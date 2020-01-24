The fiscal year started July 1 but the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency is still waiting for the $100,000 in funding included in the last city budget.
The question about when the funding would be deposited in the agency’s bank account was raised during a finance committee report that indicated a $282 balance.
The agency’s vice chair, Al Verheyn, pointed out that the fiscal year started eight months ago, and the authority still hasn’t gotten any money.
Mathew Hill, the agency’s secretary and director of the city’s downtown development authority, said the city finance director is pre parted to make installments. Verheyn said he plans to raise the question about funding at the next Brunswick City Commission meeting.
The funding will be used to hire staff and market some of the agency projects.
Verheyn said city officials will have to discuss ways to deal with an estimated $100,000 shortfall to pay for the Mary Ross Waterfront Park improvement project. The finance committee will be asked to approve the updated layout and design of the park at the next meeting.
Developer Bill Gross updated agency board members about the Perry school site project.
The city is waiting on hurricane disaster recovery funds to get started on the project.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
The surveys and engineering has been completed, and work could begin as early as March. Gross estimated it will take a year to complete the project, which will include 56 apartments. He believes the project will be a catalyst for the area similar to the impact seen at the Norwich Commons development.
“They’re very energy efficient,” he said. “They’re very sustainable. There is a high expectation for performance.”