Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Nov. 23 through Nov. 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: James Howard
Buyer: Nicole Shepard
Price: $245,000
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: James G. Smith
Buyer: Jeffrey Bradford
Price: $433,500
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Inn of Lake City Inc.
Buyer: Bartlett Stephen Johnson
Price: $335,000
Location: Limeburn Village
Seller: Elizabeth R. Gardner
Buyer: Sergio Galvan Cruz
Price: $16,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: Catherine Susan Mehere Milspaw
Buyer: Debra Charlynn Clayton
Price: $150,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Larry Michael Byrd
Buyer: Stephen Wayne Bowles
Price: $287,000
Location: Clearwater
Seller: Roger E. Varnadore
Buyer: Gary E. Williams
Price: $449,900
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Stephanie Ortiz
Buyer: Doug L. Odell
Price: $216,500
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Stephanie Christine Sorrell
Buyer: Jeff A. Brabham
Price: $360,000
Location: Mariners Landing
Seller: Donald T. Minix Jr.
Buyer: Kyle Morgan Edwards
Price: $354,000
Location: Morgans Mill
Seller: Nina Kasner
Buyer: Wannah S. Ackerman
Price: $317,000
Location: Brockington Marsh
Seller: Mathew724LLC
Buyer: David Eddy Vincent
Price: $610,000
Location: Village Villas
Seller: Audrey S. Chapman
Buyer: Scott Pettigrove
Price: $460,000
Location: Drakes Landing
Seller: George E. Davis
Buyer: Bradley L. Milkwick
Price: $389,000
Location: Foxcreek
Seller: Charles W. Scragg III
Buyer: John Conti
Price: $534,000
Location: Southern Oaks Plantation
Seller: Monica D. Tavenal
Buyer: Ana Laura Hernandez Lopez
Price: $35,000
Location: Ridgewood
Seller: W.P. Biggers
Buyer: Sean K. Leslie
Price: $757,500
Location: Ocean Breeze
Seller: Jeffrey D. Cowles
Buyer: Patrick L. Grozier
Price: $582,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Scot Drader
Buyer: Margaret Gayle Peeples
Price: $210,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Stephen Patrick Adley
Buyer: Ernest W. Linzie
Price: $430,000
Location: Oak Forest
Seller: Hope Becker
Buyer: Ryan Rodriguez
Price: $146,000
Location: Winstead
Seller: Robert J. McClure
Buyer: Sheila T. Moody
Price: $398,000
Location: Gates of St. Simons
Seller: James C. Porch
Buyer: Hena Modi Pandejee
Price: $25,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Catherine Susan Mehre Milspaw
Buyer: Debra Charlynn Clayton
Price: $735,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: William E. Waidelich
Buyer: Janis Fountain Gilder
Price: $189,900
Location: Wingfield Commons
Seller: Prianj LLC
Buyer: Dalal Investment LLC
Price: $70,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Anthony Tse
Buyer: Golden Marsh Properties LLC
Price: $438,000
Location: Perry Park
Seller: Moxley Homes LLC
Buyer: Heather M. Yoak
Price: $346,400
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Vernon A. Andrews
Buyer: Carolyn Rose Franklin
Price: $148,900
Location: Cottages at Golden Isles
Seller: Kush & Mannis LLC
Buyer: Reshema Jeet Inc.
Price: $350,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Claudia H. Schlottman
Buyer: Darrell Johnson Fowler
Price: $445,000
Location: Meadows
Seller: Jiri Vasicek
Buyer: Eric P. Urmanski
Price: $160,000
Location: Country Club
Seller: Lorraine C. Kingsbury
Buyer: John Andrew Hill
Price: $134,000
Location: Eastview
Seller: Carletha P. Frazier
Buyer: Roy Garbutt
Price: $10,000
Location: Mungin Estate
Seller: Mark Everett
Buyer: Vincent A. Fields
Price: $289,000
Location: Grove Plantation
Seller: Lee Cannon
Buyer: Roy Lamar Dunn III
Price: $235,000
Location: Hampton River Villas
Seller: John A. Rouse
Buyer: Shameka Tamara Moran
Price: $110,000
Location: Country Club Heights
Seller: Mark C. Lang
Buyer: Deanna M. Perrotte
Price: $193,800
Location: Greencove
Seller: Duchy Partners LLC
Buyer: Allen Construction & Development Inc.
Price: $460,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Jim G. Bailey
Buyer: Norman Lee White
Price: $625,000
Location: Dune Cottages at Ocean Forest
Seller: Terance Fowler
Buyer: Lee Ashmore
Price: $250,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Richard Nazzaro Jr.
Buyer: Clem Aaron Powell
Price: $375,000
Location: Village Creek Way