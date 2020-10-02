Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Stephanie Creasy

Buyer: BGRS Relocations Inc.

Price: $280,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Jo Anne Branson, trustee

Buyer: Patrick Holladay

Price: $375,000

Location: Spanish Oaks

Seller: Westminister Club Apartments LLC

Buyer: GA Goldport LLC

Price: $12.5 million

Location: N/A

Seller: Theron C. Sapp

Buyer: Theron C. Sapp Jr.

Price: $700,000

Location: Ocean Vue Garden

Seller: Kevin F. Callahan

Buyer: Kerry A. Witt

Price: $1,700

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Newell M. Hamilton Jr.

Buyer: R. Flay Cabiness

Price: $33,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Robbin Roof

Buyer: Samuel Willis

Price: $10,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Blake Homes LLC

Buyer: Benjamin F. Grantham

Price: $12,000

Location: Golden Shores North

Seller: William Brad Lightfoot

Buyer: Bockelmann Family Revocable Truste DTD

Price: $262,500

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: Carol D. Hodge

Buyer: William Brad Lightfoot

Price: $423,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Folly Holdings Inc.

Buyer: Atlantic Coast Holdings LLC

Price: $250,000

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Ennis L. Ham

Buyer: Thomas J. Wiker

Price: $300,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: John E. Bumgartner

Buyer: Scott J. McQuade

Price: $332,500

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: Michael L. Terrell

Buyer: Lakeno S. Terrell Sr.

Price: $102,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: 1317 Demere LLC

Buyer: Angela Herrington

Price: $660,000

Location: Jim Garner estate

Seller: James Scott Lynn

Buyer: Dennis P. Murray

Price: $323,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Nancy Bell Reynolds, trustee

Buyer: Denise Charon Anderson

Price: $415,000

Location: Captains Walk

Seller: Tracy B. Tennant

Buyer: Mary Katherine Parker

Price: $697,000

Location: Stones Throw Cottages

Seller: Reginald C. Zorn

Buyer: David L. Lawson

Price: $336,900

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Jessica Fields

Buyer: Jason Red

Price: $348,500

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: Vaughn Home Builders Inc.

Buyer: Timothy Hill II

Price: $335,000

Location: Lakes

Seller: Richard Jeffrey Daniels

Buyer: Daniels Construction Co.

Price: $117,000

Location: Ellis Point

Seller: Richard Thomas Warburton

Buyer: Cecil S. Little

Price: $220,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Cecil S. Little

Buyer: Rosa Erica Chapman

Price: $360,000

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Jerry W. Harper

Buyer: SS&SG Investments LLC

Price: $12,000

Location: Peninsula Park

Seller: Daniel S. Stabb

Buyer: Gabriela Matus Salinas

Price: $35,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Six Pack Homes LLC

Buyer: Vest Pad LLC

Price: $112,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Roy L. Mohr Jr.

Buyer: Robert K. Oldham

Price: $750,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: J.E. Young

Buyer: James Edwin Sanford

Price: $18,000

Location: Basswood Estates

Seller: Juan Perez Morales

Buyer: Claudia Patricia Carabantes Uriquia

Price: $10,000

Location: Oak Ridge

Seller: Michael A. Hunt

Buyer: Contina Caprice Dixon

Price: $170,000

Location: Oak Ridge

Seller: Kerry L. Wagner

Buyer: Eric Matthew Kelly

Price: $285,100

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Tracy Howard Corley

Buyer: Tyler Matthew Cooper

Price: $227,800

Location: Marshes of Mackay

Seller: Jeffrey C. Williams

Buyer: Reginal C. Zorn Sr.

Price: $399,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: United States Veterans Affairs

Buyer: Willie James Joseph Brown

Price: $119,000

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Michael Edward Fricke

Buyer: Michael Majewski

Price: $265,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Stephanie J. Austin

Buyer: Keith D. Olive

Price: $441,500

Location: Admirals Retreat

Seller: John A. Hightower Jr.

Buyer: Melton E. Rozier

Price: $285,000

Location: Kingstowne West

Seller: Kelly C. Vincent

Buyer: Bryan Jason Rutledge

Price: $349,000

Location: West Shore Landings

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey P. Stephans, trustee

Price: $495,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Harry Griffins

Buyer: Richard Wayne Whittington II

Price: $9,000

Location: West Shore

Seller: JHME Holdings LLC

Buyer: Mark E. Preisinger

Price: $1,662,500

Location: Sea Island River Club

Seller: James A.M. Douglas Jr.

Buyer: 34 Shore LLC

Price: $3.38 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Aaron J. Southerland

Buyer: Samantha L. Gilder

Price: $195,000

Location: Belle Point East

Seller: Hugh G. Delaughder Jr.

Buyer: Christy Moseley

Price: $9,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Andrew H. Tostensen III

Buyer: Johathan P. Stoner

Price: $1.275 million

Location: Grove

Seller: Stephen A. Morrison

Buyer: Tabatha Y. Miller

Price: $213,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: Maureen E. Shinnick

Buyer: Jimmy T. Long

Price: $333,000

Location: Harbour Oaks

Seller: Patricia Joyce Thomas

Buyer: Rick O. Smith

Price: $140,000

Location: Rice Field

Seller: Kory Reitz

Buyer: Jay J. Jaynes

Price: $455,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: Jim Elzer

Buyer: Neal Matlock

Price: $250,000

Location: Nottinghill

Seller: FMC Investment Holdings LLC

Buyer: Brian Turner

Price: $225,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: OLLY2020 LLC

Buyer: Debusk Investments Limited Partnership

Price: $4.3 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Michael L. Middleton

Buyer: Marco Martinez Sanchez

Price: $127,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: William E. Lightfoot

Buyer: Gregory H. Kennedy

Price: $390,000

Location: Southern Landing

Seller: William Ted Lawson

Buyer: Adam A. House

Price: $765,000

Location: Arnold Villa Estates

Seller: William C. Smith

Buyer: Grant Robert Putre

Price: $915,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Matthew Lambert

Buyer: Robert L. Showalter

Price: $370,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Bertha K. Cason

Buyer: Charles D. Royer

Price: $70,000

Location: N/A

Seller: John S. Lever

Buyer: Stephen Thomas Bittner Jr.

Price: $362,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Deanne E. Johnson

Buyer: Robert J. Cooper

Price: $462,500

Location: Devonwood Estates

