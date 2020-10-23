Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 16 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Robert Timothy Klapp
Buyer: Matthew Samuel Lane
Price: $293,900
Location: Lakes
Seller: Landmark 24 Homes of Savannah LLC
Buyer: Jonathan M. Hamill
Price: $307,600
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Adrian Pressley Cate
Buyer: Martha H. McCarthy
Price: $1.335 million
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: J. Wesley Woody LLC
Buyer: Heather Burkhalter
Price: $215,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Heather Y. Hummel
Buyer: Funky Fish N Camp LLC
Price: $186,900
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Colleen P. Barker
Buyer: Gary J. Young
Price: $798,800
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Wayne C. Scarbrough
Buyer: Benjamin Hubert
Price: $425,000
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Talia R. Levine
Buyer: Etan Levine
Price: $200,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & County Club
Seller: David Alexander Band
Buyer: Devin C. Pruchnicki
Price: $222,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Eric P. Urmanski
Buyer: Bland Farms LLC
Price: $825,000
Location: King City
Seller: McDowell Properties LLC
Buyer: CEA Days LLC
Price: $2.15 million
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Mark Wilbanks
Buyer: David W. Symmes
Price: $336,000
Location:North Harrington Place
Seller: Ellen S. Langer
Buyer: William Clyatt
Price: $237,300
Location: Fox Run
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc.
Buyer: John M. Tsikistas
Price: $259,900
Location: Clearwater
Seller: John E. Hardman II
Buyer: Daniel T. Peevy
Price: $184,800
Location: Northside Estates
Seller: Vickie L. Fields
Buyer: April Leigh Williams
Price: $379,900
Location: N/A
Seller: Zenaida Juanitez
Buyer: Toby Murphy
Price: $160,000
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: David Brumbach
Buyer: Kevin Elwell
Price: $349,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: BAGA Investors Inc.
Buyer: Magan Kudyk
Price: $143,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Mary Elizabeth Littleton
Buyer: Alicia Luna
Price: $234,500
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: William Kelly Spivey
Buyer: Charles Buck Brumberlow III
Price: $1,000
Location: Ridgewood Plantation
Seller: C. Edwin Meadows Jr.
Buyer: Martha L. McCormack
Price: $300,000
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Shenan Cory Foster
Buyer: Angela Rosmeri Gomez Roldan
Price: $60,000
Location: Brunswick Farms
Seller: Cheryl A. Zimmerman
Buyer: Kenneth Haynes
Price: $237,500
Location: South Union Street
Seller: Faustina S. Lang
Buyer: Harrison L. Jackson
Price: $240,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Christopher D. Howes
Buyer: Doug R. Burda
Price: $197,000
Location: Maggies Ridge
Seller: Marlene C. Bohlman
Buyer: Bettina B. Hopkins
Price: $220,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Elizabeth Kinzer
Buyer: Ryan Michael Moffa
Price: $198,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Michael J. Sayers Sr. PA
Buyer: Samuel George Varn
Price: $267,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Barbara K. Howerton
Buyer: Victor A. Crosby II
Price: $850,000
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: Silver Bluff Builders LLC
Buyer: Spartina Homes LLC
Price: $3,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Stuart B. Walker
Buyer: PDB Family Limited Partnership LLLP
Price: $568,200
Location: Ocean Breezes
Seller: Thomas J. Ernst, trustee
Buyer: Jeffrey Lowell Coolidge
Price: $372,000
Location: West Lake Patio Homes
Seller: Frederica Marsh Lots LLC
Buyer: Scott D. Kuhn
Price: $280,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: William Lawson Cofer Jr., trustee
Buyer: Timothy Alan Slusher
Price: $245,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Mildred S. Chapell
Buyer: Jorge L. Flores
Price: $615,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Mary Nelson Beckum
Buyer: Patrick A. Burke
Price: $370,000
Location: Sandcastle
Seller: Henry P. Rean
Buyer: Amy Dick Hurst
Price: $930,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Darrell R. Johnson
Buyer: Rose Camilletti Shepherd
Price: $675,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: DNC Holdings LLC
Buyer: Joel Smith Lawson IV
Price: $1.55 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Robert P. Hrdlicka
Buyer: William E. Lightfoot
Price: $670,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Cathy S. Brock
Buyer: Aimee Elise Gordy
Price: $134,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Geneva A. Crooms
Buyer: Tracy Flanagan
Price: $135,000
Location: Deerwood Estates
Seller: Judith B. Stipp
Buyer: Todd D. Humiston
Price: $139,500
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Gary J. Young, trustee
Buyer: Southern Crescent Moon LLC
Price: $1.11 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Harden A. Oldfield III
Buyer: John Clayton
Price: $354,100
Location: Demere Landing
Seller: Cornerstone Equities Corp.
Buyer: Brandon Lightsey Farms LLC
Price: $350,000
Location: Wesley Oaks
Seller: Kim Robert Pollack
Buyer: Gary Langfitt
Price: $810,000
Location: Stillwater
Seller: Marie Matthews
Buyer: Edward A. Trautz Jr.
Price: $40,000
Location: Heritage Estates
Seller: Reint Venker
Buyer: Emiliamo Lopez
Price: $53,000
Location: College Park
Seller: Mary Margaret Head
Buyer: Matt D. Leggett
Price: $425,000
Location: Butler Plantation
Seller: J. Harold Homesley
Buyer: Richard V. Martin
Price: $640,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Mark Allen Adair
Buyer: David Middleton Bland
Price: $345,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Marilyn Belofsky
Buyer: Matthew Lankford Lyon
Price: $730,000
Location: Sea Point Lodge
Seller: Palmetto Building Group LLC
Buyer: Douglas Z. Patterson
Price: $699,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Emory L. Boyd
Buyer: Charles F. Tortorete II
Price: $847,500
Location: Hendrix Walk