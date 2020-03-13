Concerns about the coronavirus have kept school officials in Charlton and Camden counties busy.
John Lairsey, superintendent of Charlton County schools, said his offices have been getting numerous calls questioning why schools are not closed due to the presumptive positive test result of a 29-year-old Folkson woman.
Many of the callers are concerned that a hospitalized woman in a St. Marys hospital who has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus has two close family members who are Charlton school system employees. Lairsey said the two employees, who are currently self quarantined, did come in contact with students.
Lairsey said his offices have been advised through the Department of Public Health that analysis of the two employees indicate there is no reason to be concerned “because they have not been determined to be presumptive positive for COVID-19.”
He declined to identify the schools where the employees worked, citing HIPPA regulations that prohibit the release of certain health information. Lairsey said the average attendance is nearly 95 percent. On Thursday, the attendance was a slightly more than 89.5 percent, with the most absences at Bethune Middle and Folkston Elementary schools. Attendance at Charlton County High School and St. George Elementary School was down less than 2 percent, he said.
Camden County schools officials said they will continue to take the necessary steps to keep students and staff healthy.
Both school districts are taking extra precautions such as sanitizing high-touch surfaces with virus killing products.
Any decisions regarding school closures will be posted on school system websites, the SchoolMessanger notification system, social media and through print and broadcast media.
School officials said the current attendance policy remains in place. All students who miss classes will have the opportunity to make up missed work.
As for sporting events, school districts continue to consult with the Georgia Department of Public Health to determine the need to cancel or reschedule sporting events.
Charlton County Manager Hampton Raulerson said his offices were getting lots of phone calls Thursday from residents asking about the coronavirus.
Raulerson, whose wife is a teacher in Charlton County, said he is concerned about the potential impact locally.
The city of Folkston is the gateway to the nearby Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, which attracts an estimated 600,000 visitors a year.
And the busiest time of year at the refuge is from now through early summer.
So far, the impact has not been noticeable, said Lynn Crews, assistant director of the Okefenokee Chamber of Commerce. Tour groups were busy visiting the wildlife refuge and going on the tours.
“I haven’t heard of any cancellations here in Charlton County,” she said. “We’re an outdoor destination and people don’t have to be in confined spaces.”