Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: SSERI LLC
Buyer: James A. Hair
Price: $1.27 million
Location: Villas at Coastal Cottages
Seller: Thomas A. Delaney
Buyer: Matthew Delaney
Price: $500,000
Location: West Point Lake
Seller: Mathew Delaney
Buyer: Thomas M. Delaney
Price: $350,000
Location: River View Park
Seller: Andrew Lee Heiskell, trustee
Buyer: John Quincey Evans
Price: $540,000
Location: Sea Island No. 1
Seller: Miller Properties SS LLC
Buyer: Risi Enterprises LLC
Price: $28,000
Location: Hampton Plantation
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank NA, trustee
Buyer: Christopher A. Germano
Price: $255,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Sylvia T. Ayala
Buyer: Katherine Anne Brooks
Price: $100,000
Location: Urbana
Seller: Indaba LLC
Buyer: Mary Elizabeth Dubignon
Price: $175,000
Location: Old Town
Seller: Kelly Ellington
Buyer: Anne Starcher
Price: $193,100
Location: Shadowlake
Seller: Lawrence Franklin Edwards
Buyer: Everett Johanson
Price: $258,000
Location: Island Marshwood
Seller: Ringan T. Doty
Buyer: Jonathan A. Mathis
Price: $325,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Quinton Z. Lane
Buyer: MTA Financial Services
Price: $10,000
Location: New Town
Seller: CIMM LLC
Buyer: James Griffin Smith Sr.
Price: $603,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: 2418 N Main LLC
Buyer: Cook Out Brunswick Inc.
Price: $1,285 million
Location: N/A
Seller: William Herman Diestel
Buyer: Hilary Elizabeth Hollaway
Price: $16,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Riverside Racket LLC
Buyer: Michael J. Sayers Sr.
Price: $110,000
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: Gene Arnold Weeks
Buyer: Heather F. Kranz
Price: $150,000
Location: Satilla Shores
Seller: Carl Lavon Crosby
Buyer: Amelia H. Damiano
Price: $152,900
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: Thomas C. Wylly
Buyer: Hawkeye Investment LLC
Price: $900,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Kristin A. Lee
Buyer: James K. Diestel
Price: $575,000
Location: Wymberly on the Marsh
Seller: Debra D. Borg
Buyer: Mary Teresa Kliner
Price: $274,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Carl L. Schlich
Buyer: Robert M. Chandler
Price: $164,300
Location: Village Green
Seller: Vector Aviation LLC
Buyer: Timothy Scott Jones
Price: $27,000
Location: Happy Hangars
Seller: David Randolph
Buyer: Robert Theodore Graff III
Price: $1,107,500
Location: Grove
Seller: Surf Bum Property Holdings LLC
Buyer: J. Perry Blackwelder
Price: $415,000
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: George M. Dupuy
Buyer: Debra Borg
Price: $325,000
Location: Royal Oaks
Seller: Bennie C. Rice
Buyer: John Boho
Price: $342,000
Location: Reserve at Demere
Seller: Thomas O. Lawson, trustee
Buyer: Stephanie Artnak Everett
Price: $160,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Brillante International LLC
Buyer: Alesia Preece
Price: $317,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Ocean Waters Properties LLC
Buyer: William N. Allen
Price: $360,900
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Ashley S. Holland
Buyer: Tatianna Troop
Price: $300,000
Location: Ratcliffe Lake
Seller: Terry Michael Whitesell
Buyer: Susan M. Medlock
Price: $245,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Mikhail X. Keen
Buyer: Samuel Michael Goodbread
Price: $188,000
Location: Emanuel Church Estates
Seller: Goodman Doty Sea Island Investments LLLP
Buyer: Craig & Lee Williams Family Partnership Ltd.
Price: $1.5 million
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Malcom Kerr
Buyer: Tuba Malinowski
Price: $860,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Randall Steve Adams
Buyer: Malinda Diane Cummingham
Price: $266,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Irvin Grant Jr.
Buyer: P Nut Properties Inc.
Price: $57,000
Location: Lawrenceville
Seller: Angela Golden
Buyer: Demot A. Chare
Price: $82,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Gregory B. Kellis
Buyer: John Yancey Wynn
Price: $315,000
Location: Epworth Acres
Seller: Patrick Lawrence Grozier, trustee
Buyer: Randolph P. Russell
Price: $1.135 million
Location: Fiddler Point
Seller: Ulrich Rodo Beyer
Buyer: Jocelyn Deliosa
Price: $130,000
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: RLF Carriage Gate Properties LLC
Buyer: Christopher D. Wells
Price: $42,500
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Zachary Moxley
Buyer: Jody L. Rhodea
Price: $298,800
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Antonio Lashawn Thomas
Buyer: Jose Oliva
Price: $8,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Amber M. Rowell
Buyer: William McFarland
Price: $80,000
Location: Blackberry Farms
Seller: Bryan J. Robinson
Buyer: Sherry B. Adams
Price: $240,000
Location: Ocean Walk
Seller: Gale Roebuck Scott
Buyer: Margaret Anderson
Price: $1.32 million
Location: Golf Retreat No. 1
Seller: Peter Liedman
Buyer: William Ian Bundy
Price: $240,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Nathan S. McDonald
Buyer: James C. Coleman
Price: $207,500
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Richard Wayne Young
Buyer: 3811 LLC
Price: $425,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Richard L. Brandon
Buyer: Charls Rheba Fronebarger
Price: $242,500
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: Richard Comely
Buyer: Diane N. Corbitt
Price: $1.24 million
Location: East Beach
Seller: Hodnett Cooper & Hodnett LLC
Buyer: Mark D. Amman, trustee
Price: $215,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: James Loggins
Buyer: Scott Alan Judy
Price: $345,000
Location: Eagle Crest
Seller: Robert F. McGettrick
Buyer: Tad R. Pultorak
Price: $230,000
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Gale R. Scott
Buyer: Rekeshkumar B. Patel
Price: $84,000
Location: Marshview
Seller: Christina M. H. Allen
Buyer: Keith I. Rushing
Price: $632,500
Location: Sea Palms Golf & Country Club
Seller: James W. Davis
Buyer: Jay Andrew Pierson
Price: $139,000
Location: Highland Park
Seller: Satilla Forest Development Co. Inc.
Buyer: Benjamin Acevedo
Price: $13,000
Location: Hunters Point
Seller: Cheryl J. Moye
Buyer: Jayne McCaughey
Price: $155,000
Location: Calebs Crossing
Seller: Jefffrey Lawrence Johnston
Buyer: Sheila B. Cason
Price: $325,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: Deivory N. Smith
Buyer: Edmond John Harris
Price: $117,500
Location: Shell Pointe
Seller: James J. Miller
Buyer: William Harvey Anderson
Price: $170,000
Location: Bridgewater
Seller: Ramesh A. Patel
Buyer: Swati Patel
Price: $350,000
Location: Cinder Hill
Seller: David Cameron
Buyer: Holly Holdings Investments LLC
Price: $67,900
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Satilla Forest Development Co.
Buyer: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Price: $25,000
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Satilla Forest Development Co.
Buyer: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Price: $25,000
Location: Woodland Cove
Buyer: Satilla Forest Development Co.
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes
Price: $25,000
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: Satilla Forest Management Co.
Buyer: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: Woodland Cove
Seller: City Electric Supply Co.
Buyer: Spirit Master Funding X LLC
Price: $1,299,400
Location: N/A
Seller: Patricia Jo Melies
Buyer: Jill Suzanne Overton
Price: $280,000
Location: Brockinton Marsh
Seller: TFG Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Margaret Robinson
Price: $485,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Frederica Baptist Church Inc.
Buyer: Phoddcorp Holdings LLC
Price: $175,000
Location: 1700 Frederica Road Commerical Condominium
Seller: P&J Coastal Properties LLC
Buyer: Brian P. Sims
Price: $600,000
Location: Stones Throw Cottages
Seller: Josephy E. Moutria
Buyer: Andrew Senick
Price: $252,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: James M. Childers
Buyer: Ace L. Ransom
Price: $185,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Sawgrass II LLC
Buyer: Alan Tucker Jr.
Price: $469,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Timothy W. Rannet
Buyer: John E. Johnson
Price: $350,000
Location: Linkside Patio Homes
Seller: John L. Farrell, trustee
Buyer: Mark C. Lang
Price: $204,800
Location: Saddle Brooke
Seller: Janice H. Matte
Buyer: John Ekholm
Price: $900,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: Kendall Folk
Buyer: John Adams
Price: $755,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Thomas L. Fleetwood
Buyer: Mark Caldwell
Price: $2.15 million
Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Adam Richards
Buyer: Richard E. Buckley
Price: $2.145 million
Location: Forest Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Nancy Fraser Parker Trust
Buyer: Craig J. Andreen
Price: $3.875 million
Location: Ocean Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: J. Dewey Benefield Jr.
Buyer: Catherine S. Workmon
Price: $315,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: James Dewey Benefield Jr.
Buyer: Amanda Lindsey Stack Workmon
Price: $315,000
Location: Hamilton Landing
Seller: Henry V. Cate III
Buyer: David Lee Roberts
Price: $495,000
Location: Villas at Gascoigne
Seller: Timothy P. Neher, trustee
Buyer: Robert Wesley Lafferty Sr., trustee
Price: $3,246,500
Location: North End