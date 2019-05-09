After three months of hard work, it is finally payday for Mary Jenrette and two dozen of her colleagues.
They are all elated, even though none will see a thin dime of the nearly $1 million that is being paid out. Jenrette chaired the volunteer committee that collaborated on how best to disperse some $860,507 in grant money from the United Way of Coastal Georgia to deserving programs throughout Glynn and McIntosh counties.
That money will go toward such worthy endeavors as the youth services offered by the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, the activities SOAR (Social Opportunities and Active Recreation) Golden Isles provides to developmentally disabled adults, and the work Grace House of Brunswick does to assist women struggling with alcoholism and drug addiction. Others grant recipients include CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Glynn County, the local Girl Scouts of America and Safe Harbor Children’s Center in Brunswick.
A total of 39 programs focused on improving the education, health and financial stability of folks in the Glynn and McIntosh counties were selected for United Way grants. Those programs are implemented by some 23 local nonprofit groups. The money to fund these grants came from more than 2,000 contributors to the 2018-19 United Way fundraising campaign.
“When we look at these organizations, we strive to ensure that we are reaching the needs of as many people as we can in a given population within the community,” said Jenrette, who has chaired United Way’s Community Investment Committee for the past three years. “But it is not only about the number of people served, it is a question of whether we are setting people up for the success that enriches their lives individually and benefits the community as a whole.”
One such program is Coastal Soccer Outreach, a sports-oriented program that promotes education and self-sufficiency among boys and girls within often underserved sectors of our community. The program has reached hundreds of local youngsters over the years, funneling 100 percent of the participants in its traveling soccer teams toward high school graduation, college, the military and the work force.
Shawn Williams, Executive Director of Coastal Outreach Soccer, described the United Way grant as invaluable to his group’s mission. He said the Community Investment Committee takes very seriously its responsibility to best serve the area with United Way’s funds. Knowing this only reaffirms Williams’ faith in his group’s ability to make a difference.
“It is tremendous for us to be able to receive funding from an organization like United Way,” Williams said. “Also, with the number of individuals and corporations that entrust United Way with those funds, that is like the community looking at us and saying, This is a program that is worthy of the investment and accountability that has been bestowed upon it with this grant.”
It is no easy task ensuring that United Way’s money is spent in the best possible way to serve the most people in Glynn and McIntosh counties, Jenrette said. She and the 24 other volunteers from throughout the local United Way’s service area dedicated more than 1,000 volunteer hours to the effort. Jenrette presently serves as vice chairwoman of the local United Way’s board of directors and will serve as its chair in the coming year.
“We have a responsibility to our community to spend this money wisely,” Jenrette said. “The 24 people who sit on this committee take the role of allocation of these funds very seriously. We have a responsibility to make sure we are accomplishing the things we need to accomplish through United Way.”