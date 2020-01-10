Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 30 through Jan. 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Argos USA LLC

Buyer: Hollingshead Materials LLC

Price: $312.900

Location: N/A

Seller: Charles L. Padgett III

Buyer: Mark A. Mercado

Price: $224,000

Location: Carolwoods

Seller: James C. Kennedy

Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Jeanette Elliott

Buyer: Robert Charles Golden II

Price: $75,000

Location: River Oaks

Seller: Sali Drury Jackson

Buyer: Wayne C. Scarbrough

Price: $405,000

Location: Ocean Vue Gardens

Seller: Ginny Ellis

Buyer: Ana Lytic LLC

Price: $95,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: Sara S. Bonario

Buyer: Debbie L. Curry

Price: $282,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Eric W. Frederich II

Price: $511,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Charles P. Young

Buyer: Aaron M. Cerny

Price: $325,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: James R. Tucker

Buyer: Whitney D. Morrison

Price: $405,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Palmetto Building Group

Buyer: Brenda S. Rowland

Price: $433,800

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Michael W. Faught

Buyer: Jean Moore Bragg LLC

Price: $740,000

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Bonnie Sue Reddick

Buyer: Dana Michael Douglas Clark

Price: $29,400

Location: Gordon Heights

Seller: Harold Sams

Buyer: Darrin Filer

Price: $52,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Carson Yawn, Sr.

Buyer: Jim Miers, Sr.

Price: $20,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Vernal Sams, Sr.

Buyer: Demetrius Hardee, Sr.

Price: $55,000

Location: Estate of Henry Sams

Seller: David M. Joos

Buyer: Angela Ward

Price: $185,000

Location: Shadow Lake

Seller: Johns Land Company, Inc.

Buyer: Kyle M. Adamczyk

Price: $30,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Watterson Robb Irrevocable

Buyer: Willard & Mary White family

Price: $1,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Michael Miller

Buyer: Phatthana Manivong

Price: $47,000

Location: Courson

Seller: Richard D. Walter

Buyer: Clark A. Buchannan

Price: $95,000

Location: North End

Seller: Pablo J. Rojas

Buyer: SSI Acquisitions LLC

Price: $378,500

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Nancy E. Corkum

Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: CWLOTS LLC

Buyer: Daniels Construction Co. Inc.

Price: $49,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Jeffrey W. Egan

Buyer: Angelo Metcalf

Price: $185,000

Location: Island South

Seller: James H. Blanchard

Buyer: Laurie A. Platek

Price: $125,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Kristin A. Lee

Buyer: Jacob E. Lee

Price: $70,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: GIR Solutions LLC

Price: $472,000

Location: Silver Oaks

Seller: Elizabeth C. Murphy

Buyer: David Crucio

Price: $304,500

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Jon A. Blankman

Buyer: Nancy W. Kist

Price: $213,500

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Scot D. Hines

Buyer: Robert R. Matthews

Price: $605,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Gary R. Masterton

Buyer: Nancy N. Dezio

Price: $213,500

Location: Deer Run Villas

Seller: Marshside Windfall LLC

Buyer: Annie T. Whittle

Price: $487,500

Location: Marsh Point

Seller: Carrington Mortgage Services

Buyer: Oak Brothers Construction

Price: $70,000

Location: Pineview

Seller: Wymberly Development LLC

Buyer: Lauren Campbell

Price: $190,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: Alana S. Shepherd

Buyer: Kathy W. Rolfe trustee

Price: $1.875 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Jennifer Hall

Buyer: Thomas Dudley Stewart, Jr.

Price: $565,000

Location: London Murphy Lands

Seller: Henry G. Williamson, Jr.

Buyer: Roger A. Noonan

Price: $544,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Herbert Wayne Dixon

Buyer: Gerald Gault

Price: $160,600

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: James Satterfield

Buyer: Steven CS Adventure LLC

Price: $1,875 million

Location: St. Simons Beach

Seller: Littleton Kirk McKay III

Buyer: Jeffrey P. Johns

Price: $145,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: GA Center for Home Ownership

Buyer: Steve Graham

Price: $57,000

Location: Town Commons