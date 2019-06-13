A tree that fell on a car on a St. Simons Island street Wednesday afternoon gave the two occupants time only to duck and scream, they said.
Natalie McCormick said she was about to pull away from the stop sign on Broadway Street where it ends at Maxwell Avenue when she heard the sound of breaking wood. The tree came down about 1:45 p.m.
“I heard something cracking, but it was too late. By the time I figured out what it was, all I could do was cover my head and scream,’’ McCormick said.
Both she and her passenger, who were traveling between business stops, escaped injury as the top of the tree came down onto her Pontiac SUV and an unoccupied truck parked in a yard on the corner.
McCormick was able to drive her car away with little more than a dented hood and a cracked windshield.
The trunk of the laurel oak that had been growing in a yard across the street from the stop sign had snapped about head-high. When the tree came down across the street, it yanked power lines loose from a couple of houses.
Glynn County police blocked both streets as a Glynn County Public Works crew hastily cleared away the tree, and utility companies worked on restoring service to the affected houses.