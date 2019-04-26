The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency unanimously approved a resolution Thursday supporting a purchase and sale agreement for W. H. Gross Construction Co. to build affordable housing in Perry Park.
Bill Gross, the construction company’s owner, said he plans to build 54 units at the site, similar to the project his company did on Norris Street.
“It’s a good initiative,” he said. “The tax credit program is supported be elected officials because it helps working class families survive.”
Agency members also approved a request by city commissioners to update the master plan for Mary Ross Park. The update is needed to accurately reflect the changes planned to renovate the park, said chairman LaRon Bennett.
“This is an effort from the commission that reflects things the way they are,” he said. “It’s an effort to address questions by the city commissioners.”
Bennett said everything needed to build a long-awaited splash pad is currently stored at the public works building.
“The splash pad could have been installed by now,” he said. “It is our hope they will embrace this proposal.”
Some of the discussion was also about the timeline to install the splash pad. Commissioner Martha Johnson expressed concerns that the splash pad won’t be built until summer vacation is nearly over. Bennett suggested putting a date for early July for construction of the splash pad to be completed.
Bennett said he would try to get a commitment from the vendor responsible for installing the splash pad after city officials approve changes to the park’s master plan.
“We have reassessed some of the things we are doing,” Mayor Cornell Harvey said. “We’re ready to move forward."