Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Mattie S. Legette

Buyer: Paula Jo Wells

Price: $165,000

Location: Wingfield Commons

Seller: Lori S. Willis

Buyer: Davella LP

Price: $190,000

Location: Stately Oaks

Seller: Paula Jo Wells

Buyer: Anthony D. Wilson

Price: $256,500

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Marc S. Weber

Buyer: Shuntale Whitesell

Price: $528,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

Buyer: Helen Chanda Middleton

Price: $144,000

Location: River Ridge

Seller: Darren McGavin Bribson

Buyer: Erianna Campbell

Price: $25,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Bruce R. Raines

Buyer: John W. Benton

Price: $879,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Donald C. Young

Buyer: Jonathan P. Hamby

Price: $595,000

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Dylan C. Music

Buyer: Judith Blanton Dreher

Price: $226,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Team G Capital LLC

Buyer: XTB LLC

Price: $550,000

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Lake Cottage Investors LLC

Buyer: Dan Davis

Price: $2.025 million

Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages

Seller: Houston Vissage Jr.

Buyer: Big City in the Suburbs Georgia Frederica Square LLC

Price: $70,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Mike C. Malone

Buyer: Shepard Anthony Holdings LLC

Price: $225,000

Location: Sylvan Lake Commercial

Seller: Joy Full Rentals LLC

Buyer: Joseph Cates Temples

Price: $350,000

Location: Riverside

Seller: Ameris Bank

Buyer: Maganbhai M. Vasoya

Price: $181,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Gregory Dowling Logue

Buyer: Corey Logue

Price: $130,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Austin E. Catts

Buyer: Mark Carson

Price: $186,000

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: Avery Catts Brooks

Buyer: Mark Carson

Price: $186,000

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: Dustin Kyle Young

Buyer: Walter S. Murray Jr.

Price: $206,800

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: South Meridian Park LLC

Buyer: Madison Harvey

Price: $205,000

Location: Cypress Run

Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Buyer: Betsey Clark

Price: $285,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Timothy D. Harper

Buyer: John C. Brown III

Price: $128,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Sandra T. Colquitt

Buyer: James F. Olausen

Price: $372,500

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Alex Hall

Buyer: Debbie B. Narian

Price: $45,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Mark E. Howell

Buyer: Christopher O. Collins

Price: $219,500

Location: Carolwoods

Seller: Dennis C. Brickhouse

Buyer: Latasha Johnson

Price: $245,000

Location: Landings at Golden Isles

Seller: Heather Carver Ellis

Buyer: David Ray Hardaway

Price: $167,000

Location: Southwinds

Seller: Geraldine H. Sapp

Buyer: Willie James Clay Jr.

Price: $206,000

Location: Hidden Lakes

Seller: Toby L. Murphey

Buyer: Whitley David Ring

Price: $185,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Gege Mary Virginia Jernigan Gornto

Buyer: Kelly M. Hnatt

Price: $220,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Charles Vass

Price: $423,700

Location: Tabby Place

Seller: James M. Dougherty

Buyer: Priscilla E. Bradley

Price: $166,000

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Charles F. Tortorete

Buyer: Peter Herbert Field

Price: $422,000

Location: St. Clair Estates

Seller: Giliel A. Nellis

Buyer: Jean Junior Jovin

Price: $116,000

Location: East View

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Todd Earl Davis

Price: $221,500

Location: Coviington Pointe

Seller: Victor F. Hayes

Buyer: Carl H. Brand Jr.

Price: $355,500

Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms West

Seller: Jonathan W. Tronolone

Buyer: Cynthia K. Klinowski

Price: $995,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Gwendolyn I. Olooney

Buyer: Gerald Roth

Price: $615,000

Location: Beach Drive Place

Seller: Timothy O’Sullivan

Buyer: William P. Johnson

Price: $1.235 million

Location: Shaws Bounty

Seller: Philip S. Krauss

Buyer: Christopher J. Revord

Price: $199,000

Location: Chanslor Place

Seller: Carlton C. Gilchrist

Buyer: Carol Fromhagen

Price: $492,500

Location: Oceanwood

Seller: Patrick Parker

Buyer: Mark Richard Sardo

Price: $3.31 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Michael Simmons

Buyer: Katherine Mundy Crowe

Price: $557,500

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Cactus Corp.

Buyer: Andrew J. Stipe

Price: $600,000

Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation

Seller: Jeffrey A. Thompson

Buyer: Roy D. Copeland Jr.

Price: $955,000

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Robert C. Devoe

Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Price: $222,500

Location: East Beach

Seller: Kevin M. Malloy

Buyer: Nancy P. Stroud

Price: $359,900

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Brandon A. Lambert

Buyer: Patrick J. Douglas

Price: $200,300

Location: Shadowlake

Seller: Rick Smith

Buyer: Robert L. Style

Price: $75,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: David R. Knowlton

Buyer: Westchester South Investments LLC

Price: $200,000

Location: North End

Seller: Diane Jennings

Buyer: Felisha D. McRae

Price: $105,000

Location: Model Farms

Seller: Tony S. Clark

Buyer: David Carpenter

Price: $499,900

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Teresa L. Corbitt

Buyer: Joe N. Oates

Price: $625,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Forisk Holdings LLC

Buyer: Joan B. Huffman

Price: $313,500

Location: Beacon Park

Seller: 4311 Sixth Street LLC

Buyer: John Robert Churchill

Price: $730,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Theodosia R. Landis

Buyer: Keith Waites

Price: $672,000

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Alicia Hinson

Buyer: Dustin Young

Price: $338,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Annie Cleghorn

Buyer: John C. Brown III

Price: $7,000

Location: Parade Rest

Seller: Wes Mitchell

Buyer: Rebecca Carter Gravley

Price: $249,900

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Richard Heiskel Harris

Buyer: Milton Heiskel Harris

Price: $150,000

Location: Ricefield

Seller: Sandra Swicegood

Buyer: Jackson C. Feeney

Price: $160,000

Location: Belle Point Plantation

Seller: James Winslett

Buyer: Constantino Perez

Price: $90,000

Location: Glyndale

Seller: Red Maple Cottages LLC

Buyer: Red Maple Cottages LLC

Price: $1 million

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Bayne S. Findlay

Buyer: Alison L. Miller

Price: $2.75 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Lake View Cottages LLC

Buyer: Construction BC Inc.

Price: $120,000

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: Jeffrey Miller

Buyer: Charles Jacob Farver

Price: $2.05 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Deeble Properties LLC

Buyer: Robert Cunningham

Price: $850,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Frank J. Niesen Jr.

Buyer: Sapelo Building

Price: $150,000

Location: Barnes Plantation

Seller: John L. Hennessey

Buyer: Roderic Nohilly

Price: $188,000

Location: Taglewood

Seller: William J. Heaney

Buyer: Mary Catherine Lyons

Price: $163,000

Location: Wavely Pines

