Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Vicki L. Rivera
Buyer: Tony C. Taylor
Price: $216,000
Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines
Seller: David Ashe
Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.
Price: $7,500
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Silas G. Moxley
Buyer: Kelly Mathis
Price: $275,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: David Ashe
Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.
Price: $9,000
Location: New Town
Seller: James C. Turner
Buyer: Johnathan Roberts
Price: $110,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Queens Inn LLC
Buyer: Prestige WW LLC
Price: $2.1 million
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Terry L. Wiggins
Buyer: Charles P. Lewis Jr.
Price: $435,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Hennessy Island Properties LLC
Buyer: Cotage 546 LLC
Price: $1.95 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Mark Wilson
Buyer: Andrew SSI LLC
Price: $975,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Michael S. Culver
Buyer: Philip E. Fendig
Price: $163,200
Location: Executive Golf Villas
Seller: Donald S. Lutes
Buyer: Michael S. Culver
Price: $240,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Blue Fox South LLC
Buyer: Susan Keaton Roberts
Price: $855,000
Location: St. Simons Grand
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Carissa Macay
Price: $219,300
Location: Estates at Golden Isles
Seller: Joseph Lawrence Dunn Jr.
Buyer: Chris Hall
Price: $1.975 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Construction BC Inc.
Buyer: Whitney Johnson
Price: $450,000
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: George H. McGinness
Buyer: Philip A. Gunn
Price: $640,800
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Joseph A. MacDougall
Buyer: Emmett W. Bowers Jr.
Price: $379,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Deborah A. Farina
Buyer: Daniel Allcott
Price: $344,900
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Tyler J. Robl
Buyer: Eric Fullem
Price: $243,000
Location: Hardwood Forest
Seller: Spoonbill Landing LLC
Buyer: Avery E. Coty
Price: $225,000
Location: Anglers Bluff
Seller: Kristopher Dockery
Buyer: Mario Roberts
Price: $186,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC
Buyer: Gillian Rockenhauser
Price: $287,800
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Ronald Deocampo
Buyer: Rodlin Robillard
Price: $134,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: Bruce H. Hanson
Buyer: Barbara M. Wall
Price: $410,000
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Todd Garrett
Buyer: Jacob Fafard
Price: $225,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: David T. Parks
Buyer: Anthony A. Guthrie
Price: $1.22 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Dace Creek Energy LLC
Buyer: Rugunya M. Kiongo
Price: $165,000
Location: Homesite
Seller: Robert J. Buchert
Buyer: Craig Thomas Sellner
Price: $1.175 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Kathy W. Rolfe, trustee
Buyer: Norman Louis Donati Jr.
Price: $2.525 million
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: William H. Snyder
Buyer: Kathy C. Hutcheson
Price: $10,000
Location: Gordon Heights
Seller: Kevin J. Gierc
Buyer: Ernest Lee Royal Jr.
Price: $727,900
Location: Blythe Beach
Seller: Wayne C. Scarbrough
Buyer: 1317 Demere LLC
Price: $425,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Jeffrey L. Knowlton
Buyer: Morgan E. Scott
Price: $162,800
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: WJH LLC
Buyer: Herbert McIver III
Price: $202,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Brian E. Mallin
Buyer: Derrick Dickey
Price: $255,000
Location: Sea Palms Colony
Seller: Cynthia A. Mason
Buyer: Lewis G. McKinley Jr.
Price: $148,000
Location: Breckenridge
Seller: Steven Welsch
Buyer: Karen F. Taylor
Price: $750,000
Location: Compass Point
Seller: Gail K. Cooper
Buyer: Dennis Charles Chao
Price: $1.085 million
Location: Norman Francis Development
Seller: John D. Christy
Buyer: Staci Miller
Price: $845,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Jackie Sutton
Buyer: Donnelle Rae Arnold
Price: $251,900
Location: Villas at Golden Isles
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Steve Bruce Davis
Price: $209,300
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Diane Blackerby Benton
Buyer: Alberto Vences Lazo
Price: $20,000
Location: Woodland Estates
Seller: Diane Blackerby Benton
Buyer: Cerillo Vences Lazo
Price: $15,000
Location: Woodland Estates
Seller: Diane Blackerby Benton
Buyer: Leandro Cordova
Price: $20,000
Location: Woodland Estates
Seller: Diane Blackerby Bentoln
Buyer: Araceli Bautista Ramos
Price: $20,000
Location: Woodland Estates
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Barbara P. Corbitt
Price: $318,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: James Fucetola
Buyer: Old Fort Rentals LLC
Price: $354,700
Location: Kelvin Grove
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: LJCEMB4 LLC
Price: $1,015,600
Location: Old Seaside
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Ann Shirley Mallon
Price: $500,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Heather M. Mullins
Buyer: Randi A. Zeagler
Price: $131,500
Location: N/A
Seller: Judith M. Harrison
Buyer: Robert Edwards
Price: $210,000
Location: Peppertree Crossing
Seller: Alexander A. Vakili
Buyer: Peter Brunetti
Price: $50,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Mary S. Burton
Buyer: H. Wayne Phears
Price: $2.525 million
Location: Hawkins Island
Seller: Gary W. Yawn
Buyer: Levi Cleveland Gilder
Price: $236,000
Location: WYN Joy Place
Seller: Linda M. Buchert, trustee
Buyer: David W. Newton
Price: $1.1 million
Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages
Seller: Bank of America NA
Buyer: Hendra Tan
Price: $41,600
Location: College Park
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Robert A. Turner
Price: $193,600
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: Debbie C. Peacock
Buyer: Kimberly Singh
Price: $440,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Amanda Joan Harkness
Buyer: Julie Marie Casey
Price: $200,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Sandra McGraw Medders
Buyer: Wayne E. Knox
Price: $163,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Charles J. Dowling
Buyer: Daniel Joaquin Teodoro
Price: $4,100
Location: N/A
Seller: Augusta Capital Partners LLC
Buyer: Gregory E. Green
Price: $245,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Cottage 83 LLC
Buyer: Elizabeth Gass Seigler
Price: $6 million
Location: N/A
Seller: David W. Upchurch
Buyer: Laura Jane Stanton
Price: $229,000
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Christine Brantley Couey
Buyer: Pamela Ann Peebles Lariscy
Price: $70,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: John E. Hardman II
Buyer: Patrick L. Oxenreider
Price: $489,500
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Brandon Lee Kirkland
Buyer: Micah Roller
Price: $269,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Karen D. Richardson, trustee
Buyer: Craig & Lee Williams Family Partnership Ltd.
Price: $3.525 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Steven Paul Kirk
Price: $207,600
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: John J. Faust Jr.
Buyer: Mary Katherine Raines
Price: $176,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Damon House
Buyer: Sandra J. Watman
Price: $375,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Connie Barnes
Buyer: John P. Davis
Price: $425,000
Location: Gould Place
Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC
Buyer: Johnnie Russell
Price: $289,700
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Sandra Lacey
Buyer: VANLYO LLC
Price: $30,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: William Adams
Buyer: Bryant Tarin
Price: $427,500
Location: Lake View Cottages
Seller: P.E. Drawdy Jr.
Buyer: JCS 345 Properties LLC
Price: $165,000
Location: Scarlett Estates
Seller: Sharon Wiggins
Buyer: Tiffany L. Perkins
Price: $127,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation