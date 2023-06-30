After making it clear Wednesday that he knows some don’t speak for all, Adam Wainwright explained why the online reaction to his recent struggles led to him pulling the Twitter plug.

“If I’m going to get out of this hole and help this team win more games, I need 100% commitment,” the Glynn Academy graduate said during comments on his weekly radio appearance on 101 ESPN. “I’ve got to be 100% committed to the idea I’m going to be great. That’s what I’ve always done, and that’s what I need. That’s what it takes for me to get out. I can’t do that if I’ve got hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hate mail coming my way, and I’m reading them. And I try not to read them. You don’t want to. But people keep (mentioning) me, so I do see it. They are taking cheap shots, too, like I’ve never done anything in the city before.”

