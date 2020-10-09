Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Elizabeth G. Martin
Buyer: Tracee Lorren Grantham
Price: $185,000
Location: Palmetto Place
Seller: Eddie Ray Godley
Buyer: Martin G. Wasdin
Price: $60,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: RCG Brunswick LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Town Center LLC
Price: $1.7 million
Location: Cypress Mill Plaza (parcels 3)
Seller: RCG Brunswick LLC
Buyer: Brunswick Town Center LLC
Price: $1.7 million
Location: Cypress Mill Plaza (parcels 1-4)
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Khamani L. Lodge
Price: $170,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Roger M. Baucom
Buyer: Nancy W. Connaughton
Price: $375,000
Location: West Lake Patio Homes
Seller: M2S2 LLC
Buyer: 109 Butler Lake Road LLC
Price: $210,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Austin E. Catts
Price: $494,900
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Marshside Windfall LLC
Buyer: Eric J. Dykes
Price: $570,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Mike Malone
Buyer: BAAG LLC
Price: $225,000
Location: Sylvan Lake
Seller: Marie Redderson, trustee
Buyer: Michael Gowen
Price: $212,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Halona LLC
Buyer: James Alan Sanders
Price: $520,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: David J. Jaret
Buyer: Michele Jaret
Price: $158,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: William T. Kirkland
Buyer: Ramona J. Kirkland
Price: $90,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Mark A. Hobby
Buyer: Kenneth F. Wade
Price: $81,300
Location: Marshview
Seller: Used Rubber LLC
Buyer: Brunswick DG LLC
Price: $371,000
Location: South Port
Seller: Frank J. Niesen Jr., trustee
Buyer: Keith P. Armstrong
Price: $150,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: Nancy W. Connaughton
Buyer: Markesia Akinbami
Price: $364,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Frank J. Niesen Jr., trustee
Buyer: Caleb Michael Lipke
Price: $207,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: William Z. Scurry
Buyer: Peter Anthony Pappas
Price: $505,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: William W. Maywhort, trustee
Buyer: Richard Lewis Hull III
Price: $475,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Adolph D. Doehring
Buyer: Herbert Alan Kennison
Price: $430,000
Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms West
Seller: Paul Messer III
Buyer: Julie D. Cremeans
Price: $459,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Davella LP
Buyer: Jennifer Woodward
Price: $179,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Joanne E. Moody
Buyer: Kenneth Gibson
Price: $127,900
Location: Country Club Heights
Seller: Myra Parr
Buyer: Duncan Builders Glynn Haven LP
Price: $230,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Limeburn Group Inc.
Buyer: Karen McDougall
Price: $316,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Anne D. Macleod
Buyer: XBT LLC
Price: $8 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Robert T. Hope Jr.
Buyer: Timothy D. Pethel
Price: $74,000
Location: Wesley Crossing
Seller: John Ditta
Buyer: Carla Woodall
Price: $225,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Cumberland Investment Group LLC
Buyer: Gary H. Denis III
Price: $182,500
Location: Grove at Pecan Pointe
Seller: Shannon S. Winters
Buyer: Edward D. Brooks
Price: $228,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Barry Dozier
Buyer: Shawn Brown
Price: $233,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Pam D. Dasher
Buyer: RS Dasher Properties LLC
Price: $599,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Timothy Clark
Price: $111,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Tygh A. Brogdon
Buyer: Anne Marie Reeder
Price: $325,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Don R. Christian
Buyer: Anthony J. Veselsky
Price: $515,000
Location: Mallory Park
Seller: Roxanne L. Jennings
Buyer: L4 Investments LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: North Point
Seller: 208 Shipwatch LLC
Buyer: Bradley Witham
Price: $350,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Wini Orr Simko
Buyer: Seaglass Rentals LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: Leeswood
Seller: Douglas D. Lumpkin
Buyer: Randolph Mills Valz III
Price: $399,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Michael Williams
Buyer: Brent Evan Badis
Price: $150,000
Location: Boykin Ridge
Seller: Christopher R. Jordan
Buyer: George Skarpalezos II
Price: $515,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: JR Morgan LLC
Buyer: Eventide LLC
Price: $262,500
Location: Riverwatch
Seller: Joann Braswell Avant
Buyer: Joshua Hight Daniel Parsons
Price: $610,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: Joe Reno
Buyer: Kay E. Taylor
Price: $215,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Richard A. Kerns
Buyer: Derek Jabbour
Price: $920,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Crystal A. McCallen
Buyer: Clark H. Mulford
Price: $1.575 million
Location: Butler Mews
Seller: Kevin D. MacCallum
Buyer: Thuytien Thi Vo
Price: $269,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Riverbend Investments LLC
Buyer: William S. Schroth
Price: $850,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Megan Elise McKinnon
Buyer: John M. Rhodes
Price: $228,400
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Mitchell Jones, trustee
Buyer: Etienne D. Puckett
Price: $850,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Ingeborg Ihde
Buyer: Mary Glenn Freeman
Price: $190,500
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: A. Troy Bouts
Buyer: William C. Grantham
Price: $175,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Chris D. Molen
Buyer: Thomas C. Hockman, trustee
Price: $187,000
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Amanda Lynn Johnson
Buyer: Lloyd M. Winans
Price: $1.395 million
Location: Jones Creek Landing
Seller: North Breakers Condominium
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $540,000
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Timothy O. McLeon
Buyer: Lori P. Orange
Price: $570,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: McDonald Industrial XIV
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $1 million
Location: Old Seaside
Seller: James A. Meadows III
Buyer: Jesse Cade Stepp
Price: $330,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Mary B. Hayden
Buyer: Mary Branch Hayden
Price: $120,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Lizbeth Brooks
Buyer: Christopher M. Belis
Price: $125,000
Location: Thalman Farms
Seller: Christopher L. Winford
Buyer: Elaine Tello
Price: $280,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: D&R Assets LLC
Buyer: Edwin R. Padgett
Price: $236,500
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Alfred Wayne Morgan
Buyer: David Mark McGaha
Price: $465,600
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Lesley V. Sifford
Buyer: Dennis Shine
Price: $700,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Woodward Storage LLC
Buyer: Jam Electric Co. Inc.
Price: $125,000
Location: South Port
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Austin W. Armstrong
Price: $268,600
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Island Viewpoint LLC
Buyer: Danny L. Scroggs
Price: $1,412,500
Location: Viewpoint
Seller: Southeast Baptist Association Inc.
Buyer: Jam Electric Co. Inc.
Price: $90,000
Location: South Port
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.
Buyer: Thuan Thanh Nguyen
Price: $140,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Christine Dodson
Buyer: John Edward Coleman Jr.
Price: $320,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: John Michael Sisk II
Buyer: George H. Blair Jr.
Price: $719,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Guy Skellenger
Buyer: Sean Robinson
Price: $55,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Sean T. Hanrahan
Buyer: Solid Rock Co. Inc.
Price: $325,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Joanie S. Michaels
Buyer: John A. Hightower Jr.
Price: $779,000
Location: King City
Seller: MTR Real Services Inc.
Buyer: Christen R. Barrett
Price: $115,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Patricia G. Rushin
Buyer: Timothy O. McLeon
Price: $775,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: South Leeward Bluff LLC
Buyer: Watson Co. LLC
Price: $479,000
Location: Island Medical Park
Seller: Robert Wayne Bowen
Buyer: Watson Co. LLC
Price: $300,000
Location: Island Medical Park
Seller: D. Terry Smith
Buyer: Douglas J. Tuttle
Price: $800,000
Location: Ocean Breeze
Seller: J. Scott Lynn
Buyer: Brian Scherneck
Price: $190,000
Location: Walmar Grove
Seller: Robert C. Anderson Jr.
Buyer: Horace P. Odom III
Price: $1.33 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Phillip A. Reese
Buyer: Coastal Ga. Property Solutions LLC
Price: $150,000
Location: Hunnington Lake
Seller: Timothy Lee Forrest
Buyer: Timothy Lee Forrest
Price: $45,600
Location: N/A
Seller: Jonathan P. Thompson
Buyer: Eduardo U. Lopez
Price: $20,000
Location: Live Oaks Acres
Seller: Heather N. Marshall
Buyer: Christopher Eaglen
Price: $270,000
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: Donald R. Kidd Jr.
Buyer: Robert W. Fox Jr.
Price: $20,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Myron M. Pegram
Buyer: Christopher Lee Winford
Price: $20,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Jamie Neal
Buyer: Christopher D. Ford
Price: $322,500
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Coastal Georgia Properties LLC
Buyer: Robert C. Dickinson
Price: $105,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Arthur Christianson
Buyer: Frank C. Herrington
Price: $616,300
Location: Country Club
Seller: William R. Adams
Buyer: Tyler Paterson Gearheart
Price: $161,900
Location: Drawdy Tract