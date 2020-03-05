Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Randolph P. Russell
Buyer: Kelly Kruk
Price: $645,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Gary Campbell House
Buyer: Concordia LLC
Price: $265,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Jessica W. Bates
Buyer: KM Holdings LLC
Price: $125,000
Location: Garden Homes
Seller: MTG 102 Troon Investments
Buyer: Russell P. Randolph
Price: $420,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Laura K. Williams
Buyer: David A. Rawden
Price: $485,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: PFS Group LLC
Buyer: Herman Scott Corbitt
Price: $110,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Virginia B. Liphratt
Buyer: Charlotte M. Little
Price: $155,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Anna Johnson
Buyer: Yoandry Reyes Tapanes
Price: $15,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Steve Graham
Buyer: Iris Nichole Gibbons
Price: $104,900
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Charlotte M. Little
Buyer: Alan F. Wendel
Price: $275,000
Location: Deerwood Estates
Seller: Charles Wayne Veasey
Buyer: Doris Bowman
Price: $99,000
Location: Village
Seller: Thomas M. Kait
Buyer: Terry G. Rook
Price: $269,900
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Dustin Rowell
Buyer: Bradley J. Zwick
Price: $262,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Keith Lumsden
Buyer: Mary J. McGuire
Price: $318,000
Location: Orange Grove Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Travis Glaser
Price: $431,500
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: George G. Greene
Buyer: David Chase Lewis
Price: $450,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: John Jacobs
Buyer: Daniels F. J. Gelinas
Price: $41,000
Location: N/A
Seller: A. Milburn Poston
Buyer: John S. Markwalter, Jr.
Price: $4,025 million
Location: River Cottages
Seller: Sanjeev Tak
Buyer: Colby T. O’Conner
Price: $270,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: William A. Morris
Buyer: Brian Nelson Thompson
Price: $141,500
Location: Pineridge
Seller: Neal P. Hammack
Buyer: Robert Bernard Harris
Price: $166,000
Location: Village Green
Seller: Seraphina Ashe
Buyer: Michael H. Dimauro
Price: $127,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Joseph Patrick Keane
Buyer: John A. Rasberry, Jr.
Price: $258,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Sarah A. Broeker
Buyer: Richard G. Hellmig
Price: $94,900
Location: North End
Seller: Pallett Menders, Inc.
Buyer: Steve Graham
Price: $139,900
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Buyer: Larry Thames
Price: $248,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Melissa Ann Minx
Buyer: Luther M. Vinton III
Price: $165,000
Location: Belle Point Creek
Seller: Deborah Lath Misseldine
Buyer: Sharon M. Edwards
Price: $285,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: SAI Propco I LLC
Buyer: Kathy W. Rolfe trustee
Price: $43,600
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Charles L. Houston, Jr.
Buyer: Della L. Brisolara
Price: $151,500
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Joseph Ronald Campbell
Buyer: Andreas R. Kohler
Price: $350,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Donald L. Harbaugh
Buyer: Joseph Ranson
Price: $300,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Ann Clement Cullens
Buyer: Carew F. Rowell IV
Price: $225,000
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: James Eldridge
Price: $224,700
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Holly Holdings Investments
Buyer: Newton A. Kirby
Price: $235,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Martin D. Heys
Buyer: Jason Hill
Price: $164,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Linda Staffa
Buyer: Joann Simkins
Price: $135,000
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Elizabeth K. Ream
Buyer: James Miller
Price: $178,500
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Eva Roderick
Buyer: David Nasser
Price: $165,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Roy C. Pollette
Buyer: Beverlee R. Agut
Price: $382,000
Location: Oak Grove Island
Seller: Melvin E. Butler
Buyer: Marci H. Bourland
Price: $255,000
Location: Gallery @ Coastal Pines
Seller: Patricia P. Bitowf
Buyer: John L. Lokey
Price: $325,000
Location: Kelvin Grove North
Seller: John W. Shortman
Buyer: John Philip McCoy, Jr.
Price: $672,300
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Clarice B. Moore
Buyer: R Coastal Properties LLC
Price: $7,500
Location: Groveside Park
Seller: Wanda M. Gill
Buyer: Welvis Garcia
Price: $200,000
Location: N/A
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Richard Lee Barlow
Price: $740,000
Location: Glynn Oaks
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Rhonda Howell
Price: $404,000
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Robert Allan Guyton
Buyer: Christopher Gibson Jones
Price: $350,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: M. Frank Deloach III
Buyer: Calvin Collins
Price: $85,000
Location: Stillwater