Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe's coffee break at the Starbucks in Target early Tuesday afternoon unraveled quickly.
First, the veteran lawman had to put down his java to confront a felonious shoplifting suspect outside of the store. Then he left that guy for the more-pressing report of a man holding someone at gunpoint on the other side of the Glynn Isles plaza's parking lot.
But it did not take long for Thorpe to identify the potential gunman. He sees the man often, in the mirror.
"The dispatchers said the gunman was in a lime green shirt and blue slacks, outside of a burgundy vehicle by Buffalo Wild Wings," said Thorpe, who is a plainclothesman with the police department. "I looked down. I'm wearing a lime green polo shirt and blue slacks. The suspect was trying to get inside a burgundy car. I said, 'That's me.'"
Although a plainclothesman, Thorpe does wear a badge, handcuffs and department-issue handgun on his hip. How the alarmed 911 caller determined that the event was taking place on the far side of the Glynn Isles shopping plaza is a mystery. Also, Thorpe's gun never left its holster, he said. "I told the dispatcher, 'I think they're talking about me,'" he said. "'I have a gun, but I didn't draw my gun.'"
In the meantime, the alleged shoplifter took advantage of the interruption to slip out of sight. He did not get far. Fellow Brunswick police officers found the man allegedly hiding out inside Skinny Pete's Wings, in yet another corner of the vast shopping plaza off Altama Avenue near Golden Isles Parkway.
Henry Thomas, 61, was arrested and charged with felony shoplifting. The pack of T-shirts and pack of socks he allegedly stole would normally carry a lesser misdemeanor charge. However, a police check of Thomas' record revealed he had at least three prior convictions for shoplifting, which elevated the charge to a felony. His extensive arrest record includes more than a dozen shoplifting arrests, according to Glynn County records. Thomas remained Wednesday in the Glynn County Detention Center on $5,304 bond, according to jail records.
The department's support services commander, Thorpe makes a coffee break at the Target Starbucks a regular part of his community policing rounds. When he stopped in Tuesday, a store manager asked if he could stick around for a moment to discourage a frequent shoplifter. Thorpe said the suspect apparently did not see his badge and gun. He walked right past him and out the door with the stolen items visibly bulging beneath the front of his shirt, Thorpe said.
"I asked if I could talk to him and he kept going," said Thorpe, a Brunswick High grad who has been with the city police force for 28 years. "When I asked him the second time, he said, 'Why are you worried? It's not your stuff.' I said, 'Because I'm a police officer.' Then he took off running."
Thorpe caught up to him near the alleged burgundy get-away car. That is where a concerned caller obviously misinterpreted and misplaced the exchange between the officer and the suspect, Thorpe surmises. The report of a potential armed confrontation took immediate precedent over the shoplifting suspect, Thorpe said.
"But come to find out, whoever was calling it in was talking about me," Thorpe said. "It was funny how they could be so far off. Never a dull moment for Brunswick police, I guess."