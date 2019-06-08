Sometimes I can be such a clod.
There we all were Thursday, standing quite literally on the precipice of history. Then I spied a big beetle bug trying to crawl up the steep walls of a smooth, deep hole. Suddenly, I was 10 years old and traipsing through the woods of north Louisiana again. Stepping impetuously down into the pit, I took a knee beside the hole, reached for the beetle and, bam!
There went the walls to this meticulously calculated hole in the fine soil at Gen. James Oglethorpe’s old place. Yeah, that general; and by old, we are talking circa 1730s probably. Contritely, I glanced up at four University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student- archaeologists, who returned my look of a contrition with a blank, mute collective expression of, Really?
Oh, well. Anthropology graduate student Lindsey Cochran assured me she has seen worse. “We’re here to dig,” mused Cochran, the leader of this archaeological expedition at Fort Frederica National Monument. “We’ll just dig it out again.”
And I promised forevermore to watch my step and curb my impulses if ever again invited to visit an archaeological dig. Far removed from the beaches, bars and sea breezes of St. Simons Island’s oceanfront, these 10 UTC students are spending two weeks on the island uncovering history’s mysteries in a sweltering thicket of maritime forest at Fort Frederica.
And this particular excavation site is off the beaten path even for Fort Frederica, which is located near the northern end of Frederica Road. The dig site sits in obscurity across the road from the main attractions at the National Park Service facility. It is down a pair of tire tracks through tall weeds, at the end of which is a winding trail in dense forest that opens into a small clearing.
There the remains of thick exterior tabby walls have been worn down by time and attrition to no higher than mid-calf. But the ruins pretty clearly indicate the outlines of a home from the pioneering days of Georgia’s Colonial era. The equally-evident tabby framework of an adjacent room juts out from one side of the main building.
The students have painstakingly scraped, dug and brushed away a perfectly-proportioned trench of smooth walls and flat bottom, crossing from the interior to the exterior of the main building and along one wall of the adjacent room. It is perhaps a foot deep.
The excavation so far has rounded up the usual artifacts: beads, buttons, pipe stems, wine bottle shards, ceramic pieces, wrought nails, animal bones. “And tabby, lots of tabby,” said Lindsey, who holds a doctorate in anthropology from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and will begin post-doctorate studies at the University of Georgia this year. “We’re finding the right stuff, we’re finding the stuff that meets our hypothesis,” she said.
That hypothesis holds that Oglethorpe slept here. And if that is so, there is strong reason to believe that Sapelo Island plantation patriarch Thomas Spalding was born here. So, is it true then? I asked, my impulsive nature getting the best of me again.
“We don’t know,” Lindsey said. Archaeologists and anthropologists say that a lot. Pursuing the past through its subterranean archives is often an elusive practice. And academic types like Lindsey are not given to conjecture or speculation.
Still the evidence is pretty strong, and it fits nicely with what we know from the written documents. Four years after arriving in Savannah to establish Georgia as the last of Britain’s 13 North American colonies, Oglethorpe came to St. Simons Island and began work on Fort Frederica in 1736.
The fort was established as a defense against incursion from the Spanish in Florida. But Oglethorpe wanted to show Frederica’s early settlers that it was safe to live beyond the fort’s wall and moat, said Michael Seibert, Fort Frederica’s onsite archaeologist.
Records indicate Oglethorpe lived in such a residence, outside the artillery bastions that guarded the fort. Further records indicate that Thomas Spalding was born at Oglethorpe’s home in 1774 (or at least lived here for a time) before going on to implement progressive agricultural techniques on Sapelo Island and become Georgia’s prominent grower of Sea Island cotton.
These humble remains on the outskirts of the National Park Service property fit the criteria for that home nicely, Seibert said.
Its location has been known for some time. Prominent archaeologist Nick Honerkamp, a professor at UTC, conducted an earlier excavation at the site in the 1980s. Also, looters have compromised the site’s integrity since as early as the 1930s, Lindsey said.
Conclusive evidence linking Oglethorpe to this old home may remain forever elusive. But the evidence Lindsey and her team of students unearth here still lends vital substance to our written record of every day life in Georgia’s distant past. New finds include deer bones and the eerily human teeth of drum fish — colonists preferred to live off the land rather than depend on imported stores of food. However, the many pieces of hand-painted underglaze porcelain could only be made in England, indicating ties to home remained strong.
“We’ve found a mix of Colonial and Antebellum artifacts,” Lindsey said. “A lot of it raises more questions than it answers, which archaeology usually does.”
A dozen yards from the main house, the student archaeologists are excavating the likely remains of yet another structure. They had dug down Thursday to about 10 inches in a square pit about 10 feet across. Here the shades from dark to light tell the story.
Dark circular patterns indicate decomposed organic matter, probably the remains of support posts, Lindsey explained. To get a better look, the crew sliced into one of the dark patterns — creating the deep hole that I inadvertently caused to implode.
Unperturbed, Lindsey sifted around in the area with a trowel, talking about the potential for building material in the dark soil. “Well, here ya go,” she said, handing me a little chunk of something dark. “It’s a hunk of carbonized wood.”
So, I asked, what used to be here?
“We don’t know,” she said.
Time will tell. And, no doubt, more digging.