Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: James Howard

Buyer: Nicole Shepard

Price: $245,000

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: James G. Smith

Buyer: Jeffrey Bradford

Price: $433,500

Location: Forest Park

Seller: Inn of Lake City Inc.

Buyer: Bartlett Stephen Johnson

Price: $335,000

Location: Limeburn Village

Seller: Elizabeth R. Gardner

Buyer: Sergio Galvan Cruz

Price: $16,000

Location: Brunswick Villa

Seller: Catherine Susan Mehere Milspaw

Buyer: Debra Charlynn Clayton

Price: $150,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Larry Michael Byrd

Buyer: Stephen Wayne Bowles

Price: $287,000

Location: Clearwater

Seller: Roger E. Varnadore

Buyer: Gary E. Williams

Price: $449,900

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Stephanie Ortiz

Buyer: Doug L. Odell

Price: $216,500

Location: Glynn Haven Estates

Seller: Stephanie Christine Sorrell

Buyer: Jeff A. Brabham

Price: $360,000

Location: Mariners Landing

Seller: Donald T. Minix Jr.

Buyer: Kyle Morgan Edwards

Price: $354,000

Location: Morgans Mill

Seller: Nina Kasner

Buyer: Wannah S. Ackerman

Price: $317,000

Location: Brockington Marsh

Seller: Mathew724LLC

Buyer: David Eddy Vincent

Price: $610,000

Location: Village Villas

Seller: Audrey S. Chapman

Buyer: Scott Pettigrove

Price: $460,000

Location: Drakes Landing

Seller: George E. Davis

Buyer: Bradley L. Milkwick

Price: $389,000

Location: Foxcreek

Seller: Charles W. Scragg III

Buyer: John Conti

Price: $534,000

Location: Southern Oaks Plantation

Seller: Monica D. Tavenal

Buyer: Ana Laura Hernandez Lopez

Price: $35,000

Location: Ridgewood

Seller: W.P. Biggers

Buyer: Sean K. Leslie

Price: $757,500

Location: Ocean Breeze

Seller: Jeffrey D. Cowles

Buyer: Patrick L. Grozier

Price: $582,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Scot Drader

Buyer: Margaret Gayle Peeples

Price: $210,000

Location: Courtside Villas

Seller: Stephen Patrick Adley

Buyer: Ernest W. Linzie

Price: $430,000

Location: Oak Forest

Seller: Hope Becker

Buyer: Ryan Rodriguez

Price: $146,000

Location: Winstead

Seller: Robert J. McClure

Buyer: Sheila T. Moody

Price: $398,000

Location: Gates of St. Simons

Seller: James C. Porch

Buyer: Hena Modi Pandejee

Price: $25,000

Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation

Seller: Catherine Susan Mehre Milspaw

Buyer: Debra Charlynn Clayton

Price: $735,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: William E. Waidelich

Buyer: Janis Fountain Gilder

Price: $189,900

Location: Wingfield Commons

Seller: Prianj LLC

Buyer: Dalal Investment LLC

Price: $70,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Anthony Tse

Buyer: Golden Marsh Properties LLC

Price: $438,000

Location: Perry Park

Seller: Moxley Homes LLC

Buyer: Heather M. Yoak

Price: $346,400

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Vernon A. Andrews

Buyer: Carolyn Rose Franklin

Price: $148,900

Location: Cottages at Golden Isles

Seller: Kush & Mannis LLC

Buyer: Reshema Jeet Inc.

Price: $350,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Claudia H. Schlottman

Buyer: Darrell Johnson Fowler

Price: $445,000

Location: Meadows

Seller: Jiri Vasicek

Buyer: Eric P. Urmanski

Price: $160,000

Location: Country Club

Seller: Lorraine C. Kingsbury

Buyer: John Andrew Hill

Price: $134,000

Location: Eastview

Seller: Carletha P. Frazier

Buyer: Roy Garbutt

Price: $10,000

Location: Mungin Estate

Seller: Mark Everett

Buyer: Vincent A. Fields

Price: $289,000

Location: Grove Plantation

Seller: Lee Cannon

Buyer: Roy Lamar Dunn III

Price: $235,000

Location: Hampton River Villas

Seller: John A. Rouse

Buyer: Shameka Tamara Moran

Price: $110,000

Location: Country Club Heights

Seller: Mark C. Lang

Buyer: Deanna M. Perrotte

Price: $193,800

Location: Greencove

Seller: Duchy Partners LLC

Buyer: Allen Construction & Development Inc.

Price: $460,000

Location: N/A

Seller: Jim G. Bailey

Buyer: Norman Lee White

Price: $625,000

Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest

Seller: Terance Fowler

Buyer: Lee Ashmore

Price: $250,000

Location: Shadow Brooke Village

Seller: Richard Nazzaro Jr.

Buyer: Clem Aaron Powell

Price: $375,000

Location: Village Creek Way

