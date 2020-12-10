Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: SSERI LLC

Buyer: James A. Hair

Price: $1.27 million

Location: Villas at Coastal Cottages

Seller: Thomas A. Delaney

Buyer: Matthew Delaney

Price: $500,000

Location: West Point Lake

Seller: Mathew Delaney

Buyer: Thomas M. Delaney

Price: $350,000

Location: River View Park

Seller: Andrew Lee Heiskell, trustee

Buyer: John Quincey Evans

Price: $540,000

Location: Sea Island No. 1

Seller: Miller Properties SS LLC

Buyer: Risi Enterprises LLC

Price: $28,000

Location: Hampton Plantation

Seller: Wells Fargo Bank NA, trustee

Buyer: Christopher A. Germano

Price: $255,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Sylvia T. Ayala

Buyer: Katherine Anne Brooks

Price: $100,000

Location: Urbana

Seller: Indaba LLC

Buyer: Mary Elizabeth Dubignon

Price: $175,000

Location: Old Town

Seller: Kelly Ellington

Buyer: Anne Starcher

Price: $193,100

Location: Shadowlake

Seller: Lawrence Franklin Edwards

Buyer: Everett Johanson

Price: $258,000

Location: Island Marshwood

Seller: Ringan T. Doty

Buyer: Jonathan A. Mathis

Price: $325,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Quinton Z. Lane

Buyer: MTA Financial Services

Price: $10,000

Location: New Town

Seller: CIMM LLC

Buyer: James Griffin Smith Sr.

Price: $603,000

Location: West Point Plantation

Seller: 2418 N Main LLC

Buyer: Cook Out Brunswick Inc.

Price: $1,285 million

Location: N/A

Seller: William Herman Diestel

Buyer: Hilary Elizabeth Hollaway

Price: $16,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Riverside Racket LLC

Buyer: Michael J. Sayers Sr.

Price: $110,000

Location: Deerfield Station

Seller: Gene Arnold Weeks

Buyer: Heather F. Kranz

Price: $150,000

Location: Satilla Shores

Seller: Carl Lavon Crosby

Buyer: Amelia H. Damiano

Price: $152,900

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: Thomas C. Wylly

Buyer: Hawkeye Investment LLC

Price: $900,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Kristin A. Lee

Buyer: James K. Diestel

Price: $575,000

Location: Wymberly on the Marsh

Seller: Debra D. Borg

Buyer: Mary Teresa Kliner

Price: $274,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Carl L. Schlich

Buyer: Robert M. Chandler

Price: $164,300

Location: Village Green

Seller: Vector Aviation LLC

Buyer: Timothy Scott Jones

Price: $27,000

Location: Happy Hangars

Seller: David Randolph

Buyer: Robert Theodore Graff III

Price: $1,107,500

Location: Grove

Seller: Surf Bum Property Holdings LLC

Buyer: J. Perry Blackwelder

Price: $415,000

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: George M. Dupuy

Buyer: Debra Borg

Price: $325,000

Location: Royal Oaks

Seller: Bennie C. Rice

Buyer: John Boho

Price: $342,000

Location: Reserve at Demere

Seller: Thomas O. Lawson, trustee

Buyer: Stephanie Artnak Everett

Price: $160,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Brillante International LLC

Buyer: Alesia Preece

Price: $317,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Ocean Waters Properties LLC

Buyer: William N. Allen

Price: $360,900

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Ashley S. Holland

Buyer: Tatianna Troop

Price: $300,000

Location: Ratcliffe Lake

Seller: Terry Michael Whitesell

Buyer: Susan M. Medlock

Price: $245,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Mikhail X. Keen

Buyer: Samuel Michael Goodbread

Price: $188,000

Location: Emanuel Church Estates

Seller: Goodman Doty Sea Island Investments LLLP

Buyer: Craig & Lee Williams Family Partnership Ltd.

Price: $1.5 million

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Malcom Kerr

Buyer: Tuba Malinowski

Price: $860,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Randall Steve Adams

Buyer: Malinda Diane Cummingham

Price: $266,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Irvin Grant Jr.

Buyer: P Nut Properties Inc.

Price: $57,000

Location: Lawrenceville

Seller: Angela Golden

Buyer: Demot A. Chare

Price: $82,000

Location: Windsor Park

Seller: Gregory B. Kellis

Buyer: John Yancey Wynn

Price: $315,000

Location: Epworth Acres

Seller: Patrick Lawrence Grozier, trustee

Buyer: Randolph P. Russell

Price: $1.135 million

Location: Fiddler Point

Seller: Ulrich Rodo Beyer

Buyer: Jocelyn Deliosa

Price: $130,000

Location: Wavely Pines

Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC

Buyer: Christopher D. Wells

Price: $42,500

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Zachary Moxley

Buyer: Jody L. Rhodea

Price: $298,800

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Antonio Lashawn Thomas

Buyer: Jose Oliva

Price: $8,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Amber M. Rowell

Buyer: William McFarland

Price: $80,000

Location: Blackberry Farms

Seller: Bryan J. Robinson

Buyer: Sherry B. Adams

Price: $240,000

Location: Ocean Walk

Seller: Gale Roebuck Scott

Buyer: Margaret Anderson

Price: $1.32 million

Location: Golf Retreat No. 1

Seller: Peter Liedman

Buyer: William Ian Bundy

Price: $240,000

Location: Satilla Sands

Seller: Nathan S. McDonald

Buyer: James C. Coleman

Price: $207,500

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Richard Wayne Young

Buyer: 3811 LLC

Price: $425,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Richard L. Brandon

Buyer: Charls Rheba Fronebarger

Price: $242,500

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: Richard Comely

Buyer: Diane N. Corbitt

Price: $1.24 million

Location: East Beach

Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC

Buyer: Mark D. Amman, trustee

Price: $215,000

Location: Island Retreat

Seller: James Loggins

Buyer: Scott Alan Judy

Price: $345,000

Location: Eagle Crest

Seller: Robert F. McGettrick

Buyer: Tad R. Pultorak

Price: $230,000

Location: Country Walk

Seller: Gale R. Scott

Buyer: Rekeshkumar B. Patel

Price: $84,000

Location: Marshview

Seller: Christina M. H. Allen

Buyer: Keith I. Rushing

Price: $632,500

Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club

Seller: James W. Davis

Buyer: Jay Andrew Pierson

Price: $139,000

Location: Highland Park

Seller: Satilla Forest Development Co. Inc.

Buyer: Benjamin Acevedo

Price: $13,000

Location: Hunters Point

Seller: Cheryl J. Moye

Buyer: Jayne McCaughey

Price: $155,000

Location: Calebs Crossing

Seller: Jefffrey Lawrence Johnston

Buyer: Sheila B. Cason

Price: $325,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: Deivory N. Smith

Buyer: Edmond John Harris

Price: $117,500

Location: Shell Pointe

Seller: James J. Miller

Buyer: William Harvey Anderson

Price: $170,000

Location: Bridgewater

Seller: Ramesh A. Patel

Buyer: Swati Patel

Price: $350,000

Location: Cinder Hill

Seller: David Cameron

Buyer: Holly Holdings Investments LLC

Price: $67,900

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Satilla Forest Development Co.

Buyer: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Price: $25,000

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Satilla Forest Development Co.

Buyer: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Price: $25,000

Location: Woodland Cove

Buyer: Satilla Forest Development Co.

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes

Price: $25,000

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: Satilla Forest Management Co.

Buyer: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: Woodland Cove

Seller: City Electric Supply Co.

Buyer: Spirit Master Funding X LLC

Price: $1,299,400

Location: N/A

Seller: Patricia Jo Melies

Buyer: Jill Suzanne Overton

Price: $280,000

Location: Brockinton Marsh

Seller: TFG Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Margaret Robinson

Price: $485,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Frederica Baptist Church Inc.

Buyer: Phoddcorp Holdings LLC

Price: $175,000

Location: 1700 Frederica Road Commerical Condominium

Seller: P&J Coastal Properties LLC

Buyer: Brian P. Sims

Price: $600,000

Location: Stones Throw Cottages

Seller: Josephy E. Moutria

Buyer: Andrew Senick

Price: $252,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: James M. Childers

Buyer: Ace L. Ransom

Price: $185,000

Location: Autumns Wood

Seller: Sawgrass II LLC

Buyer: Alan Tucker Jr.

Price: $469,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Timothy W. Rannet

Buyer: John E. Johnson

Price: $350,000

Location: Linkside Patio Homes

Seller: John L. Farrell, trustee

Buyer: Mark C. Lang

Price: $204,800

Location: Saddle Brooke

Seller: Janice H. Matte

Buyer: John Ekholm

Price: $900,000

Location: East Beach

Seller: Kendall Folk

Buyer: John Adams

Price: $755,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Thomas L. Fleetwood

Buyer: Mark Caldwell

Price: $2.15 million

Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Adam Richards

Buyer: Richard E. Buckley

Price: $2.145 million

Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Nancy Fraser Parker Trust

Buyer: Craig J. Andreen

Price: $3.875 million

Location: Ocean Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: J. Dewey Benefield Jr.

Buyer: Catherine S. Workmon

Price: $315,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: James Dewey Benefield Jr.

Buyer: Amanda Lindsey Stack Workmon

Price: $315,000

Location: Hamilton Landing

Seller: Henry V. Cate III

Buyer: David Lee Roberts

Price: $495,000

Location: Villas at Gascoigne

Seller: Timothy P. Neher, trustee

Buyer: Robert Wesley Lafferty Sr., trustee

Price: $3,246,500

Location: North End

