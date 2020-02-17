When someone takes on the responsibility of being a pet owner, they are taking that animal into their care. That means it is up to them to make sure their pet has everything it needs to live. It is also on them to treat the animal with compassion and love that it deserves.
Pets have a way of bringing joy to our lives, even when their life has been full of hardships. Just look at the story of Thom, and you will see proof of that.
Thom, a stout bulldog mix, was found by Glynn County Animal Control in early January. He had been shot in the backside, shattering his hip. Animal Control was focused on getting him the help he needed. His leg wasn’t able to be saved and had to be amputated.
Thom’s story has a very happy ending. Tasha and Rob Williams had been considering getting a dog to add to their family, which also included two boys. When they heard Thom’s tale, they knew they had to adopt him. Now Thom has his forever family that loves him as much as he loves them.
Pets do become integral parts of the families they join, and they deserve to be treated as such.
That’s why we support Animal Control’s initiative to hammer out an ethical tethering ordinance.
The issue was recently raised at a Glynn County Commission meeting by resident Diana Taylor, and Glynn County Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill has been working for a solution.
There are times when a pet has to be sequestered in a back yard and restrained in some form for their own safety. Dogs, especially, have a way of becoming master escape artists when left to their own devices in a back yard. If they were to get out, they could bring harm to themselves or others by darting in and out of traffic.
We understand the need, but there is a correct way and a wrong way to tether dogs. They shouldn’t be left outside in extreme weather or have their movement so restricted that they barely have room to stand up or walk. You don’t do that to something you care about.
Hill told us of a case a few weeks ago where a puppy was tied down on such a short chain that it couldn’t lift its head fully. It couldn’t immediately stand up and had also gone blind from exposure.
That is the type of tying down that an ethical tethering law can help stop. We are glad to see Animal Control working on an ordinance that will help hold those that commit such cruelty responsible for their actions.
Pets deserve to be cared for, not treated like a burden. If you do treat them with love, they will do the same.