutouts and 24 complete games in 39 starts. He totaled 301 strikeouts in 312 innings and became the youngest player named AL MVP in the 20th century.
“That was probably one of the better years I’ve ever seen a pitcher have,” former A’s and Hall of Fame reliever Rollie Fingers said by phone Sunday. “He blew everybody away.
“There were times I’d go down to the bullpen when he was warming up and I’d just get up and walk back to the dugout and say, ‘Game’s over, boys. No one’s going to hit this guy today.’”
That season made Blue a national sensation. He appeared on the covers of Time and Sports Illustrated magazines and was a top box office draw around the league. But it also set the stage for a contentious contract dispute with then-A’s owner Charlie Finley that spilled over into the following season.
Blue made a salary of about $14,500 in 1971 — then-President Richard Nixon said he “must be the most underpaid player in the game” — and held out in spring 1972 when the stingy Finley would not meet his request for a raise.
Blue settled with the A’s in May for a reported $63,000 but said at the time that Finley had “soured my stomach for baseball. ... I’ll never forget that he treated me like a damn colored boy.”
“It changed my attitude about the game,” Blue, who briefly said he’d leave baseball during his holdout, told The Chronicle in 2019. “I never recovered totally, mentally, what the game meant to me.”
Blue went 6-10 in 1972 and pitched mainly in relief in the playoffs as the A’s won the first of their three straight championships. But he helped anchor Oakland’s pitching staffs in ensuing seasons, going 91-67 with a 3.13 ERA and three top-six Cy Young finishes from 1973 to ‘77.
Dave Stewart, the A’s ace in the late ‘80s and ‘90s who grew up in Oakland, wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “I remember watching a 19 year old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others.”
Though Blue could still dial up a fastball, he never again matched the gaudy strikeout totals of his MVP year. His record was mixed in the postseason; he compiled a 1-5 record and 4.31 ERA across 17 outings for the A’s, but those included a two-hit shutout of the Orioles in Game 3 of the 1974 ALCS and saves in the decisive Game 5 of the 1972 ALCS (four scoreless innings) in Detroit and Game 1 of the World Series that year.
“Umpires enjoyed umpiring him behind home plate because they’d put the glove up and he would more or less hit the glove,” Fingers said. “He had great control. And then he had a nasty, nasty curveball. His arm speed was just about the same as his fastball arm speed. So it was tough to tell when he was going to throw it.”
Blue went 22-11 in 1975 and was part of another no-hitter in the final game of that season, combining with three other A’s pitchers — Glenn Abbott, Paul Lindblad and Fingers — to blank the Angels. Blue pitched the first five innings of what was at the time just the third combined no-hitter in MLB history.