Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 16 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Robert Timothy Klapp

Buyer: Matthew Samuel Lane

Price: $293,900

Location: Lakes

Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC

Buyer: Jonathan M. Hamill

Price: $307,600

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Adrian Pressley Cate

Buyer: Martha H. McCarthy

Price: $1.335 million

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: J. Wesley Woody LLC

Buyer: Heather Burkhalter

Price: $215,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: Heather Y. Hummel

Buyer: Funky Fish N Camp LLC

Price: $186,900

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Colleen P. Barker

Buyer: Gary J. Young

Price: $798,800

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Wayne C. Scarbrough

Buyer: Benjamin Hubert

Price: $425,000

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Talia R. Levine

Buyer: Etan Levine

Price: $200,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & County Club

Seller: David Alexander Band

Buyer: Devin C. Pruchnicki

Price: $222,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Eric P. Urmanski

Buyer: Bland Farms LLC

Price: $825,000

Location: King City

Seller: McDowell Properties LLC

Buyer: CEA Days LLC

Price: $2.15 million

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Mark Wilbanks

Buyer: David W. Symmes

Price: $336,000

Location:North Harrington Place

Seller: Ellen S. Langer

Buyer: William Clyatt

Price: $237,300

Location: Fox Run

Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.

Buyer: John M. Tsikistas

Price: $259,900

Location: Clearwater

Seller: John E. Hardman II

Buyer: Daniel T. Peevy

Price: $184,800

Location: Northside Estates

Seller: Vickie L. Fields

Buyer: April Leigh Williams

Price: $379,900

Location: N/A

Seller: Zenaida Juanitez

Buyer: Toby Murphy

Price: $160,000

Location: Powers Landing

Seller: David Brumbach

Buyer: Kevin Elwell

Price: $349,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: BAGA Investors Inc.

Buyer: Magan Kudyk

Price: $143,000

Location: Planting Hammock

Seller: Mary Elizabeth Littleton

Buyer: Alicia Luna

Price: $234,500

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: William Kelly Spivey

Buyer: Charles Buck Brumberlow III

Price: $1,000

Location: Ridgewood Plantation

Seller: C. Edwin Meadows Jr.

Buyer: Martha L. McCormack

Price: $300,000

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: Shenan Cory Foster

Buyer: Angela Rosmeri Gomez Roldan

Price: $60,000

Location: Brunswick Farms

Seller: Cheryl A. Zimmerman

Buyer: Kenneth Haynes

Price: $237,500

Location: South Union Street

Seller: Faustina S. Lang

Buyer: Harrison L. Jackson

Price: $240,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Christopher D. Howes

Buyer: Doug R. Burda

Price: $197,000

Location: Maggies Ridge

Seller: Marlene C. Bohlman

Buyer: Bettina B. Hopkins

Price: $220,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Elizabeth Kinzer

Buyer: Ryan Michael Moffa

Price: $198,000

Location: Island Townhouse

Seller: Michael J. Sayers Sr. PA

Buyer: Samuel George Varn

Price: $267,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Barbara K. Howerton

Buyer: Victor A. Crosby II

Price: $850,000

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC

Buyer: Spartina Homes LLC

Price: $3,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Stuart B. Walker

Buyer: PDB Family Limited Partnership LLLP

Price: $568,200

Location: Ocean Breezes

Seller: Thomas J. Ernst, trustee

Buyer: Jeffrey Lowell Coolidge

Price: $372,000

Location: West Lake Patio Homes

Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC

Buyer: Scott D. Kuhn

Price: $280,000

Location: Frederica Township

Seller: William Lawson Cofer Jr., trustee

Buyer: Timothy Alan Slusher

Price: $245,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Mildred S. Chapell

Buyer: Jorge L. Flores

Price: $615,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Mary Nelson Beckum

Buyer: Patrick A. Burke

Price: $370,000

Location: Sandcastle

Seller: Henry P. Rean

Buyer: Amy Dick Hurst

Price: $930,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Darrell R. Johnson

Buyer: Rose Camilletti Shepherd

Price: $675,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: DNC Holdings LLC

Buyer: Joel Smith Lawson IV

Price: $1.55 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Robert P. Hrdlicka

Buyer: William E. Lightfoot

Price: $670,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Cathy S. Brock

Buyer: Aimee Elise Gordy

Price: $134,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Geneva A. Crooms

Buyer: Tracy Flanagan

Price: $135,000

Location: Deerwood Estates

Seller: Judith B. Stipp

Buyer: Todd D. Humiston

Price: $139,500

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Gary J. Young, trustee

Buyer: Southern Crescent Moon LLC

Price: $1.11 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Harden A. Oldfield III

Buyer: John Clayton

Price: $354,100

Location: Demere Landing

Seller: Cornerstone Equities Corp.

Buyer: Brandon Lightsey Farms LLC

Price: $350,000

Location: Wesley Oaks

Seller: Kim Robert Pollack

Buyer: Gary Langfitt

Price: $810,000

Location: Stillwater

Seller: Marie Matthews

Buyer: Edward A. Trautz Jr.

Price: $40,000

Location: Heritage Estates

Seller: Reint Venker

Buyer: Emiliamo Lopez

Price: $53,000

Location: College Park

Seller: Mary Margaret Head

Buyer: Matt D. Leggett

Price: $425,000

Location: Butler Plantation

Seller: J. Harold Homesley

Buyer: Richard V. Martin

Price: $640,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Mark Allen Adair

Buyer: David Middleton Bland

Price: $345,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Marilyn Belofsky

Buyer: Matthew Lankford Lyon

Price: $730,000

Location: Sea Point Lodge

Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC

Buyer: Douglas Z. Patterson

Price: $699,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: Emory L. Boyd

Buyer: Charles F. Tortorete II

Price: $847,500

Location: Hendrix Walk

