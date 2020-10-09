Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Elizabeth G. Martin

Buyer: Tracee Lorren Grantham

Price: $185,000

Location: Palmetto Place

Seller: Eddie Ray Godley

Buyer: Martin G. Wasdin

Price: $60,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: RCG Brunswick LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Town Center LLC

Price: $1.7 million

Location: Cypress Mill Plaza (parcels 3)

Seller: RCG Brunswick LLC

Buyer: Brunswick Town Center LLC

Price: $1.7 million

Location: Cypress Mill Plaza (parcels 1-4)

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Khamani L. Lodge

Price: $170,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Roger M. Baucom

Buyer: Nancy W. Connaughton

Price: $375,000

Location: West Lake Patio Homes

Seller: M2S2 LLC

Buyer: 109 Butler Lake Road LLC

Price: $210,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Austin E. Catts

Price: $494,900

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Marshside Windfall LLC

Buyer: Eric J. Dykes

Price: $570,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Mike Malone

Buyer: BAAG LLC

Price: $225,000

Location: Sylvan Lake

Seller: Marie Redderson, trustee

Buyer: Michael Gowen

Price: $212,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Halona LLC

Buyer: James Alan Sanders

Price: $520,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: David J. Jaret

Buyer: Michele Jaret

Price: $158,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: William T. Kirkland

Buyer: Ramona J. Kirkland

Price: $90,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Mark A. Hobby

Buyer: Kenneth F. Wade

Price: $81,300

Location: Marshview

Seller: Used Rubber LLC

Buyer: Brunswick DG LLC

Price: $371,000

Location: South Port

Seller: Frank J. Niesen Jr., trustee

Buyer: Keith P. Armstrong

Price: $150,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: Nancy W. Connaughton

Buyer: Markesia Akinbami

Price: $364,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Frank J. Niesen Jr., trustee

Buyer: Caleb Michael Lipke

Price: $207,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: William Z. Scurry

Buyer: Peter Anthony Pappas

Price: $505,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: William W. Maywhort, trustee

Buyer: Richard Lewis Hull III

Price: $475,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Adolph D. Doehring

Buyer: Herbert Alan Kennison

Price: $430,000

Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms West

Seller: Paul Messer III

Buyer: Julie D. Cremeans

Price: $459,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Davella LP

Buyer: Jennifer Woodward

Price: $179,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Joanne E. Moody

Buyer: Kenneth Gibson

Price: $127,900

Location: Country Club Heights

Seller: Myra Parr

Buyer: Duncan Builders Glynn Haven LP

Price: $230,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Limeburn Group Inc.

Buyer: Karen McDougall

Price: $316,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: Anne D. Macleod

Buyer: XBT LLC

Price: $8 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Robert T. Hope Jr.

Buyer: Timothy D. Pethel

Price: $74,000

Location: Wesley Crossing

Seller: John Ditta

Buyer: Carla Woodall

Price: $225,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC

Buyer: Gary H. Denis III

Price: $182,500

Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe

Seller: Shannon S. Winters

Buyer: Edward D. Brooks

Price: $228,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Barry Dozier

Buyer: Shawn Brown

Price: $233,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Pam D. Dasher

Buyer: RS Dasher Properties LLC

Price: $599,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Timothy Clark

Price: $111,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Tygh A. Brogdon

Buyer: Anne Marie Reeder

Price: $325,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Don R. Christian

Buyer: Anthony J. Veselsky

Price: $515,000

Location: Mallory Park

Seller: Roxanne L. Jennings

Buyer: L4 Investments LLC

Price: $40,000

Location: North Point

Seller: 208 Shipwatch LLC

Buyer: Bradley Witham

Price: $350,000

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Wini Orr Simko

Buyer: Seaglass Rentals LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Leeswood

Seller: Douglas D. Lumpkin

Buyer: Randolph Mills Valz III

Price: $399,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: Michael Williams

Buyer: Brent Evan Badis

Price: $150,000

Location: Boykin Ridge

Seller: Christopher R. Jordan

Buyer: George Skarpalezos II

Price: $515,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: JR Morgan LLC

Buyer: Eventide LLC

Price: $262,500

Location: Riverwatch

Seller: Joann Braswell Avant

Buyer: Joshua Hight Daniel Parsons

Price: $610,500

Location: East Beach

Seller: Joe Reno

Buyer: Kay E. Taylor

Price: $215,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Richard A. Kerns

Buyer: Derek Jabbour

Price: $920,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Crystal A. McCallen

Buyer: Clark H. Mulford

Price: $1.575 million

Location: Butler Mews

Seller: Kevin D. MacCallum

Buyer: Thuytien Thi Vo

Price: $269,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Riverbend Investments LLC

Buyer: William S. Schroth

Price: $850,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Megan Elise McKinnon

Buyer: John M. Rhodes

Price: $228,400

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Mitchell Jones, trustee

Buyer: Etienne D. Puckett

Price: $850,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Ingeborg Ihde

Buyer: Mary Glenn Freeman

Price: $190,500

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: A. Troy Bouts

Buyer: William C. Grantham

Price: $175,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Chris D. Molen

Buyer: Thomas C. Hockman, trustee

Price: $187,000

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Amanda Lynn Johnson

Buyer: Lloyd M. Winans

Price: $1.395 million

Location: Jones Creek Landing

Seller: North Breakers Condominium

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $540,000

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Timothy O. McLeon

Buyer: Lori P. Orange

Price: $570,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: McDonald Industrial XIV

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $1 million

Location: Old Seaside

Seller: James A. Meadows III

Buyer: Jesse Cade Stepp

Price: $330,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Mary B. Hayden

Buyer: Mary Branch Hayden

Price: $120,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Lizbeth Brooks

Buyer: Christopher M. Belis

Price: $125,000

Location: Thalman Farms

Seller: Christopher L. Winford

Buyer: Elaine Tello

Price: $280,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: D&R Assets LLC

Buyer: Edwin R. Padgett

Price: $236,500

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Alfred Wayne Morgan

Buyer: David Mark McGaha

Price: $465,600

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Lesley V. Sifford

Buyer: Dennis Shine

Price: $700,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Woodward Storage LLC

Buyer: Jam Electric Co. Inc.

Price: $125,000

Location: South Port

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Austin W. Armstrong

Price: $268,600

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC

Buyer: Danny L. Scroggs

Price: $1,412,500

Location: Viewpoint

Seller: Southeast Baptist Association Inc.

Buyer: Jam Electric Co. Inc.

Price: $90,000

Location: South Port

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.

Buyer: Thuan Thanh Nguyen

Price: $140,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Christine Dodson

Buyer: John Edward Coleman Jr.

Price: $320,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: John Michael Sisk II

Buyer: George H. Blair Jr.

Price: $719,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Guy Skellenger

Buyer: Sean Robinson

Price: $55,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Sean T. Hanrahan

Buyer: Solid Rock Co. Inc.

Price: $325,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Joanie S. Michaels

Buyer: John A. Hightower Jr.

Price: $779,000

Location: King City

Seller: MTR Real Services Inc.

Buyer: Christen R. Barrett

Price: $115,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Patricia G. Rushin

Buyer: Timothy O. McLeon

Price: $775,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: South Leeward Bluff LLC

Buyer: Watson Co. LLC

Price: $479,000

Location: Island Medical Park

Seller: Robert Wayne Bowen

Buyer: Watson Co. LLC

Price: $300,000

Location: Island Medical Park

Seller: D. Terry Smith

Buyer: Douglas J. Tuttle

Price: $800,000

Location: Ocean Breeze

Seller: J. Scott Lynn

Buyer: Brian Scherneck

Price: $190,000

Location: Walmar Grove

Seller: Robert C. Anderson Jr.

Buyer: Horace P. Odom III

Price: $1.33 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Phillip A. Reese

Buyer: Coastal Ga. Property Solutions LLC

Price: $150,000

Location: Hunnington Lake

Seller: Timothy Lee Forrest

Buyer: Timothy Lee Forrest

Price: $45,600

Location: N/A

Seller: Jonathan P. Thompson

Buyer: Eduardo U. Lopez

Price: $20,000

Location: Live Oaks Acres

Seller: Heather N. Marshall

Buyer: Christopher Eaglen

Price: $270,000

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: Donald R. Kidd Jr.

Buyer: Robert W. Fox Jr.

Price: $20,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Myron M. Pegram

Buyer: Christopher Lee Winford

Price: $20,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Jamie Neal

Buyer: Christopher D. Ford

Price: $322,500

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Coastal Georgia Properties LLC

Buyer: Robert C. Dickinson

Price: $105,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Arthur Christianson

Buyer: Frank C. Herrington

Price: $616,300

Location: Country Club

Seller: William R. Adams

Buyer: Tyler Paterson Gearheart

Price: $161,900

Location: Drawdy Tract

