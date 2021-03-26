We have reached a key moment in our year-long battle against COVID-19. Thursday was the first day that anyone 16 years old and older in Georgia could get one of the vaccines for the disease that has dominated our lives for more than a year.
This is good news on a variety of fronts. For starters, opening up eligibility to other adults instills confidence that we will have enough supply to accommodate such a change.
Georgia, along with the rest of the states, started with doling out the vaccines to the most vulnerable first — hospital workers, older Americans and those with underlying health conditions that may be exasperated by COVID-19 were part of the first couple of waves. As more vaccine stock became available, the age threshold was lowered and slots were opened up to first responders and teachers.
It has also been a relatively smooth rollout process in the United States. European countries are having more difficulties getting their plans going as the vaccine rollout has stalled across the continent.
With vaccines open to everyone, it should be taken as a sign that we are almost out of the darkness caused by the global pandemic. Of course, a vaccine only works if people take it.
We understand that there are some who are wary of the vaccine. Operation Warp Speed was true to its name and got these vaccines out to the public in significantly less time than it usually takes to engineer such a feat. That rapid development may have some worried about the vaccine’s effectiveness and wondering whether they have been vetted enough to find potentially dangerous side effects.
But with all the shots that have already been given across the country, no widespread issues have been reported. The vaccines are, by all accounts, a modern medicine marvel.
Of course, there are still protocols that need to be followed. The CDC recommends vaccinated people still follow social distancing guidelines unless they are with someone from their household or know that their chosen company has been fully vaccinated.
Still, this is as close as we’ve been to a return to something closer to normal. We are thankful to be in this position after such trying times.