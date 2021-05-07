Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of April 26 through April 30 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Derek Samson

Buyer: John William Tsai

Price: $300,000

Location: Kingstowne

Seller: James I. Lowry

Buyer: Michael D. Scherneck

Price: $212,500

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Jason C. Watkins

Buyer: Kalia Kumar Sadasivan

Price: $609,000

Location: Oak Island Grove Plantation

Seller: Felica Ann Jerome

Buyer: Steve Rojas

Price: $245,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Morris C. Baisden

Buyer: Robert E. Dunphy

Price: $311,900

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: James Robert Cutia

Buyer: Fank T. Stackhouse

Price: $462,500

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Earl H. Kean

Buyer: Raymond Thomas Hays Jr.

Price: $230,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: William Pete Moody

Buyer: Christopher Reed

Price: $156,000

Location:Turtle Creek

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Theresa Cierra Baker

Price: $196,900

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Charles M. Johnson

Buyer: Julie M. Casey

Price: $185,500

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Robert G. Fuller

Buyer: Elizabeth Ursula Boll

Price: $140,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Karen L. Yonkers

Buyer: Joseph J. Baptista

Price: $225,000

Location:Windsor Park

Seller: Valerie Harrison

Buyer: Driggers Homes Inc.

Price: $30,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Camellia A. Hope

Buyer: Richard Lloyd Bunkley II

Price: $40,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Randall T. Pifer

Buyer: Patrick Trevor Long

Price: $182,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Geoffrey Harold Cannon

Buyer: Elena Bryant

Price: $425,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Monique Y. Hawley

Buyer: Kelly Frank Dougherty

Price: $195,000

Location: Oak Bluff

Seller: Amy Virgina Scarboro

Buyer: Valerie Williams

Price: $205,900

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Frances B. Adamson

Buyer: Alixandra Louise Peterson

Price: $146,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Duncan Builders Glynn Haven LP

Buyer: Daniel Wayne Lawrence

Price: $300,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Robert G. Fuller

Buyer: Dana Troy Minich

Price: $ 155,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Demiko Chapman

Buyer: Latisha Moore

Price: $12,000

Location: Montpelier

Seller: John James Word, trustee

Buyer: Charlotte McFarlin Connah

Price: $414,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: Christopher Sapp

Buyer: Azagba Kereenyaga

Price: $275,000

Location:Twin Rivers

Seller: Ryan Coleman

Buyer: Jason Daniel Weaver

Price: $204,100

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Charles Gilpin

Buyer: Robert E. Quirk

Price: $405,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: James R. Johnson

Buyer: Robert N. Sharp

Price: $765,000

Location: Ocean Boulevard

Seller: Elizabeth E. Brown

Buyer: Tyler Celeste Dawson

Price: $200,000

Location: Village Green

Seller: Don B Gentile

Buyer: Riverside Yacht Club LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: Riverfront Plaza

Seller: Daniel G. Brody

Buyer: James Edward Hanger IV

Price: $565,000

Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina

Seller: Irene Garretson Nichols Ozbek

Buyer: Michael Giery

Price: $7,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Camille Ronay

Buyer: Elizabeth E. Brown

Price: $760,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Alice Beisel Horton

Buyer: Michael Giery

Price: $2,000

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Geoffrey A. Glanders

Buyer: Derrell Winsor Anglyn Jr.

Price: $985,600

Location: St. Simons Cottages

Seller: William D. Bradley III

Buyer: Susan S. Baxter

Price: $255,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Christopher C. Quick

Buyer: Patricia J. Figge, trustee

Price: $16,000,000

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Annmarie Johnbaptiste

Buyer: Christian Payne

Price: $235,000

Location: Majestic Oaks

Seller: Bonnie M. Harris

Buyer: Renovate Great LLC

Price: $375,000

Location: Palmettos

Seller: Caddis Investments LLC

Buyer: Tracy W. Phillips

Price: $540,000

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Bopow Inc.

Buyer: Southern Retreat RV Park LLC

Price: $500,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Mike Malone

Buyer: Isla Acqusitions LLC

Price: $235,000

Location: Sylvan Lake Commercial

Seller: SSI Beachview Lake LLC

Buyer: Joseph F. Childs Jr.

Price: $350,000

Location: Beachcomber Retreat

Seller: Brenda L. Williams

Buyer: 58 11 Properties LLC

Price: $73,000

Location: Manor Highland

Seller: Patrick J. Ellingsen

Buyer: James D. Arnold

Price: $245,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Pac Comm Inc.

Buyer: Ocean Transport Inc.

Price: $137,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Kerns Properties LLC

Buyer: Dennis H. Ingley

Price: $553,800

Location: Waterfront at Golden Isles Marina

Seller: John Robert Allen

Buyer: John Eddie McIntyre Jr.

Price: $180,900

Location: Emanuel Church Estates

Seller: Matthew J. Shields

Buyer: Eddie G. Sanders

Price: $345,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: KM Holdings LLC

Buyer: Michelle L. Zwolinski

Price: $213,500

Location: Fairway Gardens

Seller: Michael G. Bonzano

Buyer: Mario E. Meverden

Price: $237,000

Location: Central Park

Seller: Julie M. Grimm

Buyer: Justin D. Morris

Price: $408,000

Location: Marshes

Seller: Albert O. Marshall

Buyer: Patrick Ellingsen

Price: $348,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: SLF IV GA Altama LLC

Buyer: W. Clyde Shepherd

Price: $890,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Rion Bellotti

Price: $ 835,000

Location: Couper Place

Seller: KM Holdings LLC

Buyer: Terry Michael Merchant

Price: $190,000

Location: Fairway Gardens

Seller: Sandra K. Stonebraker

Buyer: Jeffery P. Fountain

Price: $179,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: BC 418 LLC

Buyer: Mark McBay

Price: $695,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Deborah C. Loconto

Buyer: Betsy R. Benton

Price: $329,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: JHME Properties LLLP

Buyer: Frank Schmitz

Price: $2,375,000

Location:Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: James K. Diestel

Buyer: Geoffrey Harold Cannon

Price: $37,000

Location: Fox Creek Estates

Seller: Wayne E. Knox

Buyer: Linda K. Favorite

Price: $195,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Cofer & Cofer LLC

Buyer: Carrie A. Harden

Price: $135,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Rhonda Deacon

Buyer: Andrew Marsh

Price: $237,200

Location: Marsh Oaks

Seller: David L. Youngblood

Buyer: BKN LAL Enterprise LLC

Price: $57,500

Location: New Town

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Eugene Rhett

Price: $97,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Lawrence V. Lynch Jr.

Buyer: Jeremy Leal

Price: $675,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: FMC Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: One Hundred Miles Inc.

Price: $475,000

Location: Dart Homestead

Seller: Gertrude S. Roberts

Buyer: Joseph Henry Simmons IV

Price: $25,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Weyerhaeuser Co

Buyer: Coastal Conservationists LLC

Price: $430,600

Location: N/A

Seller: Farrell Landon

Buyer: Roger Wayne Pearce Jr.

Price: $145,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Andrew John Smith

Buyer: Daniel S. Garcia

Price: $185,000

Location: N/A

Seller: RLF Carriage Properties LLC

Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Price: $481,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Michael Hal Rape

Buyer: Robert J. Fields

Price: $56,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Brad M. Kirkland

Buyer: Peter R. Cole

Price: $284,900

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Douglas J. Martin

Buyer: Alan Wood

Price: $384,400

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Valerie Harrison

Buyer: Naoki Jesse Nakamura

Price: $420,000

Location: Marshes

Seller: Rita L. Califf

Buyer: Aloma Jean Hannon

Price: $161,000

Location: Cottage Grove

Seller: Patrick M. Hale

Buyer: Michael McDuffie

Price: $35,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Crystal L. Rodriguez

Buyer: Benjamin L. Corley

Price: $165,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Dana M. Read Jr.

Buyer: Erica Boyd

Price: $188,000

Location: Cains Crossing

Seller: Kevin D. McIntyre

Buyer: Chandler Skye McCrury

Price: $270,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Teresa D. Jackson

Buyer: John Joseph Nuebel

Price: $475,000

Location: Nottinghill West

Seller: Gary J. Sutton

Buyer: Heike B. Croteau

Price: $139,800

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Harold R. Lanter

Buyer: Cory Zale

Price: $219,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Sarah P. Livingston

Buyer: Allen C. Horman

Price: $550,000

Location: Peninsula Point North

Seller: Michael Connally

Buyer: Robert J. Podlesny

Price: $300,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Sandra J. Nemetz

Buyer: Deidre S. Farmer

Price: $215,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Leonard T. Mason

Buyer: Frank Gasaway

Price: $98,300

Location: West Point Plantation

