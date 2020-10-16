Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Mattie S. Legette
Buyer: Paula Jo Wells
Price: $165,000
Location: Wingfield Commons
Seller: Lori S. Willis
Buyer: Davella LP
Price: $190,000
Location: Stately Oaks
Seller: Paula Jo Wells
Buyer: Anthony D. Wilson
Price: $256,500
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Marc S. Weber
Buyer: Shuntale Whitesell
Price: $528,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Buyer: Helen Chanda Middleton
Price: $144,000
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Darren McGavin Bribson
Buyer: Erianna Campbell
Price: $25,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Bruce R. Raines
Buyer: John W. Benton
Price: $879,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Donald C. Young
Buyer: Jonathan P. Hamby
Price: $595,000
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Dylan C. Music
Buyer: Judith Blanton Dreher
Price: $226,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Team G Capital LLC
Buyer: XTB LLC
Price: $550,000
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Lake Cottage Investors LLC
Buyer: Dan Davis
Price: $2.025 million
Location: Sea Island Lake Cottages
Seller: Houston Vissage Jr.
Buyer: Big City in the Suburbs Georgia Frederica Square LLC
Price: $70,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Mike C. Malone
Buyer: Shepard Anthony Holdings LLC
Price: $225,000
Location: Sylvan Lake Commercial
Seller: Joy Full Rentals LLC
Buyer: Joseph Cates Temples
Price: $350,000
Location: Riverside
Seller: Ameris Bank
Buyer: Maganbhai M. Vasoya
Price: $181,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Gregory Dowling Logue
Buyer: Corey Logue
Price: $130,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Austin E. Catts
Buyer: Mark Carson
Price: $186,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Avery Catts Brooks
Buyer: Mark Carson
Price: $186,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: Dustin Kyle Young
Buyer: Walter S. Murray Jr.
Price: $206,800
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: South Meridian Park LLC
Buyer: Madison Harvey
Price: $205,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Buyer: Betsey Clark
Price: $285,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Timothy D. Harper
Buyer: John C. Brown III
Price: $128,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Sandra T. Colquitt
Buyer: James F. Olausen
Price: $372,500
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Alex Hall
Buyer: Debbie B. Narian
Price: $45,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Mark E. Howell
Buyer: Christopher O. Collins
Price: $219,500
Location: Carolwoods
Seller: Dennis C. Brickhouse
Buyer: Latasha Johnson
Price: $245,000
Location: Landings at Golden Isles
Seller: Heather Carver Ellis
Buyer: David Ray Hardaway
Price: $167,000
Location: Southwinds
Seller: Geraldine H. Sapp
Buyer: Willie James Clay Jr.
Price: $206,000
Location: Hidden Lakes
Seller: Toby L. Murphey
Buyer: Whitley David Ring
Price: $185,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Gege Mary Virginia Jernigan Gornto
Buyer: Kelly M. Hnatt
Price: $220,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Charles Vass
Price: $423,700
Location: Tabby Place
Seller: James M. Dougherty
Buyer: Priscilla E. Bradley
Price: $166,000
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Charles F. Tortorete
Buyer: Peter Herbert Field
Price: $422,000
Location: St. Clair Estates
Seller: Giliel A. Nellis
Buyer: Jean Junior Jovin
Price: $116,000
Location: East View
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Todd Earl Davis
Price: $221,500
Location: Coviington Pointe
Seller: Victor F. Hayes
Buyer: Carl H. Brand Jr.
Price: $355,500
Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms West
Seller: Jonathan W. Tronolone
Buyer: Cynthia K. Klinowski
Price: $995,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Gwendolyn I. Olooney
Buyer: Gerald Roth
Price: $615,000
Location: Beach Drive Place
Seller: Timothy O’Sullivan
Buyer: William P. Johnson
Price: $1.235 million
Location: Shaws Bounty
Seller: Philip S. Krauss
Buyer: Christopher J. Revord
Price: $199,000
Location: Chanslor Place
Seller: Carlton C. Gilchrist
Buyer: Carol Fromhagen
Price: $492,500
Location: Oceanwood
Seller: Patrick Parker
Buyer: Mark Richard Sardo
Price: $3.31 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Michael Simmons
Buyer: Katherine Mundy Crowe
Price: $557,500
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Cactus Corp.
Buyer: Andrew J. Stipe
Price: $600,000
Location: Dunbar Creek Plantation
Seller: Jeffrey A. Thompson
Buyer: Roy D. Copeland Jr.
Price: $955,000
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Robert C. Devoe
Buyer: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Price: $222,500
Location: East Beach
Seller: Kevin M. Malloy
Buyer: Nancy P. Stroud
Price: $359,900
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Brandon A. Lambert
Buyer: Patrick J. Douglas
Price: $200,300
Location: Shadowlake
Seller: Rick Smith
Buyer: Robert L. Style
Price: $75,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: David R. Knowlton
Buyer: Westchester South Investments LLC
Price: $200,000
Location: North End
Seller: Diane Jennings
Buyer: Felisha D. McRae
Price: $105,000
Location: Model Farms
Seller: Tony S. Clark
Buyer: David Carpenter
Price: $499,900
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Teresa L. Corbitt
Buyer: Joe N. Oates
Price: $625,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Forisk Holdings LLC
Buyer: Joan B. Huffman
Price: $313,500
Location: Beacon Park
Seller: 4311 Sixth Street LLC
Buyer: John Robert Churchill
Price: $730,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Theodosia R. Landis
Buyer: Keith Waites
Price: $672,000
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Alicia Hinson
Buyer: Dustin Young
Price: $338,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Annie Cleghorn
Buyer: John C. Brown III
Price: $7,000
Location: Parade Rest
Seller: Wes Mitchell
Buyer: Rebecca Carter Gravley
Price: $249,900
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Richard Heiskel Harris
Buyer: Milton Heiskel Harris
Price: $150,000
Location: Ricefield
Seller: Sandra Swicegood
Buyer: Jackson C. Feeney
Price: $160,000
Location: Belle Point Plantation
Seller: James Winslett
Buyer: Constantino Perez
Price: $90,000
Location: Glyndale
Seller: Red Maple Cottages LLC
Buyer: Red Maple Cottages LLC
Price: $1 million
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Bayne S. Findlay
Buyer: Alison L. Miller
Price: $2.75 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Lake View Cottages LLC
Buyer: Construction BC Inc.
Price: $120,000
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: Jeffrey Miller
Buyer: Charles Jacob Farver
Price: $2.05 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Deeble Properties LLC
Buyer: Robert Cunningham
Price: $850,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Frank J. Niesen Jr.
Buyer: Sapelo Building
Price: $150,000
Location: Barnes Plantation
Seller: John L. Hennessey
Buyer: Roderic Nohilly
Price: $188,000
Location: Taglewood
Seller: William J. Heaney
Buyer: Mary Catherine Lyons
Price: $163,000
Location: Wavely Pines