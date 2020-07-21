The condition is a complicated one, combining nerve damage (demyelination), as well as a lack of blood supply, oxygen and nutrients. The result is a loss of sensation and function, which patients liken to their feet feeling “bunched up” or wearing socks when they’re not.
This is Neuropathy and it has many causes, including diabetes, chemotherapy or damage in the lumbar spine (low back). Several other factors that can also be the culprit, causing this debilitating condition. Regardless of the cause, the damage to the nerve and disheartening outcomes are unfortunately the same. Frequently, symptoms progress to pins-and-needles sensations, shock-like pain in feet and legs and a loss of feeling. It can cause balance issues as well, leading to falls, or infections from cuts not previously noticed.
Like so many Neuropathy patients, Tate sought conventional medical treatment to no avail.
“I have lived with Neuropathy for many years and it has been gradually getting worse. I continued having no results with the treatment I had been doing but felt like I had no other options,” he said.
That was until he heard about a local chiropractor offering cutting edge treatments for Neuropathy that he decided to seek help once more.
“My wife read about Wellman Family Healthcare and kept encouraging me to make an appointment. I reluctantly called and made the appointment because I felt I had nothing to lose at this point,” he said.
The Wellmans, Dr. Amber Wellman and Dr. Jason Wellman, have received countless hours of training and are proficient in treating Neuropathy. They have developed programs that offer relief to so many of their patients.
To do this, the practice offers the latest in procedures and techniques, including low level light therapy (LLLT), which was discovered by NASA and used for treating wounds in space.
“The low level light therapy creates a process called angiogenesis,” Dr. Amber Wellman explained. “Angiogenesis means ‘new blood vessels.’ It’s like watering a plant. The more LLLT a nerve gets, the more it repairs itself, just like a plant would by getting more water, sunlight and nutrients.”
It’s this knowledge and access to high tech capabilities that have benefited patients. When Tate arrived for his first appointment, he knew he had made the right decision.
“I was shocked at the in-depth exam Dr. Wellman performed on my first visit. I immediately felt like I was in good hands.” he added. “It was very disappointing to find out I have 70 percent sensory loss in my legs and feet. It had become ‘normal’ to me and I didn’t realize it had progressed so much.”
Dr. Amber Wellman accessed his condition and created customized treatment plan aimed at increasing blood flow, decreasing pain signals and repairing previous damage.
After three weeks of diligent work, Tate has already begun reaping the benefits.
“I am walking better, my wife even notices that I am moving better and more active, the electric shock sensations in my feet is 70 percent better and best of all I have decreased the amount of Gababpentin I had been taking for years,” Tate said.
“I feel so much better already and have the desire to get out and walk and feel that I am now able to exercise some.”
This is why Wellman does what she does. Bringing a Neuropathy patient from place of pain to one of peace is an indescribable feeling.
“It’s common to have patients share with us their frustrations and feelings of hopelessness. They realize that they will lose their independence, driving, spending time with family and overall quality of life if their conditions continue. Neuropathy is a debilitating condition that robs folks of living their best life. It’s truly heartbreaking to watch,” Dr. Amber Wellman said.
“Our goal is to help as many patients as possible live life to their fullest instead of being limited on the things they love doing such as playing with their grandkids, taking a walk, driving, gardening or simple daily household chores.”
For Tate, the treatment has done just that and the support the staff at Wellman Family Healthcare has made all of the difference. He has been able to complete his therapy both onsite and in the comfort of his home, allowing him to see optimal results.
“I love the accountability that Dr. Wellman’s office offers; the home care gives me flexibility with my treatment and my patient portal keeps me on track. The staff is always friendly and efficient,” Tate said.
“Everyone on their team goes above and beyond to make sure I am successful with my care and I never have to wait for long periods.”
The therapy has offered Tate something he hasn’t had in a long time — hope. He plans to continue working with Dr. Wellman and is optimistic about the future.
“I understand my condition has been years in the making so I am realistic about the process. I am overall very satisfied with my results so far and looking forward to more success,” Tate said.