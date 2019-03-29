One of the challenges facing the Urban Redevelopment Agency is funding.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey briefly discussed the issue at Thursday’s URA meeting, and it could mean funding could soon be provided to the agency.
“The lack of money creates issues,” he said. “There are administrative costs you incur.”
Harvey said the agency was created to develop special projects for the city.
“You need funding for some of those things,” he said.
The plans to develop Mary Ross Park were also discussed at the meeting.
URA chairman LaRon Bennett said the splash pad design and location are still under consideration.
City Manager James Drumm said the decision will be made by city commissioners at a future meeting.
Board member Al Verheyn said he’d like to see the splash pad build before the weather gets hot because he believes it will be very popular among the children who go to the park.
“It’s going to be huge once it goes in,” he said.
Harvey didn’t say when the splash pad location and design will be discussed other than to say it would be “soon.”
Bennett said it will take anywhere from 30 to 60 days to complete the splash pad once work begins. The contractor responsible for building the pad will not get paid until work is completed, he said.
“Hopefully, the commission will make a decision soon,” he said.
“One we get direction from the city on the direction we take we’ll get started. Hopefully they make a decision soon.”
The board discussed advertising for legal services for the agency and approved a motion to advertise to fill the position.