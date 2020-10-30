Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: John C. Cleveland
Buyer: Bixiu GUO
Price: $215,000
Location: Glen Meadows
Seller: Andrew H. Tostensen III
Buyer: Christopher R. Sapp
Price: $275,000
Location: Blythe Island Highway
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah
Buyer: Devon Swanson
Price: $203,200
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.
Buyer: Tina Tuthill
Price: $79,900
Location: New Town
Seller: Alan K. Worthley
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Bickel
Price: $249,000
Location: 400 Sea Island Road
Seller: Jack A. Scroggs
Buyer: William Cook
Price: $288,000
Location: Sutton Place South
Seller: Anthony D. Martinez
Buyer: William Sanchez
Price: $297,900
Location: Lakes
Seller: 1806 Frederica LLC
Buyer: Worthy Landing LLC
Price: $110,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: S. Taylor Glover
Buyer: Dan Neil Hannon
Price: $300,000
Location: North End
Seller: Kenneth W. Cathcart, trustee
Buyer: Beverly L. Orr
Price: $218,000
Location: North Golf Villas
Seller: Jeff Johns Construction LLC
Buyer: Jackson Caleb Gibbs
Price: $225,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Robert W. Candler Jr.
Buyer: BABYCATTWO LLC
Price: $2,747,500
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Petra Graves
Buyer: Roy C. Turner III
Price: $325,000
Location: Courtside Homes
Seller: Cumberland Contractors Inc.
Buyer: Richard Arthur Kerns V
Price: $355,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Mark C. Lashell
Buyer: Tracy Goldstein Meazell
Price: $263,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Richard H. Taylor
Buyer: Robert Wayne Bowen
Price: $170,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Brian M. Kaminski
Buyer: Aaron Gable
Price: $115,000
Location: Turtle Creek
Seller: Janet M. Gaynor, trustee
Buyer: TFG Enterprises LLC
Price: $425,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Sharon B. Carver
Buyer: Paul J. Huhn
Price: $258,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Deborah E. Parisa
Buyer: Kevin L. Vinson
Price: $300,000
Location: Frederica Oaks
Seller: Pamela Wisda
Buyer: Sean Kenyon
Price: $187,000
Location: Timber Ridge
Seller: Joy E. Carr
Buyer: John P. Bennett
Price: $359,900
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Adewumi O. Adeyemibada
Price: $248,600
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Joseph Seebald
Buyer: Gary S. Share
Price: $155,000
Location: Island Square
Seller: Karen L. Sanford
Buyer: Bruce C. Rumage
Price: $400,000
Location: Harrison Pointe
Seller: Timothy J. Long
Buyer: Aimee Mayher Walsh
Price: $220,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Henry A. Kelly
Buyer: Gregory P. Cottone
Price: $380,000
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: MARTINSP8 LLC
Buyer: Seixas G. Milner III
Price: $1.225 million
Location: King & Prince Villas
Seller: Daniel Schaefer
Buyer: Michael Welsh
Price: $325,000
Location: Scarlett Gardens
Seller: Holly Holdings Investments LLC
Buyer: Angela N. Hrdlicka
Price: $377,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Joan Sylvester
Buyer: S.E. Ebbert LLC
Price: $335,000
Location: Commons at Frederica
Seller: Tony Donaldson
Buyer: Glenn Gann Sr.
Price: $407,900
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Kimberly A. Kelly
Buyer: Anthony M. Field
Price: $630,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: John Donaghy
Buyer: William Flynn
Price: $ 264,900
Location: Country Club Park
Seller: Stephen M. Deedy
Buyer: Southern Seas Retreats LLC
Price: $1.775 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: S&T Gonzalez Investments LLC
Buyer: Shauna Scherr
Price: $406,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Kevin K. Forde
Buyer: Cammie R. Harris
Price: $220,000
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Timothy E. Fiveash
Buyer: Aaron Brown
Price: $245,900
Location: Lakes
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Marvin P. Hicks III
Price: $389,900
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Jose Arturo Ramirez
Buyer: Alejandro Patino
Price: $6,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Bobby L. Cargile
Buyer: John Medlock
Price: $345,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Lisa V. Mayo
Buyer: Chantal Pierre
Price: $10,700
Location: Countryside Estates
Seller: Regency Innovations LLC
Buyer: Sharon Merrell
Price: $206,000
Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing
Seller: Howard William King
Buyer: William Scott Sullins
Price: $775,900
Location: Middleton Place
Seller: Greg Stahl
Buyer: Thomas B. Hinton
Price: $1.08 million
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: PFS Group LLC
Buyer: Christopher Lee Hutchinson
Price: $165,100
Location: N/A
Seller: Robert Clark Dickinson
Buyer: Jeffrey P. Johns
Price: $506,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Solid Rock Co.
Buyer: Campbell Construction LLC
Price: $50,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Stephen A. Barron, trustee
Buyer: Peachtree Lenox 871 LLC
Price: $655,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: John Duncan Goodrich Charitable Remainder Unitrust UTA DTD
Buyer: McIntyre Homes
Price: $410,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: T&T Realty LLC
Buyer: Gary L. Vanhouten
Price: $124,500
Location: Clover Heights
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Rosa E. Allen
Price: $196,100
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Matthew M. Johnston
Buyer: Bruce Neil Taylor
Price: $405,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Oscar J. Patron
Buyer: Rachel R. Hall
Price: $275,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Margo Schwab Booth
Buyer: Kenneth Cannon
Price: $387,500
Location: Shipwatch
Seller: Patricia A. Glass
Buyer: Michael A. Dyke
Price: $650,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Patricia A. Glass
Buyer: Michael A. Dyke
Price: $300,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: John B. Jackson
Buyer: Bruce L. Howerton
Price: $770,000
Location: Marsh Point
Seller: Drew H. Stake
Buyer: Wesley C. Collier
Price: $469,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Angela G. Comley
Buyer: Morgan Brooks Kieffer
Price: $279,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Monika C. Goodwin
Buyer: John P. Daly
Price: $310,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Trevor Long
Buyer: Chastity Robinson
Price: $159,000
Location: Sandalwood
Seller: Derrick Stephens Farber
Buyer: James Peterson
Price: $420,000
Location: Grandview at Sea Palms
Seller: EW Associates
Buyer: Daniel T. Atkins
Price: $5,000
Location: Good Place
Seller: Luis Trevizo
Buyer: Guntis Makstenieks
Price: $274,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Stephen Vargas
Buyer: Kelly Jean E. Erwin
Price: $380,000
Location: Toluca Landing
Seller: Jose Luis Ortiz
Buyer: Denise M. Rainwater
Price: $233,000
Location: North Golf Villas
Seller: CWLOTS LLC
Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Price: $224,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Zachary Bacchus
Price: $192,700
Location: Tanglewood
Seller: William S. Mounts
Buyer: Greg Stahl
Price: $875,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: MONTY LLC
Buyer: 35th Street Lot LLC
Price: $1.525 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Robert G. Fuller
Buyer: Oscar J. Patron
Price: $609,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Alexande SRP Villas LLC
Buyer: Gerardo Martinez
Price: $221,900
Location: Grants Ferry Cove
Seller: Kristen A. Yukness
Buyer: Terry M. Peace
Price: $189,000
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: Littleton Black
Buyer: Baltazar M. Sanchez
Price: $10,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Michael W. Bauer
Buyer: Fortune Investment Properties LLC
Price: $385,000
Location: N/A
Seller: U.S. Bank NA, trustee
Buyer: Coastal Georgia Home Sales LLC
Price: $117,600
Location: Avondale
Seller: Daniels Construction Co. Inc.
Buyer: Genie Fleet
Price: $319,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC
Buyer: EMS Holdings LLC
Price: $10,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Michael Mleko Building Contractor Inc.
Buyer: Eric E. Hanson
Price: $259,300
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Lorenzo O. Baeza
Buyer: Daniel Nakay
Price: $280,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Neil R. Foster
Buyer: Hazanna LLC
Price: $12,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Jason Merryman
Buyer: Bryan Heath Mixon Jr.
Price: $250,000
Location: Silver Bluff