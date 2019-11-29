Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 18 through Nov. 22 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Brandon Hewett
Buyer: Janice C. Davis
Price: $279,900
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Kimberly Durrence
Buyer: KM Holdings LLC
Price: $375,000
Location: Rosa Cummings Estate
Seller: B. Detweiler Blakely
Buyer: Richard C. Wright
Price: $411,500
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Marla Evans
Buyer: Terry Michael Whitesell
Price: $235,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Brandon C. Hewett
Price: $482,000
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: Donna MacPherson
Buyer: Buddie Daniel
Price: $1.1 million
Location: Arnold
Seller: Darryl Paul Gagne
Buyer: Layla Phillips Cheshire
Price: $534,500
Location: St. Simons Park
Seller: H. Michael Hughes
Buyer: Candace Kobbe
Price: $199,900
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Buyer: Earle Johnston Duncan III
Price: $57,500
Location: Pine Ridge
Seller: Yacht Club LLC
Buyer: Michael Mussell
Price: $325,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Advanta IRA Administration
Buyer: Joseph J. Willis
Price: $195,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Sue G. Loftin
Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures II LLC
Price: $140,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction
Buyer: William J. Lancieri
Price: $150,800
Location: Avondale
Seller: AANS LLC
Buyer: Florida Retina Institute
Price: $350,000
Location: Oak Park Tourist Court
Seller: Sharon E. Trimmings
Buyer: Patricia Laura Nutter
Price: $113,800
Location: Palmetto Estates
Seller: Donnell B. Mention, Sr.
Buyer: Deborah Inez Moore
Price: $203,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Lee M. Stovall
Buyer: Rachel Berg
Price: $297,300
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Janet Richey
Buyer: Maricela Lopez
Price: $46,000
Location: Touchstone
Seller: Rodney W. Taylor
Buyer: Roger S. Futch
Price: $205,000
Location: Fish Hall
Seller: Clinton R. Johnson
Buyer: Shawn Lentini
Price: $210,000
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Richard Osburn
Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures II LLC
Price: $120,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: William Royster
Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures II LLC
Price: $120,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Joseph J. Willis
Buyer: Sea Palms Ventures II LLC
Price: $195,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Mary Elizabeth Paul
Buyer: Sailaway Management
Price: $21,000
Location: Golden Isles Marina
Seller: Carrie Lane
Buyer: Edward Matthew Jernigan
Price: $145,000
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: Construction BC Inc.
Buyer: Earl Cartwright
Price: $425,000
Location: Lake View Cottage
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes
Buyer: Anthony W. Woods
Price: $229,100
Location: Estates @ Golden Isles
Seller: Atlas GA IX REO LLC
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $280,000
Location: South End
Seller: Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Buyer: Christi L. Barber
Price: $153,000
Location: N/A
Seller: J. Lawrence Bridges
Buyer: WDE Investments LLC
Price: $360,000
Location: Beachcomer Retreat
Seller: Quality & Development
Buyer: Michael Lawson
Price: $255,700
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Hugh S. White
Buyer: Melissa A. Glenski
Price: $297,000
Location: Linkside Patio Homes
Seller: Michael F. Dillon, Sr.
Buyer: Lindsay L. Williams
Price: $135,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Carol J. Howard
Buyer: Thomas E. Dooley, Jr.
Price: $278,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Susan Jaime Meenaghan
Buyer: Georgia Coast Property Management
Price: $390,000
Location: Millcrest
Seller: Distinctive Housing Solutions
Buyer: Robert C. Bryan
Price: $655,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Clifford R. Bohl
Buyer: Jerria T. McWilliams
Price: $124,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Tom Moree
Buyer: Taylor Cravey
Price: $142,000
Location: Moss Creek Villas
Seller: Gregory Slay
Buyer: Melinda Laager
Price: $35,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Michael P. Trustee Park
Buyer: Janet Sue Black
Price: $225,500
Location: Kingstowne South
Seller: Ashley Lipthratt
Buyer: Kyle J. Cobb
Price: $19,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Karen K. Cope
Buyer: Brian David Bean
Price: $250,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Shawn M. Lentini
Buyer: Brunetti Investment Holdings
Price: $145,000
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: Joann Meseke
Buyer: Nancy A. Savage
Price: $305,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Sharon Robinson
Buyer: Paul L. Kingery
Price: $425,000
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: Dian O. Ash
Buyer: Stephen J. Plante
Price: $925,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Sean David Martin
Buyer: Ann S. Dempsey
Price: $340,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: John Noe
Buyer: William J. Gallagher III
Price: $186,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Pickett Properties LLC
Buyer: Jamie Curtis
Price: $197,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Kyle Davis
Buyer: Quintina Johnson
Price: $192,000
Location: Plantation @ Golden Isle
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Daniel J. Schepps
Price: $253,100
Location: Sweetwater @ Golden Isle
Seller: Patricia H. West
Buyer: Kevin Carlberg
Price: $140,000
Location: C. J. Anderson Estate
Seller: Ann S. Dempsey
Buyer: Jason M. Dancy
Price: $1 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Jay D. Aldridge
Buyer: Peggy M. Gibbs
Price: $210,000
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Margaret Kelley Moore
Buyer: Arnold E. Holland III
Price: $175,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Albert P. Moore, Sr.
Buyer: Arnold E. Holland III
Price: $175,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Loy K. Atkins
Buyer: Diana C. Humble
Price: $400,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Augusta C. Gammon
Buyer: Charles R. Tokarek
Price: $260,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: James R. Gregorius
Buyer: DCB & Company Inc.
Price: $550,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Alan David Tucker
Buyer: SSI Paints LLC
Price: $65,000
Location: Courtyard
Seller: Mark A. Bedner
Buyer: Thomas Brooks Haisten III
Price: $825,000
Location: Black Banks
Seller: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Buyer: Lisa Loper
Price: $113,100
Location: N/A
Seller: Richard H. Ward
Buyer: Carl J. Milton, Jr.
Price: $373,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Daniels Construction Co.
Buyer: Matthew Burton Jones
Price: $300,000
Location: Clearwater