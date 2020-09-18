Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 7 through Sept. 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Katherine L. Gilmer
Buyer: Stephanie R. Cooper
Price: $134,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Nathan Shea Bone
Buyer: Christian Carlson
Price: $325,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Eric Christopher Greene
Price: $360,700
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Samuel Robert Heys II
Buyer: Scott Hummel
Price: $73,500
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: William S. Phipps
Price: $173,100
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Ameet Shetty
Price: $380,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Travis Foster
Buyer: Chadrika L. Johnson
Price: $25,000
Location: Golden Isles Gateway
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Kaleb Regal McCormick
Price: $215,800
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Walter V. Rafolski
Buyer: Josh Harrison
Price: $139,900
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Dimitri Wycheslavzoff
Buyer: David O. Cooper
Price: $220,000
Location: N/A
Seller: SIA Propco LLC
Buyer: James Russell Magbee Jr.
Price: $5,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Russell Gannaway, trustee
Buyer: Vincent Duncan
Price: $1.095 million
Location: Villas at Coast Cottages
Seller: Cottage 133 LLC
Buyer: SI Cottage 133 LLC
Price: $2.55 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Ida E. Anderson
Buyer: Evelyn J. Allen
Price: $285,000
Location: Oglethorpe Park
Seller: Robert L. Impson
Buyer: Harry Keith Bennett Jr.
Price: $272,500
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Flanagan Development LLC
Buyer: Teddy Mac Barnhardt
Price: $482,000
Location: Silver Oaks
Seller: T. Mac Barnardt
Buyer: Richard T. Farrell
Price: $925,000
Location: Black Banks No. 1
Seller: Thomas M. Oppold Sr.
Buyer: Michael J. Heiser
Price: $169,700
Location: Salt Air Villas
Seller: Michele L. Allen
Buyer: Leo W. Ford III
Price: $329,000
Location: Tupelo
Seller: Glenn E. Griner
Buyer: Gregory D. Carter
Price: $8,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Southern Developers LLC
Buyer: ISI Coastal Builders LLC
Price: $25,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Charles D. Louke
Buyer: Catherine Harrington
Price: $219,900
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Bernetha Pinkney
Buyer: Robert Wilson
Price: $40,000
Location: Washington Heights
Seller: Matthew Kautzman
Buyer: Kathryn Leighanne Gilmer
Price: $164,000
Location: Tupelo
Seller: Nicole Chaires
Buyer: Heidi Rose Marquez
Price: $156,500
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: Jeffrey S. McLain Sr.
Buyer: Franklin S. Crabb
Price: $180,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Cindy Fulmer Wolverton
Buyer: Sophia Louise Witts
Price: $170,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: William Kelly Spivey
Buyer: Mark D. Norton
Price: $255,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Rae Nichelle Oglesby
Buyer: Kendra Rolle
Price: $37,000
Location: Perry Urban Renewal Area
Seller: Nicholas Leventz
Buyer: Mamac Holdings LLC
Price: $78,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Patsy B. Hayes
Buyer: Michael Allen McCain
Price: $265,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Sandra J. Setzer
Buyer: Meltuck Country Estates LLC
Price: $191,400
Location: Island Square
Seller: Dawn Lawrence Miller
Buyer: Christopher Len Zachry
Price: $55,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Billy Ray Johnson
Buyer: Dixie Dans Auto Inc.
Price: $13,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee
Buyer: Dana M. Gardner
Price: $299,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Kelly Allison Martin
Buyer: Maria Turbeville
Price: $212,000
Location: Sea Marsh
Seller: Robert B. Ginn
Buyer: Kristen Ruel
Price: $40,000
Location: Southport
Seller: Jacob Johnson
Buyer: Christina L. Hutchens
Price: $215,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: George David Carswell
Buyer: Matthew R. Varnadoe
Price: $74,500
Location: N/A
Seller: James S. Thomas III
Buyer: Jennifer C. Driggers
Price: $96,000
Location: North Cate
Seller: Frank W. Boyd
Buyer: Clara Huff
Price: $249,900
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Barney B. Thompson
Buyer: Julia L. Lunceford
Price: $830,000
Location: Southpoint
Seller: Beatriz Zimmer
Buyer: Kristopher Polka
Price: $218,000
Location: Oak Ridge
Seller: Heather M. Yoak
Buyer: Karl M. Allen
Price: $141,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: Leah M. Straub
Buyer: Darrin Filer II
Price: $126,500
Location: Cypress Mill Gardens
Seller: Wayne Willenberg
Buyer: James S. Thomas
Price: $169,500
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Johathan McElroy
Buyer: Kim Anh Lee
Price: $32,500
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: William K. Ris Jr.
Price: $502,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Jeffrey D. Larson
Buyer: Travis J. Hayes
Price: $285,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Ashantilly LLC
Buyer: Jill M. Alford
Price: $425,000
Location: Kings Terrace