Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Herman Scott Corbitt
Buyer: Paul E. Purvis
Price: $220,000
Location: Perry Malette
Seller: Lake Cottage Investors LLC
Buyer: Linda M. Buchert, trustee
Price: $1,966,900
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Susan J. Betts
Buyer: Kelly Brock Johnson
Price: $219,400
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Owen White
Buyer: Timothy G. Sink
Price: $324,900
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Benito M. Maestas
Buyer: Barbara A. Bause
Price: $212,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Richard George Bause
Buyer: Joseph Michael Walker
Price: $345,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Michael John Babcock
Buyer: Purple Dog Capital LLC
Price: $390,000
Location: Beach House
Seller: Pinetops Property Acquisitions LLC
Buyer: Nancy Mooney
Price: $65,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Leslyn D. Erickson
Buyer: Anthony M. Mitchell Sr.
Price: $162,000
Location: Belle Point
Seller: Kevin J. Sullivan, trustee
Buyer: Brian P. Misterka
Price: $355,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Jordan C. Sasser
Buyer: Connie L. Andrews
Price: $253,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Patricia Ferris Meredith
Price: $20,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Ramie Jowers
Buyer: Eleanor Tortorell
Price: $245,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Kevin F. Callahan
Buyer: Geri L. Whitten
Price: $400,000
Location: El Dorado
Seller: Ahmed Elsharkawi
Buyer: Raymond Miller
Price: $455,000
Location: Sea Palms West
Seller: Micah Porter
Buyer: Randal A. Herr
Price: $507,000
Location: Mission Asao
Seller: Westchester South Investments LLC
Buyer: Uppercase Properties LLC
Price: $5.5 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: John H. Allison
Buyer: Jon Howell
Price: $992,000
Location: Ocean Vue Garden
Seller: Lisa H. Molen
Buyer: Fuel Depot LLC
Price: $1.4 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Kenneth Lee Cole
Buyer: John Ditta
Price: $345,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Megan Grace Nichols, trustee
Buyer: Russell Gannaway, trustee
Price: $3.1 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: SSI EVI Investments LLC
Buyer: 4222 7th Street LLC
Price: $630,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: A. Milburn Poston
Buyer: Megan Grace Nichols, trustee
Price: $2.735 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Leah Rich
Buyer: Eric Matthew Granados
Price: $352,000
Location: Highland Acres
Seller: George T. Ragsdale
Buyer: Shannon Lee Hanson
Price: $776,000
Location: Park View
Seller: Carroll Custom Homes LLC
Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC
Price: $13,000
Location: Somersby Pointe
Seller: Edwin A. Cook
Buyer: Johnny Viegas Cross Jr.
Price: $70,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Kali Glynn LLC
Buyer: Holly Holdings Investments LLC
Price: $725,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: Wesley L. Haney
Price: $248,000
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Lawrence C. Trahan
Buyer: Charles Mannix
Price: $373,500
Location: Corners
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Elana Best
Price: $115,000
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Jason Kimbrough
Buyer: Lawrence C. Trahan
Price: $175,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert E. Smith
Buyer: Douglas B. Seig
Price: $8,240,200
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Leigh Anne Farnell
Buyer: Jean Foley Rizzo, trustee
Price: $500,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee
Buyer: Alex Galbreath
Price: $307,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart
Buyer: Alex T. Galbreath
Price: $307,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart
Buyer: Alex T. Galbreath
Price: $290,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Donald Roden, trustee
Buyer: WCR West 38th St. LLC
Price: $2.2 million
Location:
Seller: ACC Investments LLC
Buyer: Stroud JR Holdings LLC
Price: $157,500
Location: Plantation Chase
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey P. Noyce
Price: $414,400
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: Thomas R. Kennedy
Buyer: John R. Wells
Price: $1 million
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Dale H. Brantley
Buyer: Beverly Rice
Price: $139,900
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Christopher Jason Atkins
Buyer: Scott M. O’Brien
Price: $224,900
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Kenneth Martinez
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $45,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Pamela Y. Wray
Buyer: JDB3 Investments LLC
Price: $60,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: James F. Calvert
Buyer: Robert Steven Delappe Jr.
Price: $805,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Judith Finery
Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC
Price: $17,500
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Jeffrey T. Waters
Buyer: Jeffrey C. Waters
Price: $55,000
Location: F.W. Dow
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.
Buyer: Nathan C. Currier
Price: $129,900
Location: Glynn Marsh
Seller: SSI 7 LLC
Buyer: Jesse Breidinger
Price: $427,000
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC
Buyer: Dream Finders Homes LLC
Price: $355,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: John O. Bridges
Buyer: Leonard G. Bevill
Price: $760,000
Location: Sea View
Seller: Kara W. Peterson
Buyer: MP 4211 11th Street LLC
Price: $1,855 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: David Rowell Jr.
Buyer: Bradley Hickson
Price: $315,000
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Matthew B. Jones
Buyer: Eric P. Thomson
Price: $430,000
Location: Barrington Oaks
Seller: James A. Hamrick Jr., trustee
Buyer: Mark Filipek
Price: $333,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Terry D. Neesmith
Buyer: Judith A. Smith
Price: $415,000
Location: Toluca Landing
Seller: VK4 LLC
Buyer: 949 Holly Hill LLC
Price: $2.4 million
Location: Beach Club Residences
Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP
Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC
Price: $33,400
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Flemington Forest Properties LLC
Buyer: Anguilla Acres LLP
Price: $195,000
Location: Flemington Farms
Seller: Jame P. Parker
Buyer: Steven R. Cannon
Price: $1.14 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Kevin J. Sullivan, trustee
Buyer: Michael Jon Lewis
Price: $360,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Robert W. Robinson Jr.
Buyer: Dream Street Investments LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: J. Dan Lott
Buyer: VK4 LLC
Price: $2.375 million
Location: Beach Club Residences
Seller: Elizabeth Lane LLC
Buyer: William Lane
Price: $3.95 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Jennifer M. Daniel
Buyer: Brunswick Glynn Properties LLC
Price: $157,500
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Swafford Construction & Properties LLC
Buyer: Lisa Molen
Price: $564,900
Location: Settlers Hammock
Seller: William Patrick Duncan
Buyer: John Slayton
Price: $279,300
Location: Sea Palm Colony
Seller: Niklaus D. Schuepbach
Buyer: Gabriel Villegas
Price: $294,700
Location: Lakes
Seller: Jeremy S. Leatherwood
Buyer: Christopher M. Brazell
Price: $387,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Coastal Cottage Builders LLC
Buyer: Carl. W. Patchke
Price: $425,000
Location: Lakeside at Longwood
Seller: Andre K. Emerick
Buyer: Paul Boushell
Price: $435,000
Location: Wesley Oak
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Austin Christopher Bell
Price: $235,800
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Brian E. Bibby
Buyer: Shandya Pandya
Price: $160,000
Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes
Seller: Virginia F. Jackson
Buyer: NT Pirkle LLC
Price: $670,000
Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island
Seller: Eleanor P. Chamberlain
Buyer: Martha Luzer
Price: $245,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: American Development Properties LLC
Buyer: Christopher Charles Wobensmith
Price: $573,500
Location: North Breakers
Seller: Preston L. Peacock
Buyer: Gregory Alan Tanner
Price: $215,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Kristina Owens
Buyer: Jerry A. Alexander
Price: $55,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Courtney Kelly
Buyer: Seth Lane
Price: $167,900
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Christopher T. Lair
Buyer: Logrant Johnson
Price: $229.900
Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles
Seller: Chad E. Goehring
Buyer: James Clifton
Price: $495,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Samuel K. Sims
Buyer: Christopher T. Lair
Price: $399,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation