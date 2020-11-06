Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Vicki L. Rivera

Buyer: Tony C. Taylor

Price: $216,000

Location: Gallery at Coastal Pines

Seller: David Ashe

Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.

Price: $7,500

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Silas G. Moxley

Buyer: Kelly Mathis

Price: $275,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: David Ashe

Buyer: Pallet Menders Inc.

Price: $9,000

Location: New Town

Seller: James C. Turner

Buyer: Johnathan Roberts

Price: $110,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Queens Inn LLC

Buyer: Prestige WW LLC

Price: $2.1 million

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Terry L. Wiggins

Buyer: Charles P. Lewis Jr.

Price: $435,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Hennessy Island Properties LLC

Buyer: Cotage 546 LLC

Price: $1.95 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Mark Wilson

Buyer: Andrew SSI LLC

Price: $975,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Michael S. Culver

Buyer: Philip E. Fendig

Price: $163,200

Location: Executive Golf Villas

Seller: Donald S. Lutes

Buyer: Michael S. Culver

Price: $240,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Blue Fox South LLC

Buyer: Susan Keaton Roberts

Price: $855,000

Location: St. Simons Grand

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Carissa Macay

Price: $219,300

Location: Estates at Golden Isles

Seller: Joseph Lawrence Dunn Jr.

Buyer: Chris Hall

Price: $1.975 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Construction BC Inc.

Buyer: Whitney Johnson

Price: $450,000

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: George H. McGinness

Buyer: Philip A. Gunn

Price: $640,800

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Joseph A. MacDougall

Buyer: Emmett W. Bowers Jr.

Price: $379,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Deborah A. Farina

Buyer: Daniel Allcott

Price: $344,900

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Tyler J. Robl

Buyer: Eric Fullem

Price: $243,000

Location: Hardwood Forest

Seller: Spoonbill Landing LLC

Buyer: Avery E. Coty

Price: $225,000

Location: Anglers Bluff

Seller: Kristopher Dockery

Buyer: Mario Roberts

Price: $186,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Peppertree 3 LLC

Buyer: Gillian Rockenhauser

Price: $287,800

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Ronald Deocampo

Buyer: Rodlin Robillard

Price: $134,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: Bruce H. Hanson

Buyer: Barbara M. Wall

Price: $410,000

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Todd Garrett

Buyer: Jacob Fafard

Price: $225,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: David T. Parks

Buyer: Anthony A. Guthrie

Price: $1.22 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Dace Creek Energy LLC

Buyer: Rugunya M. Kiongo

Price: $165,000

Location: Homesite

Seller: Robert J. Buchert

Buyer: Craig Thomas Sellner

Price: $1.175 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Kathy W. Rolfe, trustee

Buyer: Norman Louis Donati Jr.

Price: $2.525 million

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: William H. Snyder

Buyer: Kathy C. Hutcheson

Price: $10,000

Location: Gordon Heights

Seller: Kevin J. Gierc

Buyer: Ernest Lee Royal Jr.

Price: $727,900

Location: Blythe Beach

Seller: Wayne C. Scarbrough

Buyer: 1317 Demere LLC

Price: $425,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Jeffrey L. Knowlton

Buyer: Morgan E. Scott

Price: $162,800

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: WJH LLC

Buyer: Herbert McIver III

Price: $202,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Brian E. Mallin

Buyer: Derrick Dickey

Price: $255,000

Location: Sea Palms Colony

Seller: Cynthia A. Mason

Buyer: Lewis G. McKinley Jr.

Price: $148,000

Location: Breckenridge

Seller: Steven Welsch

Buyer: Karen F. Taylor

Price: $750,000

Location: Compass Point

Seller: Gail K. Cooper

Buyer: Dennis Charles Chao

Price: $1.085 million

Location: Norman Francis Development

Seller: John D. Christy

Buyer: Staci Miller

Price: $845,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Jackie Sutton

Buyer: Donnelle Rae Arnold

Price: $251,900

Location: Villas at Golden Isles

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Steve Bruce Davis

Price: $209,300

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Diane Blackerby Benton

Buyer: Alberto Vences Lazo

Price: $20,000

Location: Woodland Estates

Seller: Diane Blackerby Benton

Buyer: Cerillo Vences Lazo

Price: $15,000

Location: Woodland Estates

Seller: Diane Blackerby Benton

Buyer: Leandro Cordova

Price: $20,000

Location: Woodland Estates

Seller: Diane Blackerby Bentoln

Buyer: Araceli Bautista Ramos

Price: $20,000

Location: Woodland Estates

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Barbara P. Corbitt

Price: $318,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: James Fucetola

Buyer: Old Fort Rentals LLC

Price: $354,700

Location: Kelvin Grove

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: LJCEMB4 LLC

Price: $1,015,600

Location: Old Seaside

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Ann Shirley Mallon

Price: $500,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Heather M. Mullins

Buyer: Randi A. Zeagler

Price: $131,500

Location: N/A

Seller: Judith M. Harrison

Buyer: Robert Edwards

Price: $210,000

Location: Peppertree Crossing

Seller: Alexander A. Vakili

Buyer: Peter Brunetti

Price: $50,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Mary S. Burton

Buyer: H. Wayne Phears

Price: $2.525 million

Location: Hawkins Island

Seller: Gary W. Yawn

Buyer: Levi Cleveland Gilder

Price: $236,000

Location: WYN Joy Place

Seller: Linda M. Buchert, trustee

Buyer: David W. Newton

Price: $1.1 million

Location: St. Simons Coast Cottages

Seller: Bank of America NA

Buyer: Hendra Tan

Price: $41,600

Location: College Park

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Robert A. Turner

Price: $193,600

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: Debbie C. Peacock

Buyer: Kimberly Singh

Price: $440,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Amanda Joan Harkness

Buyer: Julie Marie Casey

Price: $200,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Sandra McGraw Medders

Buyer: Wayne E. Knox

Price: $163,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Charles J. Dowling

Buyer: Daniel Joaquin Teodoro

Price: $4,100

Location: N/A

Seller: Augusta Capital Partners LLC

Buyer: Gregory E. Green

Price: $245,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: Cottage 83 LLC

Buyer: Elizabeth Gass Seigler

Price: $6 million

Location: N/A

Seller: David W. Upchurch

Buyer: Laura Jane Stanton

Price: $229,000

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Christine Brantley Couey

Buyer: Pamela Ann Peebles Lariscy

Price: $70,000

Location: Goodyear Park

Seller: John E. Hardman II

Buyer: Patrick L. Oxenreider

Price: $489,500

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Brandon Lee Kirkland

Buyer: Micah Roller

Price: $269,900

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Karen D. Richardson, trustee

Buyer: Craig & Lee Williams Family Partnership Ltd.

Price: $3.525 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Steven Paul Kirk

Price: $207,600

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: John J. Faust Jr.

Buyer: Mary Katherine Raines

Price: $176,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Damon House

Buyer: Sandra J. Watman

Price: $375,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Connie Barnes

Buyer: John P. Davis

Price: $425,000

Location: Gould Place

Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC

Buyer: Johnnie Russell

Price: $289,700

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Sandra Lacey

Buyer: VANLYO LLC

Price: $30,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: William Adams

Buyer: Bryant Tarin

Price: $427,500

Location: Lake View Cottages

Seller: P.E. Drawdy Jr.

Buyer: JCS 345 Properties LLC

Price: $165,000

Location: Scarlett Estates

Seller: Sharon Wiggins

Buyer: Tiffany L. Perkins

Price: $127,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

