Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Stephanie Creasy
Buyer: BGRS Relocations Inc.
Price: $280,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Jo Anne Branson, trustee
Buyer: Patrick Holladay
Price: $375,000
Location: Spanish Oaks
Seller: Westminister Club Apartments LLC
Buyer: GA Goldport LLC
Price: $12.5 million
Location: N/A
Seller: Theron C. Sapp
Buyer: Theron C. Sapp Jr.
Price: $700,000
Location: Ocean Vue Garden
Seller: Kevin F. Callahan
Buyer: Kerry A. Witt
Price: $1,700
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Newell M. Hamilton Jr.
Buyer: R. Flay Cabiness
Price: $33,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Robbin Roof
Buyer: Samuel Willis
Price: $10,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Blake Homes LLC
Buyer: Benjamin F. Grantham
Price: $12,000
Location: Golden Shores North
Seller: William Brad Lightfoot
Buyer: Bockelmann Family Revocable Truste DTD
Price: $262,500
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: Carol D. Hodge
Buyer: William Brad Lightfoot
Price: $423,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Folly Holdings Inc.
Buyer: Atlantic Coast Holdings LLC
Price: $250,000
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Ennis L. Ham
Buyer: Thomas J. Wiker
Price: $300,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: John E. Bumgartner
Buyer: Scott J. McQuade
Price: $332,500
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: Michael L. Terrell
Buyer: Lakeno S. Terrell Sr.
Price: $102,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: 1317 Demere LLC
Buyer: Angela Herrington
Price: $660,000
Location: Jim Garner estate
Seller: James Scott Lynn
Buyer: Dennis P. Murray
Price: $323,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Nancy Bell Reynolds, trustee
Buyer: Denise Charon Anderson
Price: $415,000
Location: Captains Walk
Seller: Tracy B. Tennant
Buyer: Mary Katherine Parker
Price: $697,000
Location: Stones Throw Cottages
Seller: Reginald C. Zorn
Buyer: David L. Lawson
Price: $336,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Jessica Fields
Buyer: Jason Red
Price: $348,500
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: Vaughn Home Builders Inc.
Buyer: Timothy Hill II
Price: $335,000
Location: Lakes
Seller: Richard Jeffrey Daniels
Buyer: Daniels Construction Co.
Price: $117,000
Location: Ellis Point
Seller: Richard Thomas Warburton
Buyer: Cecil S. Little
Price: $220,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Cecil S. Little
Buyer: Rosa Erica Chapman
Price: $360,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Jerry W. Harper
Buyer: SS&SG Investments LLC
Price: $12,000
Location: Peninsula Park
Seller: Daniel S. Stabb
Buyer: Gabriela Matus Salinas
Price: $35,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Six Pack Homes LLC
Buyer: Vest Pad LLC
Price: $112,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Roy L. Mohr Jr.
Buyer: Robert K. Oldham
Price: $750,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: J.E. Young
Buyer: James Edwin Sanford
Price: $18,000
Location: Basswood Estates
Seller: Juan Perez Morales
Buyer: Claudia Patricia Carabantes Uriquia
Price: $10,000
Location: Oak Ridge
Seller: Michael A. Hunt
Buyer: Contina Caprice Dixon
Price: $170,000
Location: Oak Ridge
Seller: Kerry L. Wagner
Buyer: Eric Matthew Kelly
Price: $285,100
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Tracy Howard Corley
Buyer: Tyler Matthew Cooper
Price: $227,800
Location: Marshes of Mackay
Seller: Jeffrey C. Williams
Buyer: Reginal C. Zorn Sr.
Price: $399,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: United States Veterans Affairs
Buyer: Willie James Joseph Brown
Price: $119,000
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Michael Edward Fricke
Buyer: Michael Majewski
Price: $265,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Stephanie J. Austin
Buyer: Keith D. Olive
Price: $441,500
Location: Admirals Retreat
Seller: John A. Hightower Jr.
Buyer: Melton E. Rozier
Price: $285,000
Location: Kingstowne West
Seller: Kelly C. Vincent
Buyer: Bryan Jason Rutledge
Price: $349,000
Location: West Shore Landings
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey P. Stephans, trustee
Price: $495,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Harry Griffins
Buyer: Richard Wayne Whittington II
Price: $9,000
Location: West Shore
Seller: JHME Holdings LLC
Buyer: Mark E. Preisinger
Price: $1,662,500
Location: Sea Island River Club
Seller: James A.M. Douglas Jr.
Buyer: 34 Shore LLC
Price: $3.38 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Aaron J. Southerland
Buyer: Samantha L. Gilder
Price: $195,000
Location: Belle Point East
Seller: Hugh G. Delaughder Jr.
Buyer: Christy Moseley
Price: $9,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Andrew H. Tostensen III
Buyer: Johathan P. Stoner
Price: $1.275 million
Location: Grove
Seller: Stephen A. Morrison
Buyer: Tabatha Y. Miller
Price: $213,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Maureen E. Shinnick
Buyer: Jimmy T. Long
Price: $333,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Patricia Joyce Thomas
Buyer: Rick O. Smith
Price: $140,000
Location: Rice Field
Seller: Kory Reitz
Buyer: Jay J. Jaynes
Price: $455,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Jim Elzer
Buyer: Neal Matlock
Price: $250,000
Location: Nottinghill
Seller: FMC Investment Holdings LLC
Buyer: Brian Turner
Price: $225,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: OLLY2020 LLC
Buyer: Debusk Investments Limited Partnership
Price: $4.3 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Michael L. Middleton
Buyer: Marco Martinez Sanchez
Price: $127,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: William E. Lightfoot
Buyer: Gregory H. Kennedy
Price: $390,000
Location: Southern Landing
Seller: William Ted Lawson
Buyer: Adam A. House
Price: $765,000
Location: Arnold Villa Estates
Seller: William C. Smith
Buyer: Grant Robert Putre
Price: $915,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Matthew Lambert
Buyer: Robert L. Showalter
Price: $370,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Bertha K. Cason
Buyer: Charles D. Royer
Price: $70,000
Location: N/A
Seller: John S. Lever
Buyer: Stephen Thomas Bittner Jr.
Price: $362,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Deanne E. Johnson
Buyer: Robert J. Cooper
Price: $462,500
Location: Devonwood Estates