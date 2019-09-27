Members of the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency were presented four options for the architectural design of Mary Ross Waterfront Park at Thursday’s meeting.
By the time the meeting ended, they unanimously agreed to narrow their options to two choices. Both designs are identical, except one has an extra bathroom stall in the women’s and men’s bathrooms.
Robert Ussery, of Ussery Rule Architects, said the four designs were similar because the drainage system in the park dictates the location of the planned 50-foot splash pad, bathrooms and playground.
The different options included three with a park support building with bathrooms and showers and an information center. A fourth option did not include an information booth in the park support building.
The design of the park support building was similar for each option presented at the meeting but the difference was the number of bathrooms, the size of the information center and a veranda with tables in some choices.
“I didn’t want to go too far overboard,” Ussery told the board members. “There’s a lot of unknowns at this point.”
Board member Martha Johnson said she preferred the options with an information center as a way to promote the entire area. She said she was leaning toward the option with fewer bathrooms but an information booth.
Ussery was asked to provide a good cost estimate on the two options preferred by board members. He said it could cost as much as $550,000, depending on the preferred option.
Bennett said it will be up to city commissioners to make the final choice once they make a recommendation.
“We’re just looking at the design,” he said. “Regardless of the choice, there will be financial issue. The focus is to move the project forward.”