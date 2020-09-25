Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 18 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Herman Scott Corbitt

Buyer: Paul E. Purvis

Price: $220,000

Location: Perry Malette

Seller: Lake Cottage Investors LLC

Buyer: Linda M. Buchert, trustee

Price: $1,966,900

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Susan J. Betts

Buyer: Kelly Brock Johnson

Price: $219,400

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Owen White

Buyer: Timothy G. Sink

Price: $324,900

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Benito M. Maestas

Buyer: Barbara A. Bause

Price: $212,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Richard George Bause

Buyer: Joseph Michael Walker

Price: $345,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Michael John Babcock

Buyer: Purple Dog Capital LLC

Price: $390,000

Location: Beach House

Seller: Pinetops Property Acquisitions LLC

Buyer: Nancy Mooney

Price: $65,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Leslyn D. Erickson

Buyer: Anthony M. Mitchell Sr.

Price: $162,000

Location: Belle Point

Seller: Kevin J. Sullivan, trustee

Buyer: Brian P. Misterka

Price: $355,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Jordan C. Sasser

Buyer: Connie L. Andrews

Price: $253,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Patricia Ferris Meredith

Price: $20,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Ramie Jowers

Buyer: Eleanor Tortorell

Price: $245,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Kevin F. Callahan

Buyer: Geri L. Whitten

Price: $400,000

Location: El Dorado

Seller: Ahmed Elsharkawi

Buyer: Raymond Miller

Price: $455,000

Location: Sea Palms West

Seller: Micah Porter

Buyer: Randal A. Herr

Price: $507,000

Location: Mission Asao

Seller: Westchester South Investments LLC

Buyer: Uppercase Properties LLC

Price: $5.5 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: John H. Allison

Buyer: Jon Howell

Price: $992,000

Location: Ocean Vue Garden

Seller: Lisa H. Molen

Buyer: Fuel Depot LLC

Price: $1.4 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Kenneth Lee Cole

Buyer: John Ditta

Price: $345,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Megan Grace Nichols, trustee

Buyer: Russell Gannaway, trustee

Price: $3.1 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: SSI EVI Investments LLC

Buyer: 4222 7th Street LLC

Price: $630,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: A. Milburn Poston

Buyer: Megan Grace Nichols, trustee

Price: $2.735 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Leah Rich

Buyer: Eric Matthew Granados

Price: $352,000

Location: Highland Acres

Seller: George T. Ragsdale

Buyer: Shannon Lee Hanson

Price: $776,000

Location: Park View

Seller: Carroll Custom Homes LLC

Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC

Price: $13,000

Location: Somersby Pointe

Seller: Edwin A. Cook

Buyer: Johnny Viegas Cross Jr.

Price: $70,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Kali Glynn LLC

Buyer: Holly Holdings Investments LLC

Price: $725,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: Wesley L. Haney

Price: $248,000

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Lawrence C. Trahan

Buyer: Charles Mannix

Price: $373,500

Location: Corners

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Elana Best

Price: $115,000

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Jason Kimbrough

Buyer: Lawrence C. Trahan

Price: $175,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert E. Smith

Buyer: Douglas B. Seig

Price: $8,240,200

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Leigh Anne Farnell

Buyer: Jean Foley Rizzo, trustee

Price: $500,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart Jr., trustee

Buyer: Alex Galbreath

Price: $307,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart

Buyer: Alex T. Galbreath

Price: $307,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Thomas Dudley Stewart

Buyer: Alex T. Galbreath

Price: $290,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Donald Roden, trustee

Buyer: WCR West 38th St. LLC

Price: $2.2 million

Location:

Seller: ACC Investments LLC

Buyer: Stroud JR Holdings LLC

Price: $157,500

Location: Plantation Chase

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey P. Noyce

Price: $414,400

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: Thomas R. Kennedy

Buyer: John R. Wells

Price: $1 million

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Dale H. Brantley

Buyer: Beverly Rice

Price: $139,900

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Christopher Jason Atkins

Buyer: Scott M. O’Brien

Price: $224,900

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Kenneth Martinez

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $45,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Pamela Y. Wray

Buyer: JDB3 Investments LLC

Price: $60,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: James F. Calvert

Buyer: Robert Steven Delappe Jr.

Price: $805,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Judith Finery

Buyer: Maritime Homes LLC

Price: $17,500

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Jeffrey T. Waters

Buyer: Jeffrey C. Waters

Price: $55,000

Location: F.W. Dow

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.

Buyer: Nathan C. Currier

Price: $129,900

Location: Glynn Marsh

Seller: SSI 7 LLC

Buyer: Jesse Breidinger

Price: $427,000

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Frederica Development Group LLC

Buyer: Dream Finders Homes LLC

Price: $355,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: John O. Bridges

Buyer: Leonard G. Bevill

Price: $760,000

Location: Sea View

Seller: Kara W. Peterson

Buyer: MP 4211 11th Street LLC

Price: $1,855 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: David Rowell Jr.

Buyer: Bradley Hickson

Price: $315,000

Location: Twin Rivers

Seller: Matthew B. Jones

Buyer: Eric P. Thomson

Price: $430,000

Location: Barrington Oaks

Seller: James A. Hamrick Jr., trustee

Buyer: Mark Filipek

Price: $333,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Terry D. Neesmith

Buyer: Judith A. Smith

Price: $415,000

Location: Toluca Landing

Seller: VK4 LLC

Buyer: 949 Holly Hill LLC

Price: $2.4 million

Location: Beach Club Residences

Seller: Oak Grove Island Limited LLLP

Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC

Price: $33,400

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Flemington Forest Properties LLC

Buyer: Anguilla Acres LLP

Price: $195,000

Location: Flemington Farms

Seller: Jame P. Parker

Buyer: Steven R. Cannon

Price: $1.14 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Kevin J. Sullivan, trustee

Buyer: Michael Jon Lewis

Price: $360,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Robert W. Robinson Jr.

Buyer: Dream Street Investments LLC

Price: $50,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: J. Dan Lott

Buyer: VK4 LLC

Price: $2.375 million

Location: Beach Club Residences

Seller: Elizabeth Lane LLC

Buyer: William Lane

Price: $3.95 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Jennifer M. Daniel

Buyer: Brunswick Glynn Properties LLC

Price: $157,500

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Swafford Construction & Properties LLC

Buyer: Lisa Molen

Price: $564,900

Location: Settlers Hammock

Seller: William Patrick Duncan

Buyer: John Slayton

Price: $279,300

Location: Sea Palm Colony

Seller: Niklaus D. Schuepbach

Buyer: Gabriel Villegas

Price: $294,700

Location: Lakes

Seller: Jeremy S. Leatherwood

Buyer: Christopher M. Brazell

Price: $387,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Coastal Cottage Builders LLC

Buyer: Carl. W. Patchke

Price: $425,000

Location: Lakeside at Longwood

Seller: Andre K. Emerick

Buyer: Paul Boushell

Price: $435,000

Location: Wesley Oak

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Austin Christopher Bell

Price: $235,800

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Brian E. Bibby

Buyer: Shandya Pandya

Price: $160,000

Location: Calebs Crossing Townhomes

Seller: Virginia F. Jackson

Buyer: NT Pirkle LLC

Price: $670,000

Location: Beach Club at St. Simons Island

Seller: Eleanor P. Chamberlain

Buyer: Martha Luzer

Price: $245,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: American Development Properties LLC

Buyer: Christopher Charles Wobensmith

Price: $573,500

Location: North Breakers

Seller: Preston L. Peacock

Buyer: Gregory Alan Tanner

Price: $215,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Kristina Owens

Buyer: Jerry A. Alexander

Price: $55,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Courtney Kelly

Buyer: Seth Lane

Price: $167,900

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Christopher T. Lair

Buyer: Logrant Johnson

Price: $229.900

Location: Sweetwater at Golden Isles

Seller: Chad E. Goehring

Buyer: James Clifton

Price: $495,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Samuel K. Sims

Buyer: Christopher T. Lair

Price: $399,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

