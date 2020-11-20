Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Michael Melko

Buyer: Mark Doty

Price: $10,000

Location: Silver Bluff

Seller: Beatrice Anne Burke Dismer

Buyer: Happy Keiffer Farber

Price: $335,000

Location: Dumbar Acres

Seller: Linda Nan Vandigriff

Buyer: Robert Toutkoushian

Price: $450,000

Location: Beachcomber Retreat

Seller: Sharon C. Frazier

Buyer: John Robert Donnelly Jr.

Price: $366,000

Location: Bay Tree Cottages

Seller: A.W. Strickland

Buyer: Apex Roofing

Price: $32,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Clifford M. Hodges

Buyer: Bruce H. Miles

Price: $535,000

Location: Rowantree

Seller: GDCO LLC

Buyer: Rosa Espinoza

Price: $35,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Alex Hall

Buyer: Edward Nelsoln

Price: $56,000

Location: New Town

Seller: Candace Jacobs

Buyer: Jeff Emory

Price: $30,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Leone F. Jones

Buyer: Kevin L. Billue

Price: $40,500

Location: New Town

Seller: Stephen T. Waters

Buyer: Joseph Monrow Burnsed

Price: $232,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Jerilyn Barker

Buyer: Jason Turner

Price: $90,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Depratter Landing LLC

Buyer: Amrish Patel

Price: $287,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: NSH Service LLC

Buyer: AMBE 7 LLC

Price: $280,000

Location: Montpelier

Seller: Scott M. Jacobs

Buyer: Dylan Trey Freeman

Price: $299,900

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Gregory P. Hauck

Buyer: Walter G. Sonne

Price: $472,000

Location: Sinclair Pointe

Seller: Paul A. Christian

Buyer: Benjamin L. Woodard

Price: $279,300

Location: Village Bluff

Seller: Charles E. Gibson

Buyer: Amanda Joan Harkness

Price: $210,000

Location: Stately Oaks

Seller: Heather Y. Hummel

Buyer: Cindy K. Crump

Price: $182,000

Location: Gascoigne

Seller: Terance F. Fowler

Buyer: James Andrew Howard

Price: $265,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Richard Townsend

Buyer: Outsourcing Specialists LLC

Price: $650,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Brandon C. Claridge

Buyer: Christopher Humbert

Price: $279,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Johns Land Co. Inc.

Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.

Price: $10,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Johns Land Co. Inc.

Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.

Price: $20,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Thomas P. Demarini

Buyer: Luannalie LLC

Price: $400,000

Location: Blythe Island

Seller: D 12 Properties LLC

Buyer: Bobbi Lynn Spradlin

Price: $419,000

Location: Dunbar Acres

Seller: Stanley D. Jones

Buyer: Joseph P. Ierardi

Price: $275,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Mark D. Norton

Buyer: Bernard F. Swafford III

Price: $75,000

Location: Raymonds Grant

Seller: Michael D. Minutelli

Buyer: Daniel J. Von Bargen

Price: $295,500

Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation

Seller: Joseph Robert Proulx

Buyer: Charlotte Williamson

Price: $342,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Gerald J. Bandy

Buyer: Stacy B. McLarty

Price: $300,000

Location: Windy Oaks

Seller: Gregory Dean Martin

Buyer: Jonathan W. Tronolone

Price: $1,572,400

Location: St. Simons Island Club

Seller: Corinne E. Myhre

Buyer: Cheralin Kay Smith

Price: $167,000

Location: Breckenridge

Seller: Kimberly R. Bearden

Buyer: Melissa B. Merritt

Price: $245,900

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Sandra K. Shelnutt

Buyer: WKK LLC

Price: $495,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Christopher M. Owens

Buyer: Robert Lynn Miller, trustee

Price: $125,000

Location: Hampton Point

Seller: Oak Brothers Construction LLC

Buyer: Michael D. Minutelli

Price: $385,000

Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms West

Seller: Mary Lynn Kinchen

Buyer: William Murray

Price: $140,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Beaufort G. Roberts

Buyer: Willie Taylor

Price: $148,500

Location: Fairway Oaks

Seller: Jo Anne B. Barrow

Buyer: Sandra K. Geisler

Price: $55,000

Location: Sea View

Seller: William A. Sanders

Buyer: Stephen Craig Wheeler

Price: $490,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Ricky McIntyre

Buyer: Ruth Schenkenberger

Price: $115,000

Location: St. Simons Inn by the Lighthouse

Seller: Robert E. Rewis

Buyer: Ashlee R. Morehouse

Price: $654,000

Location: St. Simons Island Club

