Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Dec. 30 through Jan. 3 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Argos USA LLC
Buyer: Hollingshead Materials LLC
Price: $312.900
Location: N/A
Seller: Charles L. Padgett III
Buyer: Mark A. Mercado
Price: $224,000
Location: Carolwoods
Seller: James C. Kennedy
Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Jeanette Elliott
Buyer: Robert Charles Golden II
Price: $75,000
Location: River Oaks
Seller: Sali Drury Jackson
Buyer: Wayne C. Scarbrough
Price: $405,000
Location: Ocean Vue Gardens
Seller: Ginny Ellis
Buyer: Ana Lytic LLC
Price: $95,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: Sara S. Bonario
Buyer: Debbie L. Curry
Price: $282,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Eric W. Frederich II
Price: $511,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Charles P. Young
Buyer: Aaron M. Cerny
Price: $325,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: James R. Tucker
Buyer: Whitney D. Morrison
Price: $405,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group
Buyer: Brenda S. Rowland
Price: $433,800
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Michael W. Faught
Buyer: Jean Moore Bragg LLC
Price: $740,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Bonnie Sue Reddick
Buyer: Dana Michael Douglas Clark
Price: $29,400
Location: Gordon Heights
Seller: Harold Sams
Buyer: Darrin Filer
Price: $52,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Carson Yawn, Sr.
Buyer: Jim Miers, Sr.
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Vernal Sams, Sr.
Buyer: Demetrius Hardee, Sr.
Price: $55,000
Location: Estate of Henry Sams
Seller: David M. Joos
Buyer: Angela Ward
Price: $185,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Johns Land Company, Inc.
Buyer: Kyle M. Adamczyk
Price: $30,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Watterson Robb Irrevocable
Buyer: Willard & Mary White family
Price: $1,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Michael Miller
Buyer: Phatthana Manivong
Price: $47,000
Location: Courson
Seller: Richard D. Walter
Buyer: Clark A. Buchannan
Price: $95,000
Location: North End
Seller: Pablo J. Rojas
Buyer: SSI Acquisitions LLC
Price: $378,500
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Nancy E. Corkum
Buyer: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: CWLOTS LLC
Buyer: Daniels Construction Co. Inc.
Price: $49,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Jeffrey W. Egan
Buyer: Angelo Metcalf
Price: $185,000
Location: Island South
Seller: James H. Blanchard
Buyer: Laurie A. Platek
Price: $125,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Kristin A. Lee
Buyer: Jacob E. Lee
Price: $70,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: GIR Solutions LLC
Price: $472,000
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: Elizabeth C. Murphy
Buyer: David Crucio
Price: $304,500
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Jon A. Blankman
Buyer: Nancy W. Kist
Price: $213,500
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Scot D. Hines
Buyer: Robert R. Matthews
Price: $605,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Gary R. Masterton
Buyer: Nancy N. Dezio
Price: $213,500
Location: Deer Run Villas
Seller: Marshside Windfall LLC
Buyer: Annie T. Whittle
Price: $487,500
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Carrington Mortgage Services
Buyer: Oak Brothers Construction
Price: $70,000
Location: Pineview
Seller: Wymberly Development LLC
Buyer: Lauren Campbell
Price: $190,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Alana S. Shepherd
Buyer: Kathy W. Rolfe trustee
Price: $1.875 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Jennifer Hall
Buyer: Thomas Dudley Stewart, Jr.
Price: $565,000
Location: London Murphy Lands
Seller: Henry G. Williamson, Jr.
Buyer: Roger A. Noonan
Price: $544,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Herbert Wayne Dixon
Buyer: Gerald Gault
Price: $160,600
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: James Satterfield
Buyer: Steven CS Adventure LLC
Price: $1,875 million
Location: St. Simons Beach
Seller: Littleton Kirk McKay III
Buyer: Jeffrey P. Johns
Price: $145,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: GA Center for Home Ownership
Buyer: Steve Graham
Price: $57,000
Location: Town Commons