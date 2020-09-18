Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 7 through Sept. 11 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Katherine L. Gilmer

Buyer: Stephanie R. Cooper

Price: $134,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Nathan Shea Bone

Buyer: Christian Carlson

Price: $325,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Eric Christopher Greene

Price: $360,700

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Samuel Robert Heys II

Buyer: Scott Hummel

Price: $73,500

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: William S. Phipps

Price: $173,100

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Ameet Shetty

Price: $380,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Travis Foster

Buyer: Chadrika L. Johnson

Price: $25,000

Location: Golden Isles Gateway

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Kaleb Regal McCormick

Price: $215,800

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Walter V. Rafolski

Buyer: Josh Harrison

Price: $139,900

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Dimitri Wycheslavzoff

Buyer: David O. Cooper

Price: $220,000

Location: N/A

Seller: SIA Propco LLC

Buyer: James Russell Magbee Jr.

Price: $5,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Russell Gannaway, trustee

Buyer: Vincent Duncan

Price: $1.095 million

Location: Villas at Coast Cottages

Seller: Cottage 133 LLC

Buyer: SI Cottage 133 LLC

Price: $2.55 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Ida E. Anderson

Buyer: Evelyn J. Allen

Price: $285,000

Location: Oglethorpe Park

Seller: Robert L. Impson

Buyer: Harry Keith Bennett Jr.

Price: $272,500

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Flanagan Development LLC

Buyer: Teddy Mac Barnhardt

Price: $482,000

Location: Silver Oaks

Seller: T. Mac Barnardt

Buyer: Richard T. Farrell

Price: $925,000

Location: Black Banks No. 1

Seller: Thomas M. Oppold Sr.

Buyer: Michael J. Heiser

Price: $169,700

Location: Salt Air Villas

Seller: Michele L. Allen

Buyer: Leo W. Ford III

Price: $329,000

Location: Tupelo

Seller: Glenn E. Griner

Buyer: Gregory D. Carter

Price: $8,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Southern Developers LLC

Buyer: ISI Coastal Builders LLC

Price: $25,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Charles D. Louke

Buyer: Catherine Harrington

Price: $219,900

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Bernetha Pinkney

Buyer: Robert Wilson

Price: $40,000

Location: Washington Heights

Seller: Matthew Kautzman

Buyer: Kathryn Leighanne Gilmer

Price: $164,000

Location: Tupelo

Seller: Nicole Chaires

Buyer: Heidi Rose Marquez

Price: $156,500

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Jeffrey S. McLain Sr.

Buyer: Franklin S. Crabb

Price: $180,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Cindy Fulmer Wolverton

Buyer: Sophia Louise Witts

Price: $170,000

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: William Kelly Spivey

Buyer: Mark D. Norton

Price: $255,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Rae Nichelle Oglesby

Buyer: Kendra Rolle

Price: $37,000

Location: Perry Urban Renewal Area

Seller: Nicholas Leventz

Buyer: Mamac Holdings LLC

Price: $78,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Patsy B. Hayes

Buyer: Michael Allen McCain

Price: $265,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Sandra J. Setzer

Buyer: Meltuck Country Estates LLC

Price: $191,400

Location: Island Square

Seller: Dawn Lawrence Miller

Buyer: Christopher Len Zachry

Price: $55,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Billy Ray Johnson

Buyer: Dixie Dans Auto Inc.

Price: $13,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee

Buyer: Dana M. Gardner

Price: $299,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Kelly Allison Martin

Buyer: Maria Turbeville

Price: $212,000

Location: Sea Marsh

Seller: Robert B. Ginn

Buyer: Kristen Ruel

Price: $40,000

Location: Southport

Seller: Jacob Johnson

Buyer: Christina L. Hutchens

Price: $215,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: George David Carswell

Buyer: Matthew R. Varnadoe

Price: $74,500

Location: N/A

Seller: James S. Thomas III

Buyer: Jennifer C. Driggers

Price: $96,000

Location: North Cate

Seller: Frank W. Boyd

Buyer: Clara Huff

Price: $249,900

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Barney B. Thompson

Buyer: Julia L. Lunceford

Price: $830,000

Location: Southpoint

Seller: Beatriz Zimmer

Buyer: Kristopher Polka

Price: $218,000

Location: Oak Ridge

Seller: Heather M. Yoak

Buyer: Karl M. Allen

Price: $141,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: Leah M. Straub

Buyer: Darrin Filer II

Price: $126,500

Location: Cypress Mill Gardens

Seller: Wayne Willenberg

Buyer: James S. Thomas

Price: $169,500

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Johathan McElroy

Buyer: Kim Anh Lee

Price: $32,500

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: William K. Ris Jr.

Price: $502,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Jeffrey D. Larson

Buyer: Travis J. Hayes

Price: $285,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Ashantilly LLC

Buyer: Jill M. Alford

Price: $425,000

Location: Kings Terrace

