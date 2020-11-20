Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Michael Melko
Buyer: Mark Doty
Price: $10,000
Location: Silver Bluff
Seller: Beatrice Anne Burke Dismer
Buyer: Happy Keiffer Farber
Price: $335,000
Location: Dumbar Acres
Seller: Linda Nan Vandigriff
Buyer: Robert Toutkoushian
Price: $450,000
Location: Beachcomber Retreat
Seller: Sharon C. Frazier
Buyer: John Robert Donnelly Jr.
Price: $366,000
Location: Bay Tree Cottages
Seller: A.W. Strickland
Buyer: Apex Roofing
Price: $32,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Clifford M. Hodges
Buyer: Bruce H. Miles
Price: $535,000
Location: Rowantree
Seller: GDCO LLC
Buyer: Rosa Espinoza
Price: $35,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Alex Hall
Buyer: Edward Nelsoln
Price: $56,000
Location: New Town
Seller: Candace Jacobs
Buyer: Jeff Emory
Price: $30,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Leone F. Jones
Buyer: Kevin L. Billue
Price: $40,500
Location: New Town
Seller: Stephen T. Waters
Buyer: Joseph Monrow Burnsed
Price: $232,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Jerilyn Barker
Buyer: Jason Turner
Price: $90,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Depratter Landing LLC
Buyer: Amrish Patel
Price: $287,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: NSH Service LLC
Buyer: AMBE 7 LLC
Price: $280,000
Location: Montpelier
Seller: Scott M. Jacobs
Buyer: Dylan Trey Freeman
Price: $299,900
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Gregory P. Hauck
Buyer: Walter G. Sonne
Price: $472,000
Location: Sinclair Pointe
Seller: Paul A. Christian
Buyer: Benjamin L. Woodard
Price: $279,300
Location: Village Bluff
Seller: Charles E. Gibson
Buyer: Amanda Joan Harkness
Price: $210,000
Location: Stately Oaks
Seller: Heather Y. Hummel
Buyer: Cindy K. Crump
Price: $182,000
Location: Gascoigne
Seller: Terance F. Fowler
Buyer: James Andrew Howard
Price: $265,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Richard Townsend
Buyer: Outsourcing Specialists LLC
Price: $650,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Brandon C. Claridge
Buyer: Christopher Humbert
Price: $279,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Johns Land Co. Inc.
Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.
Price: $10,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Johns Land Co. Inc.
Buyer: Jeff Johns Construction Inc.
Price: $20,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Thomas P. Demarini
Buyer: Luannalie LLC
Price: $400,000
Location: Blythe Island
Seller: D 12 Properties LLC
Buyer: Bobbi Lynn Spradlin
Price: $419,000
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: Stanley D. Jones
Buyer: Joseph P. Ierardi
Price: $275,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Mark D. Norton
Buyer: Bernard F. Swafford III
Price: $75,000
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Michael D. Minutelli
Buyer: Daniel J. Von Bargen
Price: $295,500
Location: Limeburn Village at Hampton Plantation
Seller: Joseph Robert Proulx
Buyer: Charlotte Williamson
Price: $342,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Gerald J. Bandy
Buyer: Stacy B. McLarty
Price: $300,000
Location: Windy Oaks
Seller: Gregory Dean Martin
Buyer: Jonathan W. Tronolone
Price: $1,572,400
Location: St. Simons Island Club
Seller: Corinne E. Myhre
Buyer: Cheralin Kay Smith
Price: $167,000
Location: Breckenridge
Seller: Kimberly R. Bearden
Buyer: Melissa B. Merritt
Price: $245,900
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Sandra K. Shelnutt
Buyer: WKK LLC
Price: $495,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Christopher M. Owens
Buyer: Robert Lynn Miller, trustee
Price: $125,000
Location: Hampton Point
Seller: Oak Brothers Construction LLC
Buyer: Michael D. Minutelli
Price: $385,000
Location: Courtside Homes at Sea Palms West
Seller: Mary Lynn Kinchen
Buyer: William Murray
Price: $140,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Beaufort G. Roberts
Buyer: Willie Taylor
Price: $148,500
Location: Fairway Oaks
Seller: Jo Anne B. Barrow
Buyer: Sandra K. Geisler
Price: $55,000
Location: Sea View
Seller: William A. Sanders
Buyer: Stephen Craig Wheeler
Price: $490,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Ricky McIntyre
Buyer: Ruth Schenkenberger
Price: $115,000
Location: St. Simons Inn by the Lighthouse
Seller: Robert E. Rewis
Buyer: Ashlee R. Morehouse
Price: $654,000
Location: St. Simons Island Club