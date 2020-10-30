Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: John C. Cleveland

Buyer: Bixiu GUO

Price: $215,000

Location: Glen Meadows

Seller: Andrew H. Tostensen III

Buyer: Christopher R. Sapp

Price: $275,000

Location: Blythe Island Highway

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah

Buyer: Devon Swanson

Price: $203,200

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Pallet Menders Inc.

Buyer: Tina Tuthill

Price: $79,900

Location: New Town

Seller: Alan K. Worthley

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Bickel

Price: $249,000

Location: 400 Sea Island Road

Seller: Jack A. Scroggs

Buyer: William Cook

Price: $288,000

Location: Sutton Place South

Seller: Anthony D. Martinez

Buyer: William Sanchez

Price: $297,900

Location: Lakes

Seller: 1806 Frederica LLC

Buyer: Worthy Landing LLC

Price: $110,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: S. Taylor Glover

Buyer: Dan Neil Hannon

Price: $300,000

Location: North End

Seller: Kenneth W. Cathcart, trustee

Buyer: Beverly L. Orr

Price: $218,000

Location: North Golf Villas

Seller: Jeff Johns Construction LLC

Buyer: Jackson Caleb Gibbs

Price: $225,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Robert W. Candler Jr.

Buyer: BABYCATTWO LLC

Price: $2,747,500

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Petra Graves

Buyer: Roy C. Turner III

Price: $325,000

Location: Courtside Homes

Seller: Cumberland Contractors Inc.

Buyer: Richard Arthur Kerns V

Price: $355,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Mark C. Lashell

Buyer: Tracy Goldstein Meazell

Price: $263,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Richard H. Taylor

Buyer: Robert Wayne Bowen

Price: $170,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Brian M. Kaminski

Buyer: Aaron Gable

Price: $115,000

Location: Turtle Creek

Seller: Janet M. Gaynor, trustee

Buyer: TFG Enterprises LLC

Price: $425,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Sharon B. Carver

Buyer: Paul J. Huhn

Price: $258,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Deborah E. Parisa

Buyer: Kevin L. Vinson

Price: $300,000

Location: Frederica Oaks

Seller: Pamela Wisda

Buyer: Sean Kenyon

Price: $187,000

Location: Timber Ridge

Seller: Joy E. Carr

Buyer: John P. Bennett

Price: $359,900

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Adewumi O. Adeyemibada

Price: $248,600

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Joseph Seebald

Buyer: Gary S. Share

Price: $155,000

Location: Island Square

Seller: Karen L. Sanford

Buyer: Bruce C. Rumage

Price: $400,000

Location: Harrison Pointe

Seller: Timothy J. Long

Buyer: Aimee Mayher Walsh

Price: $220,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Henry A. Kelly

Buyer: Gregory P. Cottone

Price: $380,000

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: MARTINSP8 LLC

Buyer: Seixas G. Milner III

Price: $1.225 million

Location: King & Prince Villas

Seller: Daniel Schaefer

Buyer: Michael Welsh

Price: $325,000

Location: Scarlett Gardens

Seller: Holly Holdings Investments LLC

Buyer: Angela N. Hrdlicka

Price: $377,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Joan Sylvester

Buyer: S.E. Ebbert LLC

Price: $335,000

Location: Commons at Frederica

Seller: Tony Donaldson

Buyer: Glenn Gann Sr.

Price: $407,900

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Kimberly A. Kelly

Buyer: Anthony M. Field

Price: $630,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: John Donaghy

Buyer: William Flynn

Price: $ 264,900

Location: Country Club Park

Seller: Stephen M. Deedy

Buyer: Southern Seas Retreats LLC

Price: $1.775 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: S&T Gonzalez Investments LLC

Buyer: Shauna Scherr

Price: $406,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Kevin K. Forde

Buyer: Cammie R. Harris

Price: $220,000

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Timothy E. Fiveash

Buyer: Aaron Brown

Price: $245,900

Location: Lakes

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Marvin P. Hicks III

Price: $389,900

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Jose Arturo Ramirez

Buyer: Alejandro Patino

Price: $6,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Bobby L. Cargile

Buyer: John Medlock

Price: $345,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Lisa V. Mayo

Buyer: Chantal Pierre

Price: $10,700

Location: Countryside Estates

Seller: Regency Innovations LLC

Buyer: Sharon Merrell

Price: $206,000

Location: Greyfield Villas at Powers Landing

Seller: Howard William King

Buyer: William Scott Sullins

Price: $775,900

Location: Middleton Place

Seller: Greg Stahl

Buyer: Thomas B. Hinton

Price: $1.08 million

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: PFS Group LLC

Buyer: Christopher Lee Hutchinson

Price: $165,100

Location: N/A

Seller: Robert Clark Dickinson

Buyer: Jeffrey P. Johns

Price: $506,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Solid Rock Co.

Buyer: Campbell Construction LLC

Price: $50,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Stephen A. Barron, trustee

Buyer: Peachtree Lenox 871 LLC

Price: $655,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: John Duncan Goodrich Charitable Remainder Unitrust UTA DTD

Buyer: McIntyre Homes

Price: $410,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: T&T Realty LLC

Buyer: Gary L. Vanhouten

Price: $124,500

Location: Clover Heights

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Rosa E. Allen

Price: $196,100

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Matthew M. Johnston

Buyer: Bruce Neil Taylor

Price: $405,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Oscar J. Patron

Buyer: Rachel R. Hall

Price: $275,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Margo Schwab Booth

Buyer: Kenneth Cannon

Price: $387,500

Location: Shipwatch

Seller: Patricia A. Glass

Buyer: Michael A. Dyke

Price: $650,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Patricia A. Glass

Buyer: Michael A. Dyke

Price: $300,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: John B. Jackson

Buyer: Bruce L. Howerton

Price: $770,000

Location: Marsh Point

Seller: Drew H. Stake

Buyer: Wesley C. Collier

Price: $469,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Angela G. Comley

Buyer: Morgan Brooks Kieffer

Price: $279,000

Location: Harrington

Seller: Monika C. Goodwin

Buyer: John P. Daly

Price: $310,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Trevor Long

Buyer: Chastity Robinson

Price: $159,000

Location: Sandalwood

Seller: Derrick Stephens Farber

Buyer: James Peterson

Price: $420,000

Location: Grandview at Sea Palms

Seller: EW Associates

Buyer: Daniel T. Atkins

Price: $5,000

Location: Good Place

Seller: Luis Trevizo

Buyer: Guntis Makstenieks

Price: $274,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Stephen Vargas

Buyer: Kelly Jean E. Erwin

Price: $380,000

Location: Toluca Landing

Seller: Jose Luis Ortiz

Buyer: Denise M. Rainwater

Price: $233,000

Location: North Golf Villas

Seller: CWLOTS LLC

Buyer: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Price: $224,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Zachary Bacchus

Price: $192,700

Location: Tanglewood

Seller: William S. Mounts

Buyer: Greg Stahl

Price: $875,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: MONTY LLC

Buyer: 35th Street Lot LLC

Price: $1.525 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Robert G. Fuller

Buyer: Oscar J. Patron

Price: $609,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Alexande SRP Villas LLC

Buyer: Gerardo Martinez

Price: $221,900

Location: Grants Ferry Cove

Seller: Kristen A. Yukness

Buyer: Terry M. Peace

Price: $189,000

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: Littleton Black

Buyer: Baltazar M. Sanchez

Price: $10,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Michael W. Bauer

Buyer: Fortune Investment Properties LLC

Price: $385,000

Location: N/A

Seller: U.S. Bank NA, trustee

Buyer: Coastal Georgia Home Sales LLC

Price: $117,600

Location: Avondale

Seller: Daniels Construction Co. Inc.

Buyer: Genie Fleet

Price: $319,900

Location: Clearwater

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC

Buyer: EMS Holdings LLC

Price: $10,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Michael Mleko Building Contractor Inc.

Buyer: Eric E. Hanson

Price: $259,300

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Lorenzo O. Baeza

Buyer: Daniel Nakay

Price: $280,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Neil R. Foster

Buyer: Hazanna LLC

Price: $12,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Jason Merryman

Buyer: Bryan Heath Mixon Jr.

Price: $250,000

Location: Silver Bluff

More from this section

Insurance advisor keeps customer service No. 1

Insurance advisor keeps customer service No. 1

Wading through the maze known as health insurance can be a difficult task, especially when you’re approaching retirement age, and Medicare coverage is constantly changing. Many people opt to carry only Original Medicare, but insurance brokers, like LaTasha Rozier, owner of LaTasha Rozier Hea…

+13
Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

A welcoming committee of about a thousand folks lined the waterfront Tuesday morning and crowded the St. Simons Island pier, craning their necks as the colossal VB 10,000 plodded its way toward destiny.

+11
Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

Eager crowd greets arrival of mega crane

A welcoming committee of about a thousand folks lined the waterfront Tuesday morning and crowded the St. Simons Island Pier, craning their necks as the colossal VB 10,000 plodded its way toward destiny.