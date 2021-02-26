The USS Georgia’s Blue crew, one of two that alternates patrols aboard the boat, has earned two prestigious awards for its performance.
The White Weapons “W” award was given for the high level department readiness. And the crew earned the Battle Efficiency “E” award, given to a small number of Navy ships, submarines and other units during a yearlong evaluation to determine those with the highest level of battle readiness.
The crew’s performance was evaluated during training exercises, weapons inspections and tactical readiness.
Capt. Bill Patterson, commodore, Submarine Squadron 16, praised the sailors for earning the awards.
“This year USS Georgia (Blue) demonstrated sustained superior performance during each certification milestone and deployment preparations, culminating in successful forward deployed operations,” Patterson said. "The crew’s superior performance, warfare acumen, and professional pride convincingly reflected the high level of accomplishment required to earn recognition as Squadron 16’s Battle “E” recipient.”
The Georgia is one of two Ohio-class submarines at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay that got a second life when they were scheduled to be taken out of service because of a nuclear missile treaty with Russia.
An initiative led by Sheila McNeill, former national Navy League president, helped convince the Department of Defense that the four oldest Ohio-class submarines could be converted from ballistic missile submarines. The Navy ended up converting the four boats, which are now considered valuable platforms conducting important work in the war on terrorism.
McNeill, R-Brunswick, now serves on the state senate, where she serves as secretary of the state Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security Committee.
"Our communities will remember the pride we all felt when we learned that the USS Georgia and USS Florida would be based at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base,” she said. "We worked hard to save the four submarines: USS Georgia, USS Florida, USS Ohio and the USS Michigan and were grateful for their decision on home ports."